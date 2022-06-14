NEWBURYPORT – Facing their biggest deficit of the season and trailing at halftime for just the second time all year, the Newburyport girls knew they were in trouble against a perennial power in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
And although the top-seeded Clippers reclaimed their offensive power after intermission, trimming that four-goal deficit to two on three occasions, they were unable to catch perennial power Cohasset, as the No. 8 Skippers claimed a 12-9 victory.
It was just the second time the two had faced each other and the first since Cohasset knocked off the Clippers in the 2017 Division 2 championship match. The Skippers also won the 2019 title. Newburyport, which lost in last year’s state semis, was looking to make its fifth trip to the Final Four since winning the 2014 Division 2 title.
Averaging more than 16 goals per game, the Clippers trailed 6-2 entering the second half. It was the first time Newburyport (19-2) had trailed since suffering a 14-12 loss on April 21 to Central Catholic which led by three at half.
“We just didn’t play well,” Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder said of her team’s start. “We had too many turnovers. We had too many defensive breakdowns. We just didn’t play like ourselves at all. We weren’t ready to play. For whatever reason, we just didn’t play like ourselves in the first half.”
Cohasset (16-3) rode Laney Larson early as the lanky sophomore scored two of her game-high six in the first seven minutes and added two more before intermission, including a buzzer beater for the four-goal lead.
Newburyport could only counter with goals from Rita Cahalane and Lily Pons.
“I told them they needed to go out and work harder,” Batchelder said of her halftime talk. “We needed to play like we usually play, and to play defense and offense like we usually do. and they did play better in the second half.”
The Clippers, which had won its first two tourney games by a combined 30-3, did rally.
Anna Affolter and Pons each scored in the first 3:18 and it appeared Newburyport was ready to assert itself. Over the final 20 minutes, Newburyport continued to battle, closing to within two goals two more times, but the Skippers relied on veterans who responded on each occasion.
“We are playing our best lacrosse at the right time,” Cohasset coach Kully Reardon said. “And we have amazing leadership, so I didn’t have to say much to them. The seniors have done what they said they would do the second our season ended last year (in the South finals). All through the season they’ve promised to get us here. They won it in their freshmen year, and they know how it feels, and they want this really bad.”
Affolter scored all three of her goals in the second half while Pons added two of her own for Newburyport, which lost for just the third time in 38 matches the past two campaigns.
“We still just had too many defensive breakdowns and not enough saves,” Batchelder said. “Our attack was forcing the ball and we were turning it over. We weren’t winning draws. We weren’t winning ground balls. We got out hustled.”
Newburyport will lose only two seniors from the starting lineup in Emily Fuller, who had an assist, and defender Audrey Cooper.
“I thank them,” Batchelder said of the graduating players. “They did great. They are a huge part of this team and this program moving forward. We’re really grateful for everything they’ve brought.”
With three juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen in the starting lineup, Newburyport will be a favorite next year. Underclassmen scored all nine goals Monday. Among those returning are the junior Pons and sophomore Affolter, who shared team honors with 58 goals on the season. Junior Izzy Rosa (54 goals), sophomore Olivia McDonald (46) and freshman Reese Bromby (31) also will look for bigger things.
“They are an amazing team,” Reardon said of the Clippers. “They have some real firepower there. We knew they were good.”
