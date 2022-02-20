Nixie Raymond picked a good time to have her best performance of the season.
The Amesbury senior ran a personal-best 7.35 in the 55 meter to take third overall at Friday’s Division 5 State Meet, and in doing so qualified herself for next week’s All-State Meet. She was the only Amesbury scorer on the day, but on the boys side Aiden Donovan just missed out by placing ninth in the shot put (41-2.75).
Both Triton teams also had solid days.
The Viking boys finished in 14th out of 34 scoring teams thanks to the efforts of Parker Burns, who placed fourth in the 300 (37.17) and fifth in the long jump (19-4). And on the girls side, the Vikings placed 16th out of 35 scoring teams thanks to fourth-place finishes from their 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Division 5 State Meet (Boys)
Meet Results (34 teams scored): 1. Littleton 66, 2. Quabbin 45, 3. Ipswich 38, ... ALSO: 14. Triton 13
Top area finishers:
300: 4. Parker Burns (T) 37.17, 12. Michael Sanchez (A) 38.02; 1,000: 11. John Sayes (T) 2:49.29; Mile: 12. Griffin White (T) 4:47.12; 4x200: 10. Amesbury (Andrew Baker, Shea Cucinotta, Zach Rome, Sanchez) 1:38.23; 4x400: 11. Amesbury (Cucinotta, Rome, Drew Sanford, Sanchez) 3:51.70; 4x800: 5. Triton (White, Sayles, Bryce Martis, Bryan Nichols) 8:56.43; LJ: 5. Burns (T) 19-4.0, 11. Cucinotta (A) 18-7.0; SP: 9. Aiden Donovan (A) 41-2.75, 11. Jadriel Laracuente (A) 41-1.50
Division 5 State Meet (Girls)
Meet Results (35 teams scored): 1. Weston 77.33, 2. Groton-Dunstable 52, 3. Littleton 44 ... ALSO: 16. Triton 10, 21. Amesbury 6
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 3. Nixie Raymond (A) 7.35; 300: 11. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 44.34; 600: 11. Anna Romano (T) 1:45.85; Mile: 9. Ava Burl (T) 5:28.38; 4x400: 4. Triton (Arianna Basile, A. Amasa-Titus, Janet Amayo-Titus, Romano) 4:20.17; 4x800: 4. Triton (Burl, Alexa Bonasera, Robin Sanger, Erin Wallwork) 10:16.33
