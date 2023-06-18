BURLINGTON — Both Anna Affolter and Izzy Rosa remember all those years ago, being wide-eyed kids in the bleachers, watching as the Newburyport girls lacrosse team won a state championship in 2014.
It was history. History, they vowed, that one day they’d be apart of.
“We watched Newburyport win their first state championship,” said Rosa. “and then some of the losses we’ve had in year’s past. So coming into this senior season, especially after last season, we wanted to experience that success. We all wanted it bad.”
All that history, how dominant the Newburyport girls lacrosse program has been over the decades, it’s only growing.
Sunday morning, top-seeded Newburyport finished the job this time around, and ended the season sitting atop the state. In a back-and-forth game, the Clippers held on to beat a strong No. 6 Norwell team, 13-10, to claim the Division 3 State Championship, bringing home the program’s first title since that 2014 crown all those years ago.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to end it,” said Affolter, a senior captain and Holy Cross commit. “I’m just proud of how we worked together. It’s tough when it’s a back-and-forth game and it’s tied and you just don’t know. But I’m just so proud of how our attack kept it together, our defense held tough and nobody was yelling or anything. We just knew that we had it, we just had to stay positive.”
It was a state championship rematch of a game that happened earlier in the year. In that one, Newburyport (21-2) pretty much throttled the Clippers from the South Shore, 19-3.
But things were a little different on Sunday.
Norwell (19-5) came into the game winners of 13 straight, and were a completely different — and improved — team than the one that made the trip up I-95 a couple of months ago. The South Shore Clippers also had their own Holy Cross commit — who will be joining Affolter next year — in Maddie McDonald.
“We knew that they were going to be a completely different team,” said Rosa. “So going into this game we needed energy, we needed poise, and that’s exactly what we brought. So I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”
Heading into the game, Newburyport had won it’s four previous playoff games by a combined score of 74-12.
But at halftime, it was 7-7.
While Newburyport never trailed, it never really experienced much separation. Sophomore Reese Bromby scored the first two goals for the North Shore Clippers, but Charlise Cox and McDonald made it 2-2. It got to 3-3 after Olivia McDonald and Norwell’s McDonald exchanged goals, and that’s when Newburyport got some breathing room with three straight tallies from Rosa, Lilly Pons and Affolter.
All of a sudden it was 6-3, and Norwell needed a timeout.
The break, however, proved to be a great one, as the South Shore Clippers responded with two goals from Cox. Rosa netted her third to make it a 7-5 game, but Reese Stoddard ended the first half with two goals to tie the game heading into the break.
“We were just more talking about how we needed to calm down,” said Rosa. “We had some bad turnovers just passing and catching, which is stuff we’ve known how to do since first grade. So we had to remember the basics, and everything else was going to come.”
It all came down to 25 minutes for the season.
Who. Wanted. It. More.
It was clear that Affolter did, as the senior captain started the second half by hustling to force a turnover, then throwing a pass up to a wide-open Pons for a goal. McDonald put home her second to make it 9-7 Newburyport, but Norwell — to its immense credit — didn’t go away, and got tallies from McDonald and Holly Panttila to tie it at 9-9 with 20 minutes left.
But after a quick timeout, Newburyport didn’t look back.
McDonald scored on a free position to make it 10-9, then dished a pretty pass to a cutting Rita Cahalane to put the North Shore Clippers up two. Affolter then won the ensuing draw control, and seconds later Pons bullied her way to the front of the net and sent home a one-hopper to make it 12-9.
From there, the Clippers played keep-away.
After Rosa made it 13-9, Norwell got a goal from Caroline Burtch to make it 13-10 with just under six minutes left. But after a draw control win, Newburyport basically put on a passing display over the final minutes.
And as the final seconds ticked away, the Clippers swarmed junior goalie Kate Keller in celebration of their Division 3 State Championship.
“We’re a team of best friends,” said Affolter. “We all hang out every day of the week, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to do this with. It’s unreal.”
