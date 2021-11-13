The depth of the Newburyport boys cross country team was only display again at Saturday's sectional meet in Wrentham.
Out of a 171-runner field in the Division 2B bracket, the Clippers placed 6th, 9th, 10th, 22nd, and 27th overall to take first place out of 25 teams with 66 points. The boys beat out second-place Danvers (84 points) and third-place Northhampton (93).
Nathan Berry was the first Newburyport finisher in sixth overall, completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:13.7. He was followed by teammate Bradford Duchesne in ninth (17:20.3) and Sam Walker in tenth (17:27.3). The result is obviously a positive one for the Clippers heading into next week's State Meet.
Triton's boys also did well, placing fourth in Division 2C with 155 points. The Vikings were led by Griffin White in 14th (17:41.9) and Cole Jacobsen in 15th (17:46.4).
Pentucket girls second
It was another solid race for the Pentucket girls, which finished second in the Division 2B race and are setting their sights on a big State Meet next week. The Green and White's main competition will be Holliston, which beat them in the Sectional with 25 points to 65 on Saturday, and Whitinsville Christian, which breezed to victory in Division 2C.
The Big 3 of Phoebe Rubio (5th), Kaylie Dalgar (9th) and Audrey Conover (14th) led Pentucket, with Libby Murphy (17th) and Ella Edic (18th) rounding out the team's top five.
Newburyport also finished third in Division 2B with 141 points led by Hailey LaRosa's sixth-place finish (19:41.2).
State Division 2B (Boys)
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner and top area finishers (171 finishers): 1. Riley Cole (Northhampton) 16:19.0; 6. Nathan Barry (Newb)17:13.7; 9. Bradford Duchesne (Newb) 17:20.3; 10. Samuel Walker (Newb) 17:27.3; 22. TJ Carleo (Newb) 17:55.1; 27. Aidan Hoidal-Bui (Newb) 18:09.1; 52. Seamus Burke (Pent) 18:50.1
Team Scores (25 teams): 1. Newburyport 66, 2. Danvers 84, 3. Northhampton 93; ... 17. Pentucket 447
State Division 2C (Boys)
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner and top Triton finishers (172 finishers): 1. Jonathan Norton (Marthas Vineyard) 16:52.7; 14. Griffin White (T) 17:41.9; 15. Cole Jacobsen (T) 17:46.4; 35. Bryce Martis (T) 18:25.8; 45. John Sayles (T) 18:49.5; 46. John Prendergast (T) 18:50.6
Team Scores (24 teams): 1. Marthas Vineyard 62, 2. Norwell 108, 3. Dover-Sherborn 146, 4. Triton 155
State Division 2B (Girls)
at Wrenthem (3.1 miles)
Winner and top area finishers (154 finishers): 1. Carmen Luisi (Holliston) 18:41.2; 5. Phoebe Rubio (Pent) 19:34.5; 6. Hailey LaRosa (Newb) 19:41.2; 9. Kaylie Dalgar (Pent) 20:37.0; 14. Audrey Conover (Pent) 20:53.0; 17. Libby Murphy (Pent) 20:59.0; 18. Ella Edic (Pent) 21:00.8; 22. Abigail Kelley (Newb) 21:07.6; 25. Annabel Murray (Newb) 21:16.2
Team Scores (23 teams): 1. Holliston 25, 2. Pentucket 63; 3. Newburyport 141
State Division 2C (Girls)
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Winner and top Triton finishers (152 finishers): 1. Molly Lashley (Whitinsville Christian) 18:49.8; 24. Ava Burl (T) 21:11.7; 33. Robin Sanger (T) 21:34.1; 49. Alexa Bonasera (T) 22:25.7
Team Scores (21 teams): 1. Whitinsville Christian 34, 2. Dover-Sherborn 104; 3. Autin Prep 120; ... 8. Triton 236
