The Cape Ann League officially announced its league awards for cross country on Thursday, with Triton sweeping the league's top honors after a historic fall season.
Triton's Graham Stedfast and Sarah Harrington were each named CAL Kinney Runners of the Year, and Triton coach Joe Colbert was also named CAL Kinney Boys Coach of the Year for his efforts leading the Vikings to a perfect season.
Manchester Essex's Will Kenney and Hamilton-Wenham's Ava Cote were named CAL Baker Runners of the Year, and Manchester Essex's Mark Dawson and Hamilton-Wenham's Steve Sawyer were named CAL Baker Coaches of the Year. Lynnfield's Joe DiBiase was named CAL Kinney Girls Coach of the Year.
Under normal circumstances All-CAL honors would be determined by the top finishers at the CAL Championship Meet, but with no league meet being held this fall due to the pandemic, each coach instead selected their top two runners.
The coaches also officially named each division's dual meet champion, working through certain pandemic-related scheduling discrepancies that saw some teams run more races than others. The Triton boys and Pentucket girls were each named CAL Kinney Division champions, and the Manchester Essex boys and Hamilton-Wenham girls were named CAL Baker Division champions.
In addition to Stedfast and Harrington, Triton's Griffin White and Robin Sanger were also honored as All-CAL selections. Newburyport's selections were Peter King, Sam Walker, Hailey LaRosa and Caroline Walsh, Pentucket's were Phoebe Rubio, Kaylie Dalgar, Colin Costa and Matt Zylinski, Amesbury's were Abbey Allain, Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Alex Pucillo and Xavier Roy, and Georgetown's were Grace Sousa, Avery Upite, Mike Cahill and Mason Behl.
The league did not award a Sportsmanship Award this fall.
***
Boys Cross Country
All-CAL
Kinney Division
Triton: Graham Stedfast, Griffin White; Newburyport: Peter King, Sam Walker; Pentucket: Colin Costa, Matt Zylinski; Lynnfield: Mike Madden, John McKrell; North Reading: Aidan Nadeau, Jack Murphy
Baker Division
Amesbury: Xavier Roy, Alex Pucillo; Georgetown: Mike Cahill, Mason Behl; Hamilton-Wenham: Harrison Panjawni, Eli Labell; Ipswich: Finn Russell, Jonah Orroth; Manchester Essex: Will Kenney, Cormac Edgerton
League Awards
Kinney Division
Runner of the Year: Graham Stedfast, Triton
Coach of the Year: Joe Colbert, Triton
Kinney Champion: Triton
Baker Division
Runner of the Year: Will Kenney, Manchester Essex
Coach of the Year: Mark Dawson, Manchester Essex
Baker Champion: Manchester Essex
Girls Cross Country
All-CAL
Kinney Division
Pentucket: Phoebe Rubio, Kaylie Dalgar; Newburyport: Hailey LaRosa, Caroline Walsh; Triton: Sarah Harrington, Robin Sanger; Lynnfield: Katie Cash, Bianca Guarracino; North Reading: Annalise Butler, Abigail McLaughlin
Baker Division
Amesbury: Abbey Allain, Sadie Cacho-Negrete; Georgetown: Grace Sousa, Avery Upite; Hamilton-Wenham: Ava Cote, Alexis Donovan; Ipswich: Amelia Stacy, Carina Jones; Manchester Essex: Olivia Turner, Jane Whitten
League Awards
Kinney Division
Runner of the Year: Sarah Harrington, Triton
Coach of the Year: Joe DiBiase, Lynnfield
Kinney Champion: Pentucket
Baker Division
Runner of the Year: Ava Cote, Hamilton-Wenham
Coach of the Year: Steve Sawyer, Hamilton-Wenham
Baker Champion: Hamilton-Wenham
