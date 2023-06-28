With one last game to end their high school careers, three Pentucket athletes did their best to make the most of it.
After terrific spring seasons on the lacrosse field for each, Audrey Conover, Madi Kuchar and Katie Drislane were selected as North Stars in the annual Agganis All-Star Game. The trio all served as captains for the Panthers this year -- along with Bethany Cloutier -- and on Sunday got a final chance to suit up as teammates, with their coach, Todd Conover, on the sidelines.
The results certainly didn't dissapoint.
As the final seconds ticked away, the North Stars trailed by a goal after Winchester's Carly Geddes scored with 39 seconds left to put the South Stars ahead. But after a frantic scene and turnovers by both sides, the ball ended up in Conover's stick, and the St. Michael's commit ripped home the game-tying goal at the buzzer to end this year's All-Star game in an 11-11 draw.
“The girls did a great job progressing,” Todd Conover said in an interview with the Lynn Item after the game. “It was just an all-out scrum and we somehow came up with it, and then Audrey got the shot off in time.”
Just recently named a Daily News All-Star for the third time in her career, the goal was Conover's second of the game. She scored 49 of them during the season, and 140 for her career, but can now head off to college saying she scored two in an All-Star game against some top competition.
Essex Tech's Maddie McDonald was named the North All-Stars MVP after scoring three goals. Similarly, Winchester's Tessa Geddes, a Boston University commit and Carly's sister, was named the South MVP after she too scored a hat-trick.
And if you believe in "the universe" dishing out favors, this was a classic case.
Not to bring up tough memories for too long, but a couple of weeks ago Pentucket unfortunately saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion. The Panthers were making their second straight trip to the Division 3 quarterfinals, but fell to Foxboro, 14-13, on goal that came with 0.8 seconds left.
So you could say that Conover was owed that game-tying goal at the buzzer.
Now, at least the final high school athletic memory for Conover, Drislane and Kuchar is a happy one of them as teammates again, smiling and competing in an epic All-Star game that came down to the wire.
