BYFIELD — For 31 minutes of Wednesday night’s game, Jack Fehlner was held in check.
And that’s pretty rare to say about a returning Daily News All-Star averaging close to 15.0 points per game for Newburyport early on this season.
But when the lights were the brightest, the star stepped up.
With his team up by three against rival Triton and around a minute left, Fehlner spotted up behind the 3-point line on the left baseline, took a pass from Ronan Brown and let it fly. Swish. Up to that point, all the senior had seen go in all night was a free throw, and he’d watched as a handful of previous jumpers clanked off the back iron.
But his triple made it 58-52 with 40 seconds left, and as Triton tried to set up it’s offense on the other end, Fehlner jumped the passing lane to come away with a steal. Seconds later, he found himself open again behind the arc, and let it go to the sound of another swish.
That sent the Newburyport bench into a frenzy, and a few moments later the final buzzer sounded to mark the Clippers’ 61-52 win over their rivals.
“I knew I just had to keep shooting,” said Fehlner. “I missed a lot of shots early on, but you always need to have that confidence that the next one is going in. It felt great to hit those shots and help us win.
“Triton’s a big rival, so we’re always ready to go and want to beat them.”
For a while Wednesday night, it looked like Newburyport (3-1) wasn’t going to need Fehlner’s heroics.
The Clippers had a 27-18 lead after a low-scoring first half, and expanded it to as much as 18 (39-21) early in the third quarter thanks to a run sparked by Brown and Finn Brennan. But Triton wouldn’t go away. Griffin Dupuis scored nine straight points for his team to cut it to 41-34 before James Scali hit a 3 at the buzzer to give Newburyport a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.
Still, the Vikings (2-2) wouldn’t quit.
Dylan Wilkinson and Quintin McHale came alive in the fourth quarter, and back-to-back buckets by the duo made it a 49-45 game with four minutes left. The Vikings would tie the game at 52-52 after an Ethan Tate offensive rebound and layup, but Brown (game-high 17 points) came back down and drilled a 3 to put the Clippers up for good.
The Vikings missed what would have been a game-tying 3, and a strong rebound from Finn Sullivan set up Fehlner’s clutch moments.
“I thought we really came out strong in that second half,” said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. “Huge credit to Triton for fighting back. They’re a tough group, a well-coached group and we know a lot of those guys very well.
“But our guys made the plays down the stretch, and credit to Jack for stepping up big for us and hitting those shots.”
Just a freshman, Brennan (14 points) was huge for Newburyport again Wednesday night. He was the team’s leading scorer in their win over Pentucket, and has started every game so far this winter.
“Yeah he’s a really good player,” said Clay. “He’s been starting for us all year and has been great. He’s a great kid and we’re excited about what he’s going to bring to the team this year.”
Both teams are now off for Christmas break before playing in holiday tournaments next week.
Newburyport 61, Triton 52
Newburyport (61): Ronan Brown 5-4-17, Finn Sullivan 2-2-6, Finn Brennan 5-3-14, Jack Fehlner 2-1-7, Max Gagnon 0-1-1, Adam Bovee 0-0-0, James Scali 5-0-14, Owen Tahnk 1-0-2, Will Thoreson 0-0-0. Totals 20-11-61
Triton (52): Dylan Wilkinson 6-0-14, Nick Dupuis 0-0-0, Griffin Dupuis 3-4-12, Quintin McHale 5-1-13, Jared Leonard 1-0-2, Max Ciaramitaro 1-0-2, Ethan Tate 4-1-9, Joseph Abt 0-0-0, John Prendergast 0-0-0. Totals 20-6-52
3-pointers: N — Scali 4, Brown 3, Fehlner 2, Brennan; T — Wilkinson 2, G. Dupuis 2, McHale 2
Newburyport (3-1): 12 15 17 17 — 61
Triton (2-2): 10 8 16 18 — 52
