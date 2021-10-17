NEWBURYPORT — Tyler Correnti stood alone under the bright lights of James T. Stehlin Stadium with thousands of eyes focused solely on him, guarding a net he's called home close to 100 times over an illustrious four-year soccer career.
Just one more save. That's all he needed.
His Pentucket teammates waiting at the 50-yard-line, and the student section that had made the trip up to Newburyport for Saturday's ALS Cup, started chanting his name, confident that the man behind so many clutch performances over the past four years would deliver yet another.
Would their faith be rewarded?
You see, this fall has been a different one for Correnti. He found out he had a small hairline fracture in his hip after the team's first game, and has been nursing it ever since. And as you can imagine from game to game, and even save to save, diving on that bad hip to make stops -- let alone penalty kicks -- takes its toll the longer each game, and the season, goes on.
"He basically doesn't practice," said Pentucket coach Christian Langlois. "He just comes out and plays games."
But after his team just grinded out a 0-0 tie against unbeaten Newburyport to send the all-important ALS Cup into penalties, Correnti knew he had keep fighting through the pain.
And so with all eyes on him, and Pentucket leading 9-8 needing just one more stop, Correnti read the shooter, lunged to his right and swatted away the PK to send his teammates -- and the Pentucket faithful -- into a frenzy. Correnti just stood there confident, waiting for the mob to reach him, knowing he came up clutch for his team again.
Like he's done so many times before, he defended his home.
And as a result, the ALS Cup trophy was coming home, too.
"It's the biggest game of our season until playoffs," said Correnti, who made two penalty saves to finish with 16 for the game. "You just have to be dead focused on where you want to go on PKs, and don't change your mind.
"You come in to this school knowing the ALS Cup is the biggest game of the year. Both teams are always fantastic. The fan sections love the game, and so do we. So you come in to the game with pressure, but the reward is even higher."
This was suppose to be Newburyport's year to finally claim the Cup. No one on the roster had experienced what winning it felt like, but the Clippers (13-0-1) came in having their best ever season, and had already beat Pentucket (4-5-3) earlier this fall.
But, as the saying goes, anything can happen in the ALS Cup.
The Clippers still played their up-tempo, fluid and beautiful brand of soccer their fans have been accustomed to this year, but Pentucket was just up for the task. Will Acquaviva, Brady O'Donnell and Henry Acton spearheaded a potent offense that created plenty of chances, and the Clippers dominated the shots-on-goal category 14-4.
But a Pentucket midfield and back line of Stratton Seymour, Trevor Kamuda, Zach Rosario, Max Markuns, Arda Dalmau and Gavin Dollas -- among others -- held firm in front of Correnti.
"The whole defense and Tyler were just fantastic," said Langlois. "I'm so proud of these guys. They were warriors tonight."
It's the first non-win of the season for Newburyport, but the future outlook for the rest of the fall is still undeniably bright for the talented Clippers. With Pentucket up 4-3 in penalties -- needing just a goal to win -- goalie Owen Tahnk came up with a diving, pressure-packed save when his team needed it most to keep the shootout going.
The Clippers are historically good, and will have a lot to say when the state tournament starts up.
But Pentucket fought tooth-and-nail for a gritty tie against the CAL's best this fall, and Correnti took care of the rest.
"It feels really great to win the Cup again," said Correnti. "My team played great in front of me, and we got it done."
McElhinney, Clippers Take Heavyweight battle
Saturday's ALS Cup opener was just as exciting, and had a lot more at stake than the much-coveted trophy.
The Newburyport and Pentucket girls came into the game in a fierce battle for the Kinney Division, with the winner getting the inside lane to a potential league title.
The ALS Cup is motivation enough.
Throw in first place in the division to the winner, and you got yourself what turned out to be one heck of a game.
Junior Deirdre McElhinney converted a penalty kick in the first half, and Newburyport withstood Pentucket's second-half offensive onslaught to hold on for the 1-0 victory. Pentucket felt good about potentially breaking the curse this year, but the Clippers are now 16-0-1 all time in ALS Cup games.
"The rivalry between Pentucket and Newburyport is kind of the biggest we have," said senior captain Izzy Kirby. "It's always a huge game, the intensity is crazy. The girls have never lost, so we set out the season with continuing that as our goal, and we did it."
Led by the lightning-quick Sabrina Campbell, as well as Mollie Cahalane, Jamie Dahlgard and freshman Sydney Trout, Pentucket (9-3-2) peppered the Newburyport (10-2-2) net in the second half.
But the Clipper backs and midfielders, led by the senior captains Kirby and Katie Gallagher, held their own in front of goalie Gabby Loughran. The junior keeper stopped 9 shots total, twice coming well out of her net in the second half to make sprawling stops to keep her team ahead.
"This is really important to us," said Loughran. "We're just lucky and happy to come out with a win."
The penalty kick was drawn by sophomore Brela Pavao, and McElhinney's aim was true to give the Clippers a lead they wouldn't give up.
"We talked about how big of a game this was for so many reasons," said Newburyport coach Kevin Sheridan. "One, it's the ALS Cup, it's one of the biggest games, historically, of the year.
"But this year, it was one of the biggest girls games in recent history with what was on the line: first place in the league, home-field advantage in the playoffs, the ALS Cup itself.
"It was a really hard-fought game."
Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0
Pentucket wins 9-8 on PKs
PK Goals: P — Tyler Correnti, Max Markuns, Will Roberts, Stratton Seymour, Alex Bishop, Zach Rosario, Trevor Kamuda, Liam Sullivan, Gavin Dollas; N — Henry Acton, James Forrest-Hay, Will Acquaviva, Brady O'Donnell, Luke O'Brien, Grady Conly, Caelan Twichell, Jamie Brooks
Saves: P — Correnti 16; N — Owen Tahnk 5
Pentucket (4-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (13-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport 1, Pentucket 0
Goals: N — Deirdre McElhinney (pk)
Saves: P — Emma Breen 6; N —Gabby Loughran 9
Pentucket (9-3-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (10-2-2): 1 0 — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.