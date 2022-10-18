It was a Newburyport Cross Country reunion at this Saturday's Connecticut College Invitational. The former Clippers competing with their respective schools were, from left: Sam Walker (Frosh., Connecticut College), Nathan Barry (Frosh., WPI), Olivia D’Ambrosio (Frosh., Trinity), TJ Carleo (Frosh., Brandeis University), Lucy Gagnon (Jr., Williams College), Addie Moore (Soph., St. Lawrence), Chris O'Donnell (Sr., St. Lawrence), Katherine Sheehy (Sr., St. Lawrence), Sam Acquaviva (Sr., MIT,) and John Lucey (Jr., Williams College). For some race highlights, Aquaviva placed third out of nearly 400 runners with an 8K time of 24:10.5, while Lucey took 14th in 24:37.7. In the "secondary races" -- designated "Blue" and "White" -- Gagnon was fourth for Williams and 42nd overall with a 6K time of 22:52.4, while Carleo was third for Brandeis and 12th overall with an 8K time of 26:43.4.