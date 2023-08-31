The 2023 college football season has arrived, and it’s an exciting time for sports bettors who have waited over six months for real football to return.
While several top-ranked schools are playing lesser opponents early on, LSU’s rematch with Florida State headlines a Week 1 slate that has some SEC teams facing early challenges.
Below I’ve handicapped the Game of the Week featuring the Tigers and Seminoles as well as five other matchups with a wager to consider for each.
(Lines from Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday)
Game of the Week
No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State*
Line: LSU (-2.5, -140) vs. Florida State (+118), 56 O/U
Day/Time/TV: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Analysis: LSU and Florida State put on a show in last season’s Week 1 opener, and this year’s contest is even more highly anticipated with both teams entering 2023 ranked in the top 10.
Handicapping this one is tough, as neither the Tigers nor Seminoles have any glaring weaknesses on either side of the ball, and they’ve got strong leadership at quarterback with Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis back under center for their senior seasons.
The betting line opened as a near pick ‘em back in the spring, but the Tigers have gained steam with the oddsmakers after an offseason filled with hype and optimism considering how much returning talent they possess.
The Seminoles were able to prevail last season and also have lots of returning talent, and while taking them on the money line feels a bit too bold, taking the points appears to offer value since the contest could very well come down to less than three points again.
The pick: Florida State +2.5
*- Game will take place at a neutral site (Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL)
SEC best bets
Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee*
Line: Virginia (+28, +1800) vs. Tennessee (-7000), 56 O/U
Day/Time/TV: Saturday, Sept. 2 at noon (ABC)
Analysis: Picking this contest straight up is a no-brainer considering how strong Tennessee’s offense is, but the spread isn’t quite as wide as anticipated since Virginia has a solid defense.
However, the Cavaliers defense likely won’t have any answers for Josh Heupel’s offense, which is now led by dark horse Heisman candidate Joe Milton, who appears in line for a huge passing season after showing flashes while filling in for Hendon Hooker last season.
The Cavaliers' offense is coming off a miserable season and lacks experience, so while the Volunteers' defense can be vulnerable, we expect them to win by more than 28 points considering Heupel’s teams tend to run up the score in lopsided matchups.
The pick: Tennessee -28
*- Game will take place at a neutral site (Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN)
South Carolina vs. No. 21 North Carolina*
Line: South Carolina (+2.5, +118) vs. North Carolina (+140), 64.5 O/U
Day/Time/TV: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Analysis: It’s tough trying to pick a winner between these two offensive juggernauts, as both North Carolina and South Carolina have elite offenses with the return of quarterbacks Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler.
The winner could be determined by who wins the turnover battle considering how evenly matched these teams are, so the safe play appears to be taking the over since Maye and Rattler duking it out gives this contest the feel of a shootout.
64.5 points is a lot, but both teams’ defenses are weak enough to where the offenses should thrive from start to finish as they look to keep up with each other.
The pick: OVER 64.5 points
*- Game will take place at a neutral site (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC)
Other plays
South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane
Line: South Alabama (+6.5, +205) at Tulane (-250), 52 O/U
Day/Time/TV: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Analysis: Tulane enters 2023 riding a wave of momentum from their storybook 2022 season, but their opening matchup won’t be a cakewalk against a respectable opponent.
South Alabama was one of the top teams in the Sun Belt and has lots of returning talent, and while the Green Wave are still the better team on paper, this contest will likely end up a close one.
While the Green Wave should still prevail straight up, taking the points with the Jaguars appears to be the sharp play.
The pick: South Alabama +6.5
