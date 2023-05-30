All season long, the Newburyport girls track team was working towards this moment.
You could start to see it come together a week ago at the CAL Open, when the Clippers posted numerous personal-best performance to place second behind only powerhouse North Reading. Well, with the Hornets up a level in Division 3, the Clippers came into the Division 4 State Championship over the weekend knowing that the field was open for the taking.
So why couldn’t it be them?
With the lights being the brightest they’ve been all spring, Newburyport stepped up to the moment in a massive way — and as a result, brought some serious hardware back home with them. Thanks to two event wins and some major consistency with 10 other top-4 placings, the Clippers earned the right to call themselves 2023 Division 4 State Champions. Newburyport finished the two-day title chase with 79 points, outpacing Pembroke in second (61) and both Burlington and Holliston in a tie for third (58).
After the CAL Open, Newburyport coach Mike McCormick was cautiously optimistic about his team’s chances at States.
“Burlington is pretty well-balanced, just like us,” said the coach. “and Holliston has always been great in track. So it’s going to be tough, but I like our team.”
The Clippers proved their coach right.
After the first day of competition, Newburyport found themselves sleeping on a lead with 37 points. Which was certainly helped by junior Laney Schwab, who performed well in each of the Pentathlon events and finished fourth with a personal-best 2381. With that being one of the opening events, the Clippers were off and running.
But where they gained some separation was in the distance events.
Daily News All-Stars Hailey LaRosa and Abby Kelly flip-flopped at 1-2 in the Mile and 2-Mile at the CAL Open, and once again put their best foots forward at States. LaRosa picked up one of Newburyport’s two wins, earning herself the distinction of the Division 4 state champion 2-Miler (11:03.82), and she also picked up points with a seventh in the Mile (5:19.72). Kelly, meanwhile, took third in the 2-Mile (11:16.97) and fourth in the Mile (5:14.40) — with both of those times being personal bests.
Not done just yet, though, LaRosa then teamed up with Violet Moore, Blake Parker and Sophia Franco to finish second in the 4x800 (9:48.40).
And even that was just scratching the surface of Newburyport’s success in the distance events. Parker was third in the 800 (2:22.60) with teammate Annabel Murray right behind her in fourth (2:23.94), and — while more of a middle distance — the 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Murray and Devin Stroope was the Clippers’ other event winner with a blazing time of 4:05.83.
Just a sophomore, Stroope would go on to place third in the javelin (104-6) and fourth in the 400 (59.90) to finish inside the top-4 in an impressive three events. Fellow sophomore Lucy Buchmayr rounded out the scoring with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (16.35), and a fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.58).
Boys finish 5th, Hynes wins 110 hurdles title
In the end, a repeat Division 4 State Championship wasn’t to be for the Newburyport boys track team. But, after claiming their second straight CAL Open title a week ago, the Clippers still put forth some top-level efforts to finish fifth at States with 49 points.
Burlington (100.33) was crowned state champion, while Tewksbury (81) was second.
But for Ean Hynes, the label of state champion applies.
The Daily News Indoor Track MVP did his thing in the 110 hurdles yet again, racing to first in a personal-best time of 14.77 to claim gold. Dan Kolman finished second in the pole vault for the Clippers after clearing 11-6, and the team added thirds from Ryan Miles in the javelin (145-6), Jalen Wise in the triple jump (42-11) and Bradford Duchesne in the 2-Mile (9:27.79).
Duchesne was also fifth in the Mile (4:25.37), and senior captain Will Acquaviva scored in two events with a sixth in the pole vault (10-6) and a fifth in the 400 (51.07).
Division 4 State Championship (Boys)
Meet results (30 teams scored): 1. Burlington 100.33; 2. Tewksbury 81; 3. Pembroke 67; 4. Gloucester 52.50; 5. Newburyport 49
Newburyport placers (top-8):
Pole vault: 2. Dan Kolman 11-6, 6. Will Acquaviva 10-6; Javelin: 3. Ryan Miles 145-6; Triple jump: 3. Jalen Wise 42-11; 110 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes 14.77; Mile: 5. Bradford Duchesne 4:25.37; 4x100 relay: 7. Ben Corneau, Ryan Miles, Ean Hynes, Breyden Sanchez (44.99); 400: 5. Will Acquaviva 51.07; 2-mile: 3. Bradford Duchesne 9:27.79
Division 4 State Championship (Girls)
Meet Results (31 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 79; 2. Pembroke 61; 3. Burlington 58; 3. Holliston 58; 5. Tewksbury 45.5
Newburyport placers (top-8):
Javelin: 3. Devin Stroope 104-6; 100 hurdles: 3. Lucy Buchmayr 16.35; Mile: 4. Abby Kelly 5:14.40, 7. Hailey LaRosa 5:19.72; 400: 4. Devin Stroope 59.90; 400 hurdles: 4. Lucy Buchmayr 1:10.58; 800: 3. Blake Parker 2:22.60, 4. Annabel Murray 2:23.94; 2-mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa 11:03.82, 3. Abby Kelly 11:16.97; 4x400 relay: 1. Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Annabel Murray, Devin Stroope (4:05.83); 4x800: 2. Blake Parker, Sophia Franco, Hailey LaRosa, Violet Moore (9:48.40); Pentathlon: 4. Laney Schwab 2381 pts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.