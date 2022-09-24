BYFIELD -- They'll be talking about this one on Elm Street for quite some time.
Heading into Friday night's game, it had been six long years since Triton had last beat Newburyport on the football field. To make matters worse for the Vikings, in 2017 the two program's decided to give a name to their long-standing rivalry -- the Border Battle -- and put a trophy on the line.
Pretty cool, right?
Well, yes. But up until Friday night, it was a trophy that no Triton player had ever held.
So you could imagine that when the final clock hit triple zeroes, signaling Triton's thrilling 22-14 win over Newburyport on a blustery night in Byfield, there were tears, hugs and a mad dash to finally put a paw on the piece of hardware that's eluded the program for so long.
The Vikings finally did it.
"None of us have ever touched this trophy, so this means a whole lot for the program," said junior captian Cole Piaseczynski, who scored all three Triton touchdowns. "We just put a lot of work in this summer and it's been great. There's a lot of great guys over there at Newburyport, but we finally came out on top."
The rivalry had been one-sided, but it's not like there hadn't been any close calls over the recent years.
Quite the opposite.
In 2018, Triton led 14-0 before a Seamus Webster touchdown with 3:05 left and Charles Cahalane's 2-point conversion capped Newburyport's 15-14 comeback victory. And just last year, the Vikings again jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Clippers scored 19 unanswered -- thanks to two fourth-quarter TDs from Finn Sullivan -- to again break their rivals' hearts in a 19-14 triumph.
Triton has always been right there.
But Friday night, the Vikings (2-1) were finally able to seal the deal.
It was a 22-14 game with 4:40 left when Triton was forced to punt. Newburyport (1-2) got the ball back at its own 16-yard-line, and got a big play when quarterback Sean Miles (13-27, 210 yards, 2 TDs) hit older brother Ryan Miles for a 21-yard gain. The Clippers got as far as their own 45-yard-line, but an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the ball back to Triton with 2:30 left.
From there, the Vikings called upon their bruisers.
Piaseczynski, who had 68 rushing yards on 23 carries and another 50 receiving yards on three catches, gained seven yards on first down. Then, it was Josh Rodriguez getting three straight totes, and the senior captain rushed for gains of 5, 3 and 15 yards to burn Newburyport's final timeouts and set his team up in victory formation.
Three knees later from QB Max Ciaramitaro, and the celebration was on.
"I was just thinking that this is our game," said Rodriguez on his mindset during his final carries. "I've been waiting my entire high school career to beat Newburyport, so I had to step in and finish. This is so amazing. We haven't beaten Port in so long, so this is really emotional for us."
Certainly not to be forgotten, the Triton offensive line was rock solid all night. Ashton Wonson, Antonio Sforza, Liam Kneeland, Zach Fowler and Luke O'Leary were good in protection, but were better with pushing the pile forward and creating space for Piaseczynski and Rodriguez.
"We really got behind the senior offensive line," said Triton coach Eric Burgos. "We got behind Ashton Wonson, we got behind Tony Sforza, Zach Fowler, Luke O'Leary. I mean, we got behind our guys and we said 'You're going to close the game out.' And that's what they did.
"I just love all these guys. They're fighters, they've been working hard and they deserved this. They really deserved it."
After a stop on defensive to start the game, Triton's first drive ended with Ciaramitaro hitting Piaseczynski on a 13-yard touchdown. Rodriguez punched in the conversion, and after another stop the Vikings drove down before missing a 42-yard field goal that had the leg but was wide right. Still, the Vikings used one of Matt Sauris' two sacks to get the ball right back, and not long after Piasecznski burst in from the 1 for his second score of the game.
Things looked like they might get ugly, but the Clippers weren't going to quit.
Miles hit running back Jack Sullivan out in the flat on the team's ensuing drive, and the junior outran everybody for a 74-yard touchdown. The hard-hitting Jack Hadden -- who played a terrific game defensively from his middle linebacker position -- as well as Will Walsh then helped the Clippers get a stop, but the team couldn't covert and it stayed a 15-7 game at halftime.
Triton received the second-half kickoff, and Ciaramitaro converted a huge 3rd-and-12 with a 26-yard scramble to keep the drive alive. Four plays later, Piaseczynski again burst in from a yard out to put the Vikings back up two scores.
"They punched us in the mouth in the beginning and really drove down on us," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "I thought our guys fought well, putting us in a position at 15-7 at halftime. Then the start of the third quarter we stopped them on those first two plays, had their backs against the wall on a 3rd-and-12, and we just couldn't cage the quarterback and he made a good scramble. And then they punched it in."
It stayed 22-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but with 9:13 remaining in the game Miles connected with Bryan Mendez-Heavilin on a 25-yard TD to bring the Clippers back. The Vikings picked up two first downs on their ensuing drive, eating up some clock, but were forced to punt with 4:40 left.
Newburyport had a drive to tie, but the Vikings weren't going to allow it.
Not again.
"We kept fighting, I'll give the kids credit there," said Smolski. "But Triton, they wanted it more than us. They had their day today and they wanted it more than us."
Triton 22, Newburyport 14
Newburyport (1-2): 0 7 0 7 — 14
Triton (2-1): 8 7 7 0 — 22
First Quarter
T — Cole Piaseczynski 13 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Josh Rodriguez run), 5:08
Second Quarter
T — Piaseczynski 1 run (Liam Friis kick), 7:44
N — Jack Sullivan 74 pass from Sean Miles (Jan Steinkeller kick), 3:18
Third Quarter
T — Piaseczynski 1 run (Friis kick), 9:14
Fourth Quarter
N — Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 25 pass from Miles (Steinkeller kick), 9:13
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (43-165): Cole Piaseczynski 23-68, Josh Rodriguez 6-47, Max Ciaramitaro 13-47, Nathan Miller 1-3; NEWBURYPORT (19-28): Kane Brennan 5-37, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-4; Jack Sullivan 3-3, Sean Miles 10-(-16)
PASSING: T — Ciaramitaro 4-12-1, 58; N — S. Miles 13-27-2, 210
RECEIVING: T — Piaseczynski 3-50, Ethan Tate 1-8; N — Sullivan 3-90, Jack Hadden 3-35, Ryan Miles 2-33, Mendez-Heavilin 1-25, Gus Webster 2-17, Brennan 1-6, Iyobosa Osazuwa 1-4
