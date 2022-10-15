NEWBURYPORT -- A milestone anniversary for one of the banner soccer events in the area, fittingly, had a proper crowd.
More than 2,500 fans piled into James T. Stehlin Stadium Friday night for the 20th annual ALS Cup, and each one that made up the record crowd were treated to some high-quality soccer. In the end, though, the day belong to Newburyport, as both the girls and boys teams took down rival Pentucket by 3-0 scores to bring the ALS Cup trophy back to High Street.
"What a great night," said Newburyport girls coach Kevin Sheridan. "The weather cleared for us, we got a fantastic night for soccer, and I thought it was a great soccer game. Both teams had some chances and I thought it was a close game, closer than 3-0 would suggest."
When former Newburyport High boys coach Dave Greenblott started the ALS Cup back in 2002 -- in honor of his mother and aunt who both passed away from the disease -- his "future" daughter, Alexis, wasn't even a thought in his mind. Fast forward 20 years, and Alexis is now the Clippers' top scorer as just a sophomore, and Friday night she got her second taste of playing in the beloved charity event her father created.
And boy did she come to play.
With blazing speed and a great touch around the net, her constant effort helped Newburyport (13-1-0) draw a pair of corners early on. Those particular tries were unsuccessful, but later on in the first half the Clippers finally cashed in. It was Greenblott who took the corner entry, which curled in and bounced off the leaping goalie's hands right to the head of a crashing Deirdre McElhinney. The senior captain deflected it into the back of the net, giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead they'd take into halftime.
Greenblott then scored her 18th goal of the year late in the second half.
Her great hustle to a loose ball in the midfield kept possession alive, and she was able to barely get a foot on it to send a pass over to Maeve Sullivan. The two then played a nice give-and-go game, with Sullivan feeding it back to Greenblott in front of the net to put the Clippers up 2-0.
"It means a lot, especially for our seniors," said Greenblott. "I'm just very happy that we won. Our gameplan was to just not lose. It was just to put everything out there on the field, try our hardest and keep the energy up."
Besdies the allure of the ALS Cup, Newburyport was also out for revenge Friday night, as the Clippers' one loss of the season was to Pentucket.
And early on, the Panthers (9-1-2) had their chances.
Sydney Trout saw a good look go just wide, Jamie Dahlgard had a shot go over the crossbar and Daily News All-Star and Temple commit Sabrina Campbell was electric in creating opportunities. But Newburyport's back line of Carly Webb and Caitlin Downey played a great game, and goalie Gabby Loughran (6 saves) made some excellent stops in the second half.
Still a 1-0 game at the time, Loughran leaped high to tip a good look over the crossbar, then moments later went low to stonewall Campbell in front of the net.
"Gabby is such a solid keeper," said Sheridan. "She holds the ball, she doesn't give up rebounds and she organizes the defense and calls out positioning. So she does a great job of leading us in the back, and then herself is just solid every game."
Greenblott then gave the Clippers some cushion with 10 minutes left, and McElhinney put it out of reach. With less than five minutes to go, McElhinney got a free kick from the 30 and curled in a beautiful ball for her second goal of the game.
Minutes later, the Clippers stormed the field in celebration.
"I thought the girls played a great game, and they just bring so much fire and passion to this particular game," said Sheridan. "It means so much to them, and I'm so glad they got the result that they did because they've worked so hard for it."
Bovee paces Clippers to revenge ALS Cup win
The Newburyport boys still remembered the sting of last year.
The Clippers felt like they played a great ALS Cup game -- and they did -- but all night they were constantly stonewalled by All-Star Pentucket goalie Tyler Correnti. He kept it a 0-0 game through regulation and overtime, and the Panthers eventually won in penalty kicks to take home the trophy.
It was devastating for the Clippers.
But this year, no doubt was left. Adam Bovee scored twice in the first half, as Newburyport rolled past Pentucket, 3-0, with a dominating performance to bring the ALS Cup back home.
"This one is big," said Bovee. "I think we've had one ALS Cup win in the last 10 years, so this one feels good. Especially for the 15 seniors on the team, it's big for a lot of us. Especially after a tough loss to them last year."
For Newburyport (14-0), the win also broke the school record for the best start in program history, previously set by last year's team. The Clippers have quite simply steamrolled everybody this fall, and have won their games now by a combined score of 48-2.
What's even scarier?
The Clippers have done it mostly with Daily News All-Star Will Acquaviva sidelined. The lightning-quick forward has been out with a hamstring injury, but returned a few games ago.
"With him and Duncan (Coir) both coming back, all of a sudden we have a left-footed player at forward," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. "And Will with his speed, now we have a lot more flexibility to move players around."
Acquaviva's speed helped generate a handful of corner chances, as the first half was mainly played in Newburyport's offensive zone. The Clippers drew corner after corner, and eventually broke through midway through the half when Bovee was in the right spot to bury a rebound.
"Just get back post," said Bovee. "Coach has been preaching it to us all year, so I just took his word for it and it worked out."
The goal opened the flood gates.
With 14 minutes left in the half, Bovee again scored off a corner on a nice entry pass from Spencer Colwell. Then just a minute later -- on another corner -- Grady Conly was in the right spot and buried his chance to put the Clippers up 3-0.
Pentucket goalie Ethan Merrill (13 saves) was under siege all night, but played a fantastic game. The Panthers (3-7-1) played a better second half, but couldn't generate anything offensively.
"The last couple of years we've had this, it's been bitter because we've felt like we've played really good soccer, but we've come out on the wrong end of it," said Bleau. "So we were really focused to get a W tonight."
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0 (ALS Cup, Boys)
Goals: Adam Bovee 2, Grady Conly
Assists: Spencer Colwell 2, Duncan Coir
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 2; P — Ethan Merrill 12, Owen Aalto 1
Pentucket (3-7-1): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (14-0): 3 0 — 3
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0 (ALS Cup, Girls)
Goals: Deirdre McElhinney 2, Alexis Greenblott
Assists: Greenblott, Maeve Sullivan
Saves: N — Gabby Loughran 6; P — Ava DiBurro 4, Emma Breen 1
Pentucket (9-1-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (13-1-0): 1 2 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.