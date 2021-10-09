It came with a bit more stress than it was expecting, but the Amesbury football team was able to come out on top Friday night.
Senior back Shea Cucinotta led the way with 103 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, and the Indians were able to hold off a pesky Ipswich team still in search of its first win, 30-28.
Junior running back Henry O'Neill, who piled up 136 rushing yards on 19 carries, put the Indians (3-1) up 30-15 in the third quarter when he bulldozed in for a 1-yard TD followed by a successful conversion run from QB Drew MacDonald. But the Tigers (0-5) scored late in the third, then found the end zone again in the fourth to make it a 2-point game.
But Amesbury, behind a strong running attack that put up 306 total rushing yards on 44 carries, were able to grind out the clock and make the plays on defense to close it out.
Cucinotta scored all three of his TDs in the first half, with the first two helping Amesbury to a 14-0 lead. But to its credit, Ipswich responded in front of its home fans and scored on back-to-back drives to go up 15-14.
Cucinotta ensured Amesbury had a lead at halftime, however, breaking off a 21-yard score late in the second that was punctuated be a Drew Scialdone conversion.
The win is the second in a row for the Indians, who have the tall task of hosting undefeated North Reading Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Amesbury 30, Ipswich 28
Amesbury (3-1): 6 16 8 0 — 30
Ipswich (0-5): 0 15 6 7 — 28
First Quarter
A — Shea Cucinotta 11 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
A — Cucinotta 1 run (Henry O'Neill run)
A — Cucinotta 21 run (Drew Scialdone run)
Third Quarter
A — O'Neill 1 run (Drew MacDonald run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (44-306) Henry O'Neill 19-136, Shea Cucinotta 10-103, Drew Scialdone 4-27, Drew MacDonald 5-18, Luke Arsenault 4-18, Benjamin Richard 2-4
PASSING: A — MacDonald 1-4-0, 22
RECEIVING: A — O'Neill 1-22
