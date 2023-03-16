This past Sunday, the Newburyport Jr. Clippers Lions Special Olympics Basketball team won gold in the SOMA North Section League tournament at Danvers Indoor Sports Complex. Members of the team are: (Back Row) Emma Foley, Coach Marty Leahy, Armand Lucier and Jack Foley. (Front Row) Max Gates, Yeanna Woo, Michael Kennefick, Aimee Perlitch, Jake Kennefick, Julia Morin, Sam Spinney, Jacoby Cantanzaro and Olivia Foley.