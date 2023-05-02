You couldn’t have asked for a better day for the Amesbury track program.
At the Division 6 State Relays held in West Bridgewater over the weekend, both the boys and girls teams had banner performances to take home state titles. The boys absolutely ran away from the field with an incredible eight event wins and 100 points, well clear of second-place Wareham (53), while the girls finished with 60 points to edge out a CAL rival in Ipswich (53).
“It was a magical night for both teams,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “To win both meets is just tremendous. These wins should give both teams confidence going into the second half of their seasons.”
While an incredible achievement for the program, it shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise based on how the school year has gone.
During the winter, the Amesbury boys captured their first ever indoor State Relay title, and continued that into their second straight CAL Baker title and a second-place finish at the CAL Open. Now in the spring, the success has only grown.
There were 15 events total, and the Red Hawks won eight of them.
Senior Henry O’Neill was involved in three victories, as he started by teamming with twins Michael and Max Sanchez as well as Anthony Aguilar-Lopez to win the 4x100 in 44.65. O’Neill and the Sanchez brothers then added Jackson Wetherell to win the 4x200 (1:33.66), and O’Neill ended his day by winning the javelin relay with Christian McGarry and Zach Rome (105.44 meters). Wetherell was just getting started, as he, the Sanchez brothers and Zach Rome won the 4x400 in 3:30.88, then Wetherell ended his day with Brody Tonks and Joe Stanton to finish first in the pole vault relay (23.00m).
The Red Hawks dominated the throws, as besides the javelin they also won the discus with Aiden Donovan, Ibrahim Jalloh and McGarry (105.57m), as well as the shot put with Donovan, Jalloh and Dylan Palen (37.71). Finally, the last victory of the day came from the distance medley relay team of Brody Hall, Dylan Crossman, Max Rodrigues and Othmane Missaoui, who crossed the finish line in 12:01.40.
Moving over to the girls, Amesbury won two events while placing second in three others.
And with how close the final score ended up, every point was crucial.
At the head of it all was star senior Meagan McAndrews, who was on both winning relays. She teammed with Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan and Lidya Belanger to claim gold in the Shuttle Hurdle (69.30), then joined Aurora Montello and Stella Mitchell to finish first in the javelin (73.91m).
Shanahan, a junior, further showed her versatility on two second-place teams. Along with Williamson, Sarah Burdick and Belanger, the group took second in the 4x100 (53.55), then Shanahan, Burdick, Katie Ishihara and Haley Jezowski added a second in the 4x400 (4:32.14). The final second-place team for the Red Hawks was in the distance category, where Carly Testa, Abbey Morin, Sadie Bolth and Julia Parsons teammed up in the 4x1600 (25:44.0).
Division 5: Pentucket boys break 55-year-old record
The last time the Pentucket boys track program saw a team break the school’s 4x200 relay record, some of the parents of athletes on the team weren’t even born yet.
That’s how long we’re talking about, here.
But over the weekend at the Division 5 State Relays, the team of Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Matt Beaulieu and Yanni Kakouris made history. The group raced to first in the 4x200 in 1:32.87, breaking a Pentucket record that had stood since 1968. Because of their efforts, the Panthers as a team were able to finish seventh out of 19 scoring teams with 30 points.
And if this new record sees the same longevity, then an early congrats to the Pentucket 4x200 relay team of 2078!
But they weren’t the only Panther boys to win an event.
The discus team of Will Pessina, Anthony Lee and Matt Santimore also won with a combined throw of 331 feet, with Pessina being the top performer of the entire meet (141-4). The Panthers also got a third from Seamus Burke, Stratton Seymour and Braeden Roche in the high jump (16-0 feet).
For the girls, Pentucket finished ninth out of 21 scoring teams with 21 points.
Highlighting the day was the high jump relay team of Wynter Smith, Delaney Meagher and Regan Breen, who won the event with combined leap of 14-2 (feet). The Panthers also got two fourths from the Shuttle Hurdle team of Brighton Seymour, Riley Bucco, Meaghan Grenham and Wynter Smith (70.39), and the 4x100 team of Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin and Delaney Meagher (51.47).
