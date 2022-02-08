LYNNFIELD — Heading into this week, the Newburyport girls basketball team found itself in unfamiliar territory.
Well, at least for this season, that is.
Flashback to last Tuesday, and the Clippers suffered their first loss of the season when Avery Hallinan dropped 39 points to lead crosstown rival Amesbury to a 14-point win. and for the next week, all the Clippers could do was stew on that defeat.
But, safe to say that the team has rebounded quite nicely.
After taking down a Merrimack Valley foe in Haverhill on Monday, Newburyport made it two victories in as many days after beating Lynnfield, 59-33, Tuesday night. In many respects, the past 48 hours have been exactly what the Clippers needed ahead of Thursday’s showdown with rival Pentucket.
And that marquee matchup will come with first place in the CAL Kinney on the line.
“(The past two games) have definitely been helpful for us,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “The goal is to just get better, we just need to get better every day. Pentucket is a lot stronger and they’re playing really well. So we’re going to need to bring our A game to that one.”
Offensively, the Clippers (13-1) played unselfish Tuesday night.
Defensively, the team had strong spurts — especially in the second half.
Juniors Emma Foley, Makenna Ward and Deirdre McElhinney helped Newburyport jump out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter. Foley was a beast in the paint and scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the quarter, and both Ward and McElhinney were strong driving to the basket and had 6 points each.
Lynnfield (5-9), however, struck back in the second led by junior point guard Bella George (10 pts) to make it a 30-22 game at halftime.
“We still make a lot of mistakes and we’re not getting a lot of offensive rebounds,” said Grutchfield. “But we played a better second half today. When we run and we rebound and we defend, we’re pretty tough. But we just need to be more consistent.”
Foley and Ward led both the offensive and defensive surge in the second half to help the Clippers pull away.
Midway through the third, Foley came down with a big offensive rebound and a putback layup to put her team up 42-29. She added 12 rebounds with her 22 points, and Ward (14 pts) had three nice drives and lay-ins that found the Clippers up 46-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
McElhinney finished with 8 points, sophomore Olivia McDonald added 5 points and freshman Olivia Foley, Emma’s sister, hit a pair of jumpers and a layup to finish with 6 points of her own.
Collectively, the Clippers held Lynnfield to just 11 points in the second half.
“I feel like we’re much stronger when we share the load scoring, and I think tonight we did that,” said Grutchfield. “We’re trying to encourage that more balanced, unselfish play.”
Newburyport hosts Pentucket for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off Thursday night.
Newburyport 59, Lynnfield 33
Newburyport (59): Sydney Turner 2-0-4, Deirdre McElhinney 4-0-8, Makenna Ward 6-2-14, Brela Pavao 0-0-0, Emma Foley 10-2-22, Olivia McDonald 2-1-5, Lilly Papatola 0-0-0, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Olivia Foley 3-0-6, Elizabeth Metzker 0-0-0, Madeline Hopwood 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-59
Lynnfield (33): Abby Adamo 4-0-9, Isabella George 3-4-10, Ava Gamache 0-0-0, Margaret Ozanian 0-0-0, Lucy Cleary 1-0-2, Taylor Valiton 1-1-3, Jaelynn Moon 2-0-4, Erika Pasquale 2-0-4, Emma Rose 0-1-1, Kaila George 0-0-0. Totals 13-6-33
3-pointers: N — None; L — Adamo
Newburyport (13-1): 22 8 16 13 — 59
Lynnfield: 12 10 7 4 — 33
