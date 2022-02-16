NEWBURYPORT -- Right from the drop of the puck, Jon Groth was going to make sure his Senior Night was a memorbale one.
Just 20 seconds into Wednesday night's game, the co-captain was in the right spot in front of the net when the puck found his stick off a pass from Zach McHugh. With a quick flick of his wrist, Groth put his Newburyport team up 1-0 while fans were still piling in to the Graf Rink.
That early goal, scored in a blink, set the tone for the rest of the night.
The Clippers used that momentum to dominate from start to finish, earning a 4-0 win over a talented North Reading team on a night where Groth and fellow seniors Camden Tinkham and Sean Glynn were honored before the game. More impressively, with the win the Clippers (9-6-2) were able to pull off the season sweep of the Hornets (11-4-1) after having won 4-1 earlier this winter.
"I think our biggest problem this year has been playing three periods of hockey, and I think tonight we played three strong periods," said Groth. "We kept it simple and we played our game.
"(The goal) was a good way to start the game. It was just getting the puck in a good spot and getting it on net."
Something else Groth's early goal did was answer the question of Newburyport's mental state following Saturday's 7-2 loss to No. 1-ranked St. John's Prep in the 14th annual Derek Hines Memorial Game.
As it turns out, the Clippers were just fine.
"That St. John's game is unlike any other game for us," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "And for anybody who goes there and plays in that game, I think they'd find it the same way. There's a lot of emotion in that (SJP) locker room from the Hines family coming out to the game. But we were fine. We bounced back from that and we played hard. I thought we bounced back really well tonight."
Another storyline to come out of Wednesday's game was junior goalie Jamie Brooks, who earned his sixth shutout of the year. He only needed to step up and make 15 saves, as defensemen Max Puleo, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin, Glynn and Caden Eiserman kept him relatively clean.
But, sometimes those quiet nights are the hardest to stay focused.
Brooks was tested on a North Reading power play early in the second period with the game still 1-0, but slid across his crease to make a nice blocker save on a shot from the left faceoff circle.
"Jamie is very focused," said Yameen, now in his 19th season coaching the Clippers. "That was his sixth shutout of the year, and I think that's a record for us as far as I've been here. Kenny Hodge had five his senior year, so I think Jamie just broke that record."
Hodge (NHS '18) was a four-year starter named to the Daily News All-Decade boys hockey team.
Besides North Reading Wednesday night, Brooks has earned shutouts this season against St. Mary's, Pentucket, Needham, Westford Academy and Triton.
"I didn't really set that goal coming into the season, but it's certainly cool," said Brooks. "It's definitely more than I would have thought, especially since some of the teams we have shutouts against, like St. Mary's, are really good teams."
Shortly after the Clippers killed off that penalty early in the second, sophomore Will Palermino came down the other end and scored an unassisted goal. A minute later, McHugh took a pass from Groth, turned on the jets to out-skate a defender and backhanded a shot to make it 3-0.
All night, the Newburyport pressure created havoc in its offensive zone.
Charlie Forrest, Jack Sullivan, Kane Brennan, Owen Kruez, Oliver Pons and the rest of the Clipper forwards were excellent on the forecheck, not allowing North Reading to really get any good counter-attacks going the other way.
"We've been talking about playing three periods, and we haven't done that for a while," said Yameen. "So, I think we did that tonight, and hopefully it continues."
Tinkham added an empty-net goal with a minute left to make it 4-0.
Newburyport was ranked No. 12 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power rankings that came out last Thursday, and is in position to host at least one playoff game in the upcoming state tournament.
"I think we have a good future ahead of us in the tournament if we can keep the same energy we've had for the past two games," said Groth. "Hopefully we can finish the season strong, get a good seeding in the tournament and see what happens."
Newburyport 4, North Reading 0
North Reading (11-4-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (9-6-2): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Jon Groth, Will Palermino, Zach McHugh, Camden Tinkham
Assists: Groth, McHugh, Kane Brennan
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 15; NR — Sam Elliot 26
