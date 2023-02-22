NEWBURYPORT — A quick glance at the Newburyport girls hockey schedule this winter, and you’ll see a “who’s who” of all of the best teams in the entire state.
Just go right down the list in the latest Division 1 rankings.
No. 1 St. Mary’s: Check.
No. 4 Winthrop: Check (twice).
No. 5 Peabody: Check (again, twice).
No. 6 HPNA: Check.
And now, Newburyport can add the No. 3 team in Division 1 to that list. Facing a strong a quick Shrewsbury squad in Wednesday’s Newburyport Bank Classic Doyle Division final, the Clippers fell behind early and saw the game slip away from them fast in what ended up being a 5-0 loss. The Colonials (16-2-2) netted three goals in the first period to take complete control, and saw talented senior defenseman Maddie Mrva — who is committed to play field hockey at Bowdoin — be named tournament MVP.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full today,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. “They’re really well-coached and play with a lot of discipline. They’re a really hard skating team and they surround the puck. If you don’t play with a lot of tenacity and grit, it’s hard to get the puck away from them.”
But while the final score on this day was a tad lopsided, that really hasn’t been the case too often this season for Newburyport (8-10-1).
Even with its top-heavy schedule.
The Clippers have competed well against those top teams, only losing to undefeated Winthrop by a goal both times, Peabody by one goal and HPNA by two goals. Goalie Teagan Wilson — the recently-crowned league MVP — has produced some gems against those elites, most notably her 65-save performance against St. Mary’s, and all season long the Clippers have received excellent senior leadership from Kiara Farrar, Avery Luskin, Hannah Gross and Megan Guild.
So when the playoffs start off next week, Newburyport will have seen it all.
“I think (the schedule) has helped us a lot,” said Robinson. “I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves, especially our seniors who have laid it on the line every game all season. But for our young players, I think it’s been a good measuring stick for them. We’ve played some really, really good teams, teams with a lot of structure defensively but who also play offensively the way that we want to play. So I’m happy that it’s going to help the young girls get that much better, and now they really realize what it takes to be a good team.”
On Wednesday, there was a moment where Newburyport nearly got back in it.
Shrewsbury went to the box for a slash midway through the second period, and Jenna Oliver and Olivia Wilson created some chances that goalie Maggie McManus had to turn away. A goal could have cut the deficit to a much more manageable two, but the Clippers were denied.
After the game, Farrar and Wilson were both named to the All-Tournament team.
And so now, it’s on to the playoffs. Newburyport came in at No. 20 in the latest rankings that were released Tuesday morning, and will be on the road to start its second straight postseason journey.
“Win, lose or draw, playing those ranked teams is going to help us,” said Robinson. “It’s going to help us on the ice, but it’s also going to help solidify our position in the tournament. We’ve been competitive in a lot of these tough games. We were No. 28 last year, and now we’ve moved up eight or so spots which we’re happy about.”
Shrewsbury 5, Newburyport 0
27th Annual Newburyport Bank Classic Doyle Division Final
Shrewsbury (16-2-2): 3 1 1 — 5
Newburyport (8-10-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Rachel Bunsick, Paige Umile, Natalie MacCausland, Maddie Mrva, Katherine Vona
Assists: Lauren Albertson 2, Mrva 2, Blaire Fay, Sadie Cusson, Umile, Taylor Ryder Mia Ryder
Saves: N — Teagan Wilson 22; S — Maggie McManus 13
