NEWBURYPORT -- Don't look now, but Newburyport is starting to develop quite the identity on defense.
Hard-hitting. Stingy. Quick on the perimeter.
Flash back to two weeks ago to find the start of the positive trend, and even though the Clippers didn't come out on top they still held a potent Triton offense to just 22 points. Then last week, they kept Lynnfield to just a field goal in regulation before winning in overtime.
Well, on Friday night, it continued.
Newburyport held visiting Pentucket to just 121 total yards of offense in what ended up being a comfortable 42-14 win, and a decent chunk of those yards came with the backups on the field. Iyobosa Osazuwa had an interception for the Clippers on the second play of the game, Elijah Contrino had a sack and a forced fumble and senior tri-captain Jack Hadden was his usual self wrecking havoc in the backfield and delivering bone-crushing hits.
"I just feel like we've been connecting a lot more and bonding a lot more as a team outside of practice," said Hadden, who also led the team with 70 rushing yards on 9 carries. "So building that off the field correlates a ton to on-the-field play, and we've just been going balls to the wall and grinding really hard at practice and at film. We have film Wednesday mornings before school, and our entire defense has been there so it's been great to see."
The Clippers (3-2) have seen success at all three levels.
Linemen like Niko Silverio, Brendon Smith, Will Walsh and Chris Salvatore have all made plays, and the linebackers in Hadden, Gus Webster, Jack Sullivan and Kane Brennan all love to step up and make a hit. Then on the outside, tri-captain Ryan Miles is the leader in the cornerback room along with Logan Jones.
But the Clippers are also getting a huge boost from their special teams.
Mainly, from senior exchange student and do-it-all player/kicker Jan Steinkeller of Austria. Already this fall he's hit field goals of 29 and 36 yards, and on Friday he went 6-for-6 on PATs, was the team's primary punter (again) and also had a kickoff go through the endzone for a touchback. And when the game was already in hand late in the second half, he got some snaps both at quarterback and at linebacker.
"It's been an incredible experience," said Steinkeller, who comes from a small town called Obdach in Stryia, Austria, with a population of less than 4,000.
"I played soccer for 10 years, but then I switched to American football when I was 13. I played linebacker and quarterback, and also since arriving here I started to kick. It's worked out really well so far, it's been incredible. The team, the coaches, everybody is so nice."
And it didn't take long to become a favorite of his teammates.
"It's been awesome," said Hadden. "I remember the first day he got here, I picked him up and we went to the weight room and then threw the football around after. I love the guy, he's awesome, and he's doing really well for himself."
But, getting back to Friday's game, Newburyport set the tone early.
After the Osazuwa interception, the Clippers drove right down and scored when Bryan Mendez-Heavilin jumped on a fumble in the endzone. The Panthers (0-5) picked up a pair of first downs on their second drive, but eventually stalled out. Sullivan then capped Newburyport's ensuing drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Colin Fuller accounted for the next two scores when he ran in an 11-yard TD and then connected with Hadden for a 10-yard strike right before halftime.
That made it a 28-0 game at the break, and Newburyport didn't look back.
The Clippers got the second-half kickoff, and marched right down and scored when sophomore tight end Samuel Craig made an excellent leaping catch to high-point a 31-yard strike from Fuller. A sophomore himself, Fuller was making his second straight start for the injured Sean Miles and finished 6-of-9 passing for 89 yards and two TDs while also rushing for 60 yards and another score.
Pentucket, however, did eventualy get some highlights.
Kyle Ventola rushed in a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, and Jackson Rich capped a 5-play, 54-yard drive with a 19-yard TD run in the fourth.
"We battled for the entire game," said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. "We had a lot of things not go our way, but the guys had a positive attitude for the most part. And I think as the game went on they improved, so that's all you can ask for. It was nice to get a couple touchdowns in there at the end, but we've got to be able to start faster in the game and have more positive offensive plays."
With the reserves in for both teams, sophomore Connor McGovern broke off a 15-yard TD run for Newburyport with eight seconds left to finish off the scoring for the night.
Newburyport 42, Pentucket 14
Pentucket (0-5): 0 0 7 7 — 14
Newburyport (3-2): 7 21 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
N — Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 0 fumble recovery (Jan Steinkeller kick), 9:36
Second Quarter
N — Jack Sullivan 5 run (Steinkeller kick), 10:09
N — Colin Fuller 11 run (Steinkeller kick), 5:44
N — Jack Hadden 10 pass from Fuller (Steinkeller kick), :35
Third Quarter
N — Samuel Craig 31 pass from Fuller (Steinkeller kick), 8:34
P — Kyle Ventola 2 run (Henry Hartford kick), :38
Fourth Quarter
P — Jackson Rich 19 run (Hartford kick), 5:42
N — Connor McGovern 15 run (Steinkeller kick), :08
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (39-251): Jack Hadden 9-70, Colin Fuller 6-60, Jack Sullivan 6-37, Connor McGovern 5-24, Benjamin Corneau 2-20, Kane Brennan 4-18, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-9, Jan Steinkeller 1-8, Eli Sirota 1-5, Casey Garinger 2-2, Logan Jones 2-(-2); PENTUCKET (27-94): Jackson Rich 6-45, Johnny Igoe 11-37, Kyle Ventola 5-16, Nick Carrion 1-9, Max Cloutier 4-(-13)
PASSING: N — C. Fuller 6-9-2, 89, Benjamin Corneau 1-1-0, 24, J. Steinkeller 1-1-0, 6; P — M. Cloutier 4-10-0, 27, Aaron Ketschke 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: N — Samuel Craig 1-31, Ryan Miles 2-29, Tyler Chorebanian 1-24, Mendez-Heavilin 1-17, Hadden 1-10, Hayden Wilson 1-6, Brennan 1-2; P — Ketschke 2-18, Igoe 1-5, Rich 1-4
