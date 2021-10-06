No matter what ended up happening, it was going to be an experience that Andrea Boyle wasn’t ever going to forget.
But, as it turns out, the Triton junior returned from the International Powerlifting Championship in Halmsted, Sweden last week with a couple of medals around her neck.
So, yeah, she won’t be forgetting her first trip out of the country any time soon.
“It was such an amazing experience,” said Boyle, who won a silver medal in the deadlift and a bronze in the bench press to finish in a tie for third in her weight and age class (-52 kilograms, Subjuniors). “It was really pretty over there.
“There were these buses that took us around, and I was sitting in a packed bus next to all of these different people from different countries that were all speaking different languages. For a moment I was like, ‘What is happening? How am I here?’
“But once the event started, I settled down a little bit.”
Boyle ended up losing the tiebreaker to finish fourth overall, so she didn’t get to take home another bronze. But what she was able to do — and what’s she’s been able to do ever since starting competitive powerlifting just over a year ago — has been nothing short of incredible.
She set her personal best to take silver in the bench press, pushing up 126 pounds — five pounds heavier than her previous max. She tried to match her U.S. deadlift record of 303.1 pounds, but couldn’t quite finish the lift.
“At first, I went through so many emotions to start that day,” said Boyle. “First was the squat, and I got called for depth (not lowering deep enough), so I had to adjust. But I got my third lift, which I was really happy about.
“At worlds, the big screen is right there showing you who’s in first and second and stuff, so it was hard to try and keep focus. But I did well and got my personal best on the bench, which got me the bronze and moved me to third overall.
“Then I moved on to deadlift, which is my best lift. If I got that (303.1) lift, I would have got third overall, but I just did too much thinking and didn’t get it.”
Not getting the lift was a bit tough for Boyle, who needed to take a moment for herself afterwards.
But it was during that time she met fellow competitor Grefen Aimee of South Africa, and the two hit it off over their shared experience.
“She helped me out a lot,” said Boyle. “We were both upset that we had felt like we’d worked so hard for this, and we didn’t perform the way we had wanted to. But we both helped each other gain some perspective on where we were and realized how insane it was that we had the opportunity to begin with.
“I realized that just placing in any event was insane! We follow each other on Instagram now and we made sure we were next to each other when they took a group photo.”
Perhaps the craziest part of this story, though, is that Boyle didn’t technically compete for the U.S. like she was suppose to. After all, she had qualified for the IPF World Championship by winning a national championship in Colorado near the beginning of the year.
But USA Powerlifting was banned from competing for drug testing policies.
And just like that, Boyle’s opportunity of a lifetime was gone.
“I was crushed when I heard that,” said Boyle. “For the next few days I was like, ‘Ok, guess I’m going back to my regular schedule.’”
But in a matter of three days, and after a handful of emails back and forth, Boyle joined the U.S. Virgin Island Powerlifting team and was able to compete under their banner.
“It all happened so quickly,” said Boyle. “There were so many emotions. It was really exciting and emotional at the same time. But in the end, I got to compete, and I was so thankful for that.”
And Boyle certainly made the most of her opportunity.
She got texts from friends back home who woke up at 3 a.m. to tune in to the stream just to watch her lift.
And moving forward, Boyle is confident that the experience is going to help her grow as both a powerlifter and a person.
“I learned that I’m not always going to perform the best that I plan on,” she said. “But I also hope that it can help other girls to start powerlifting as well. Setting your goals and matching them, especially in lifting, is just a different type of happiness, and being able to experience that shouldn’t be just for boys. Girls can do it, too.
“It’s definitely a very mental sport, but it’s extremely rewarding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.