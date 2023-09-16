NEWBURYPORT -- A decent amount was learned between two league rivals on a beautiful night at James T. Stehlin field.
Mainly, that Lynnfield could potentially be the "Class of the CAL" this year.
Both Newburyport and Lynnfield came into Friday night having earned blowout victories over fellow league opponents in Week 1: The Clippers over Essex Tech (39-14), and the Pioneers over Triton (41-7). So with those results in mind, a natural curiosity arose when the two teams saw each other on the schedule for Friday night.
Who was going to make the bigger statement?
The answer perhaps wasn't as resounding as the final score would suggest -- but it was still pretty clear.
Newburyport hurt itself with three costly turnovers -- and had a 70-yard touchdown run negated by a holding penalty -- and Lynnfield was able to capitalize on the miscues to earn a 34-12 win. It was a slightly closer game than the scoreboard would suggest, but after two weeks of CAL football it certainly looks like it's going to take a mighty effort for anyone in the league to beat the Pioneers this fall.
"A little adversity isn't a bad thing," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "Obviously, we didn't come out the way that we planned to come out, and (Lynnfield) was more ready to go. Our offense started to get going, but it was just too many turnovers. We were working to the ball on defense, but we weren't caging the quarterback. (Lynnfield) had big plays, they outplayed us and they played tougher than us."
In a bad sign of what was to come, Newburyport (1-1) received the opening kick and threw an interception on the third play of the game. Lynnfield (2-0) took that miscue and methodically drove down 53 yards on 12 plays, converting on a 4th-and-8 and eventually scoring on a 1-yard keeper from QB Tyler Adomo.
But the Clippers weathered that opening punch.
Junior QB Colin Fuller was a sparkplug on the team's ensuing drive, breaking off a 51-yard run before scoring three plays later on a 2-yard keeper up the middle. The Pioneers quickly reclaimed the lead when Adomo sprinted into the endzone from 31 yards out to make it 13-6, but against Fuller had an answer. The Clippers started their next drive on their own 30, and on the second play Fuller broke loose and made multiple guys miss on his way for an electic 70-yard TD.
...But there was laundry on the field.
A tough holding call brought the TD back, and even though the Clippers picked up a few more first downs on the drive, it eventually stalled. And shortly after punting, Adomo connected with the speedy Joey Cucciniello down the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown bomb to make it a 20-6 game at halftime.
Fuller did however finish with a solid game for Newburyport, leading the way with 114 yards on just 12 carries and the score.
"Colin's a tough kid, he's just an athlete," said Smolski. "And he can play anywhere on the field. He's a quarterback, he's a running back, he could play receiver. He's just a warrior."
But Newburyport was welcoming back another QB on Friday night as well.
Senior captain Sean Miles tore his ACL last football season, but made his return after a year of recovery. Miles -- of course, due to the ACL -- is more of your Tom Brady pocket passer with a cannon of an arm, while Fuller is your Lamar Jackson, fastest guy on the field type of athlete.
Miles came in during Newburyport's final drive of the first half and opening drive of the second half, and the two switched off from there. For the game, Miles finished 8-of-13 passing for 51 yards and a 4-yard touchdown strike to Sam Craig in the fourth quarter.
"Our plan was a little bit of a mix of the two to slowly work Sean back into the fold," said Smolski. "Him being on the field here, that's an accomplishment in itself coming back from ACL surgery. He's worked his butt off, and he's done everything that he can to get himself ready."
And to start the third quarter, Newburyport got the turnover it needed off a Kane Brennan interception. But the Clippers were forced to punt on their opening two drives of the second half, and the third ended on another interception. In the meantime, the Pioneers would go up 27-6 when Adomo hit Cucciniello on a bubble screen, and the senior took it 41 yards to the house.
Moments later, Newburyport's third interception of the night went into the hands of Spencer D'Augusta for a 40-yard pick-6 that made it 34-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Credit, however, needs to be given to the Clippers' defensive line.
Guys like Cade Pessolano, Peter Osazuwa and Teddy Caron helped to hold Lynnfield to just 2.92 yards per carry, and Jack Sherman had a sack. The Clippers will try and regroup before heading out to play Ipswich next Friday (6:30 p.m.).
"We just have to come in next week, look at the film, put tonight behind us and move forward to Chapter 3 of the season," said Smolski.
Lynnfield 34, Newburyport 12
Lynnfield (2-0): 6 14 7 7 — 34
Newburyport (1-1): 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
L — Tyler Adomo 1 run (kick blocked), 2:57
N — Colin Fuller 2 run (pass failed), :35
Second Quarter
L — Adomo 31 run (Massimo LoGrasso kick), 11:15
L — Arthur Cucciniello 52 pass from Adomo (LoGrasso kick), 3:51
Third Quarter
L — Cucciniello 41 pass from Adomo (LoGrasso kick), 1:09
Fourth Quarter
L — Spencer D'Augusta 40 interception return (LoGrasso kick), 7:52
N — Sam Craig 4 pass from Sean Miles (kick failed), 4:50
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (29-168): Colin Fuller 12-114, Jack Sullivan 7-44, Kane Brennan 4-7, Sean Miles 2-4, Mark Mosesian 1-3, Quinn Brennan 2-(-1), Eli Sirota 1-(-3); LYNNFIELD (25-73): Niccolo Antidormi 15-51, Tyler Adomo 4-26, Arthur Chiaradonna 3-5, Nick Kelter 2-4, Ethan Francis 1-(-12)
PASSING: N — S. Miles 8-13-1, 51, C. Fuller 3-6-0, 1; L — T. Adomo 15-19-2, 177
RECEIVING: N — Gus Webster 4-24, Jack Sullivan 2-21, Sam Craig 1-4, Jackson DeVivo 1-2, Kane Brennan 3-1; L — Joey Cucciniello 2-93, Zahir Mitchell 6-30, Antidormi 3-20, Chiaradonna 1-17, Francis 2-14, Jesse Dorman 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.