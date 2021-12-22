With the transition from fall to winter officially over after the release of our final Daily News fall All-Star team, it's time to catch up on what's gone on over the first couple weeks of winter sports.
Newsflash: A lot has already happened.
In many ways, I feel like Thomas Jefferson when he was introduced in the musical Hamilton.
"So what did I miss?"
Well, fear not. I know there's already been a whole bunch of excitement on the local courts, rinks, mats and tracks, so lets go over some early headlines as we get closer to the holiday break.
Wonson a monster on the mat
The Triton wrestling team has started out 4-0, and junior Ashton Wonson is dominating.
The 220-pounder is 8-0 with eight pins on the young season. He went 3-0 in a season-opening quad-meet with Belmont, Wellesley and Bedford, and followed with a 4-0 meet to win gold at Saturday's Big Red Invitational. In the Vikings latest dual-meet win over Beverly Tuesday night, he pinned his opponent in 39 seconds.
Dylan Merrill, Alexis Montes and Tori Orender are also wrestling well for the Vikings early on.
Royals undefeated
We knew the Newburyport boys basketball team was going to be strong, and the Clippers have won their last two after shaking off a season-opening loss to Manchester-Essex.
But a pleasant surprise so far has been Georgetown.
The Royals are 4-0 and are playing some good basektball. Harrison Lien, a returning Daily News All-Star, is averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game, and dropped 20 in an impressive 63-46 win at Tewksbury on Friday. Grant Lyon (12.0 ppg) has been a beast on the boards, and Jack Lucido has drained 10 3s in four games.
With Lyon (6-foot-4) and Lien (6-3) down low, the Royals seem to have a nice inside-out game between them and Lucido on the perimiter.
Newburyport and Georgetown don't play until Jan. 11.
Newburyport's 1-2 punch in net
Heading into Wednesday's game against Shawsheen, the Newburyport girls hockey team is 2-1-1 and allowing just 1.25 goals per game.
The team is playing well in front of the net with stalwarts Izzy Kirby and Emma Gabriel leading the defense. But the Clippers have two strong goalies in junior Teagan Wilson and eighth-grader Ella Puleo.
Wilson, a junior at Triton, had 20 saves in a season-opening win over Masconomet, and was brilliant in a 34-save performance in a 1-0 loss to Winthrop.
Puleo was steady with 14 saves in her debut win over Gloucester. Her older brother, Max, is a junior co-captain and defenseman on the boys team.
Pentucket PRs everywhere
In indoor track, Pentucket's Emily Rubio -- our returning Daily News MVP -- started her senior campaign jumping a personal-best 5-5 in the high jump in the season-opening meet against North Reading.
And that followed for nearly the entire Green and White girls team in their last meet on Tuesday.
To name some new Pentucket personal bests: Reese Gallant in the 55-dash (7.54) and high jump (4-6), Sydney Turner in the 300 (46.58), Libby Murphy in the 2-mile (12:44.53) and shot put (24-1), Delaney Meagher in the high jump (4-8), Hannah Linehan in the 55-hurdles (10.68) and Riley Bucco in the shot put (26-2.50) and the 55-hurdles (10.79).
Hallinan's on fire, Newburyport lurking
It's looking like the Amesbury girls basketball team will be a force this winter.
Returning Daily News MVP Avery Hallinan dropped 28 points in a season-opening win over North Reading, with her sister, McKenna, adding 16. McKenna had 13 in the Indians' (2-0) subsequent win over Manchester-Essex, but this time it was fellow returning All-Star Gabby Redford (18 points) and Liv DeLong (11) picking up the slack.
On any given night, any one of those four can go off. It's why through two games, Amesbury's average margain of victory is 19.0 points.
But Newburyport (3-0) is also right there. Behind 19 points from Makenna Ward and 16 from Deirdre McElhinney, the Clippers just took down Pentucket, 59-49, in hostile territory Monday night.
And they, too, have won their three games by an average margain of 18.0 points.
Commented