Division 6 State Relays (Boys)
Meet Results (15 teams scored): 1. Amesbury 100; 2. Wareham 53; 3. Carver 45; 4. Ipswich 44; 5. West Bridgewater 42
Amesbury scorers:
4x100: 1. Henry O’Neill, Michael Sanchez, Max Sanchez, Anthony Aguilar-Lopez (44.65); 4x200: 1. Henry O’Neill, Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Micheal Sanchez (1:33.66); DMR: 1. Brody Hall, Dylan Crossman, Max Rodrigues, Othmane Missaoui (12:01.40); 4x400: 1. Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome, Michael Sanchez (3:30.88); Javelin: 1. Henry O’Neill, Christian McGarry, Zach Rome (105.44m); Discus: 1. Aiden Donovan, Ibrahim Jalloh, Christian McGarry (105.57m); Shot put: 1. Aiden Donovan, Ibrahim Jalloh, Dylan Palen (37.71m); Pole vault: 1. Brody Tonks, Joe Stanton, Jackson Wetherell (23.00m); 4x1600: 2. Andre Bailin, Drew Sanford, Truman Yee, Joe Stanton (19:59.16); 4x800: 2. Zach Rome, Brody Tonks, Drew Sanford, Andre Bailin (8:47.52); Shuttle Hurdle: 4. Dylan Crossman, Brody Tonls, Eyob Tresier-Brown, Matt Bernardez (1:20.77)
Division 5 State Relays (Boys)
Event Results (19 teams scored): 1. Weston 57; 2. Middleboro 49; 3. North Reading 45; ... ALSO: 7. Pentucket 30; 10. Triton 24
Pentucket scorers:
4x200: 1. Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Matt Beaulieu, Yanni Kakouris (1:32.87); Discus: 1. Will Pessina, Anthony Lee, Matt Santimore (331 feet); High jump: 3. Seamus Burke, Stratton Seymour, Braeden Roche (16-0 feet); Sprint Medley: 5. Yanni Kakouris, Matt Beaulieu, Braeden Roche, Jackson Beauparlant (3:43.05); Triple jump: 5. Jackson Neumann, Alex Bessaoud, Owen Tedeschi (113-4 feet); 4x1600: 6. Jacob Zylinksi, Seamus Burke, Jack Fahey, Thomas Sunkenberg (20:21.45); DMR: 6. Thomas Sunkenberg, Braeden Roche, Stratton Seymour, Jack Fahey (11:29.92)
Division 6 State Relays (Girls)
Meet Results (16 teams scored): 1. Amesbury 60; 2. Ipswich 53; 3. Joseph Case 52; 4. West Bridgewater 36; 5. Archbishop Williams 34
Amesbury scorers:
Shuttle Hurdle: 1. Meagan McAndrews, Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan, Lidya Belanger (69.30); Javelin: 1. Meagan McAndrews, Aurora Montello, Stella Mitchell (73.91m); 4x1600: 2. Carly Testa, Abbey Morin, Sadie Bolth, Julia Parsons (25.44); 4x100: 2. Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan, Sarah Burdick, Lidya Belanger (53.55); 4x400: 2. Sarah Burdick, Katie Ishihara, Haley Jezowski, Bayleigh Shanahan (4:32.14); 4x800: 3. Julia Parsons, Anna Tessmer, Sadie Bolth, Sarah Burdick (11:00.66); Shot put: 3. Lidya Belanger, Meagan McAndrews, Julia Losee (26.64m); DMR: 4. Carly Testa, Maddie Clark, Anna Tessmer, Abby Morin (15:39.83)
Division 5 State Relay (Girls)
Meet Results (21 teams scored): 1. North Reading 108; 2. Dedham 43; 3. Norwell 37; ... ALSO: 7. Triton 26; 9. Pentucket 21
Pentucket scorers:
High jump: 1. Wynter Smith, Delaney Meagher, Regan Breen (14-2 feet); Shuttle Hurdle: 4. Brighton Seymour, Riley Bucco, Meaghan Grenham, Wynter Smith (70.39); 4x100: 4. Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Delaney Meagher (51.47); Long jump: 5. Sage Smith, Wynter Smith, Morgan Trout (45-8.25 feet); 4x200: 5. Morgan Trout, Regan Breen, Lia Goodwin, Sage Smith (1:49.65)
