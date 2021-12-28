The Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament has been cancelled for a second straight year.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Monday at 1 p.m. with four boys games and four girls games supposed to be played over two locations. But the recent spike of positive COVID-19 results among several teams forced organizers to make the hard decision.
Last year the high school winter sports season was shorted to, on average, 10 games.
The Pentucket girls were the only local team which would have participated in the tournament. The Green and White won the last playing of the tournament in 2019 when they beat Central Catholic, 38-36, in the Blue Division final.
