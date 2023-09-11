NEWBURYPORT -- Last fall, the Newburyport field hockey team was one win away from being one win away.
Or, in other words, a Division 3 state semifinalist.
The Clippers cruised to a CAL Kinney title, and were one of the final four teams remaining in the division right up there with superpowers Watertown and Sandwich. It was a memorable season, one where another state title for a Newburyport athletic team was well within reach.
And folks, that doesn't appear to be a one hit wonder.
On Monday, Newburyport rolled past a young and improving Triton team, 5-0, behind four different goal scorers and a strong defensive effort to remain undefeated on the season. The Clippers have yet to allow a goal over three games, and with 12 key returners back on this year's roster along with a crop of talented newcomers, expectations remain high.
Do the Clippers believe they could be in the same spot come season's end?
"I hope so, as long as we keep working hard," said senior quad-captain Rita Cahalane. "I think our passing and communicating has been so big already, so if we keep that up, we'll be a really good team."
As you would expect, it's starts with the senior class.
Both Cahalane and Katie Conway are Daily News All-Stars from a year ago, with Lauren Brennan, Emma Cowles, Emma Keefe, Josie Palma, Lilly Pons, Delaney Woekel and Morgan Valeri all be standout, multi-year players in that class. Conway, Keefe and Palma headline the defense, with Valeri (7g, 4a), Woekel (7g, 3a) and Cahalane (4g, 2a) being top returning scorers back in the fold.
But that's just scratching the surface of the team's depth.
Junior Ciara Geraghty (4g, 2a) is another leading scorer from a year ago, and fellow returning classmates Ella Loomes and Riley Lombard have taken major strides forward. Then you go to the newcomers, and senior softball star Grace Habib has stepped in as the team's new goalie, with lacrosse state champion Reese Bromby, track star Morgan Felts and hockey standout Olivia Wilson all providing speed and a winning pedigree to the roster.
"Our senior class, we've built chemistry over all of our four years," said Cahalane. "Then we have a lot of young players who are stepping up like Ciara Geraghty, Ella Loomes, Riley Lombard and so many others. So our team has such strong players in each class, and we're really building on that with working on our chemistry and bonding."
And all of those positives showed themselves Monday afternoon.
It started with a display of skill in the first quarter, with Valeri sending a slick backwards pass to Wilson in front of the cage who finished for the goal. Geraghty was then in the right spot up close on two seperate occasions, and was able to slap home two goals to make it a 3-0 Newburyport lead at halftime.
"I would say overall we're a pretty quick team," said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. "We're also fortunate to have a lot of depth. Those players coming off the bench are really allowing us to get so much out of everyone on the field. We keep telling them 'Give us everything that you have, and we'll get you a sub as soon as you're tired,' because we have such amazing players that come in."
Despite the final score, Triton (0-2) still fought hard.
The Vikings don't have a single senior on the roster, but junior goalie Sophie Chapman put in another terrific effort with 16 saves. And with Ava Johnson, Riley McDonald, Delaney Quinn, Sophie Stanley, Adeline Stapleton and Peighton Hertigan, the Vikings have an exciting sophomore class that is improving each time out.
But as far as Monday was concerned, Woekel scored off a feed from Wilson in the third, and Loomes capped the scoring with a tally in the closing minutes.
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Goals: Ciara Geraghty 2, Olivia Wilson, Delaney Woekel, Ella Loomes
Assists: Morgan Valeri, Woekel, Lilly Pons, Wilson
Saves: N — Grace Habib 1, Cody Soboliouskos 1; T — Sophie Chapman 16
Triton (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (3-0): 3 2 — 5
