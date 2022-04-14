SOUTH HAMILTON — Not that things were going poorly over its first few games, but something seemed to click for the Newburyport boys lacrosse team on a wet, chilly Thursday afternoon at Hamilton-Wenham.
There was a cohesion, especially offensively, that hadn’t fully shown yet.
But, that was kind of to be expected from this group of Clippers.
The program lost 15 seniors from last year’s roster that made a run to the Division 3 state semifinal, which included three Daily News All-Stars, and are grooming 12 freshman and sophomores to step into key roles. Plus, the team’s top returning scorer from last year, Oliver Pons, is unfortunately sidelined all spring with an injury.
But the Clippers still have the pedigree, they still have the talent and they still have the heart. and in Thursday’s 9-3 win over Hamilton-Wenham, they started to show the growth that will keep them being a dangerous team for anyone to play for the rest of the season.
“This team plays really hard,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. “We haven’t played really clean yet, but we’ve played hard in every game and offensively we took care of the ball today. We’ve had a ton of turnovers in our first few games, but today we really didn’t have a lot of offensive turnovers. There’s so many young guys on the team, we’ll start to click on offense and figure it out, and I think by the end of the year we’re going to be a really good team.”
The formula was simple for Newburyport (3-1): limit turnovers, rely on its stout defense and get the ball to Ryan McHugh.
A senior, McHugh followed up his 3-goal game against Pentucket the other day with a 6-goal explosion in Thursday’s win. With the Clippers trailing 1-0 early, it was actually McHugh’s younger brother, Zach, that got them on the board on a nice strike in front of the net. But Ryan, a Clarkson University commit, started to heat up with two straight goals, and the Clippers didn’t look back from their 4-2 halftime lead.
Then after the break, it was all McHugh.
The Clippers opened up an 8-2 lead, as after a Jon Groth tally early in the third McHugh scored three straight goals — two of which were assisted by his brother. and with junior co-captain Jack Hadden leading the defense and senior goalie Ryan Portalla (9 saves) in net, the Generals weren’t able to get anything going offensively.
“The effort is all there, and that’s what keeps us in games,” said Groth. “We all work on our sticks and moving the ball around, and we did a better job of that today. But I think our compete level is always there. We’re a gritty team. and we have one of the best defenses in the state.”
Jeff Thurston, Will Gagnon, Gus Webster, Logan Jones, Duncan Coir and Kane Brennan also all played well defensively for the Clippers.
“Our defense is pretty good,” said Zach McHugh. “(Ryan) Portalla made a lot of big saves today, and they just couldn’t really do anything against our defense and our pressure.”
Hamilton-Wenham scored to make it 8-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Ryan McHugh potted his sixth of the game shortly after. A four-year player for the Clippers, that’s now 12 goals already this spring for McHugh.
“We’ve had a lot of guys in front of him for three years and he’s finally getting an opportunity, and he’s really coming on,” said Wedge on McHugh. “He’s more confident, he’s being more decisive with the ball and he’s quick and he can finish. He’s really taken to heart taking care of the ball. He likes to play 1,000 miles and hour, and often that leads to turnovers. But he’s really started to figure it out.”
The Clippers will need a similar effort when they welcome in 2021 Maine state champion Cape Elizabeth to Newburyport on Monday for a 12 p.m. start.
“I think our defense is really good,” said Wedge. “If the other team doesn’t have a lot of opportunities against our defense, I don’t think they’re going to score more than 3-4-5 goals in any game. We only need 9 goals to win games against pretty much anybody. Our defense is, I think, the best in the league.”
Newburyport 9, Hamilton-Wenham 3
Goals: Ryan McHugh 6, Zach McHugh, Cam Tinkham, Jon Groth
Assists: Z. McHugh 2, Tinkham, Colin Fuller, Duncan Coir, Owen Kreuz
Saves: Ryan Portalla 9
Newburyport (3-1): 3 1 3 2 — 9
Hamilton-Wenham: 1 1 0 1 — 3
