How do you top an MVP season from a year ago?
Simple, come back the following year and lead the area in basically every major statistical hitting and pitching category.
Is that even possible?
Well, Jack Fehlner, our Daily News MVP for the second straight year, did just that, all while leading Newburyport (18-7) to a share of a CAL Kinney title and the Division 3 state championship game.
So yes, it’s possible.
And it’s certainly not hyperbole to say that the senior co-captain just put together one of the greatest seasons in area history.
A Roanoke College commit, Fehlner hit a truly remarkable .520 (40-for-77) with 19 runs scored, 22 RBI and 2 home runs. Needless to say, his average and total hits were both area highs, and his runs scored, RBI and home runs also ranked among the leaders. And on the mound, he tied for the area lead in wins with teammate Charlie Forrest (9), and led the area outright in innings pitched (79), ERA (0.89) and strikeouts (76).
Opposing teams had to gameplan around him.
Down 0-2 in the count, it didn’t matter. “The Fehlner” became a saying around the Newburyport dugout whenever he would slap a high fastball — a “waste-pitch,” if you will — up the middle for a single. In total, he registered at least one hit in 22 of 25 games and had 12 multi-hit games. There was the 3-for-4 game with an RBI in a win over Amesbury, and a 3-for-4 game with a home run and 3 RBI in a win over Rockport.
And his work on the mound was equally as dominant.
Against Tantasqua in the first round of the state tournament, he tossed a complete-game five-hitter with three Ks and no walks in a 4-1 win. He then beat No. 2-seeded Medfield in the state quarterfinals, and came back against undefeated and top-ranked Austin Prep in the finals and went the distance allowing just four hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 loss. He also went 1-for-3 in the finals and scored the team’s only run.
After the regular season, Fehlner was named CAL Kinney MVP for the second straight year as well. He leaves as a two-time Daily News MVP and two-time CAL MVP, and will continue his career as a middle infielder and hitter first at Roanake.
Fehlner’s spring season also capped a tremendous senior year athletically where he was also a Daily News Soccer and Basketball All-Star.
Shea Cucinotta
Amesbury, Sr., SS
All-CAL shortstop. Tri-captain led Amesbury (18-5) to CAL Baker title, No. 1 seed in Division 4 tourney and the state quarterfinals. Hit .468 with 37 hits, 20 runs scored, 23 RBI and a home run. Went 2-for-5 with an RBI in win over Newburyport. Had a hit in 21 of 23 games and five 3-hit games. Went 3-for-3 with 4 runs scored and an RBI in win over North Reading. Another 4-for-4 game with 4 RBI in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Spofford Tournament MVP. Committed to play baseball at American International. Daily News Football All-Star this fall. Also a standout sprinter in track (7.16 personal-best 55m).
Jake Harring
Amesbury, Jr., 2B
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Was named CAL Baker MVP. Ultra-talented hitter can use all parts of the field and batted .468 with 36 hits, 29 runs scored, 21 RBI and a home run. Helped Amesbury (18-5) win CAL Baker title, Spofford Tournament and make a run to the Division 4 state quarterfinals. Went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in Round of 16 win over Blackstone. Had hit in 16 of 23 games. Went 2-for-4 with 4 RBI in win over Georgetown. Another 4-for-6 day with a pair of RBI in win over Rockport. Has since transferred to Austin Prep where he will repeat his junior season.
Trevor Kimball
Amesbury, Jr., P/OF
The loudest bat in the league. All-CAL selection blasted an area-high 5 home runs with an area-high 25 RBI. Hit .275 with 17 runs scored. Tall and hard-throwing lefty also went 5-2 on the mound with a 2.68 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched. Helped Amesbury (18-5) win CAL Baker title and make Division 4 state quarterfinals. Tossed complete-game two-hitter with 11 Ks in 7-1 win over Blackstone Valley Tech in Round of 16. Threw five strong innings with 7 Ks while also driving in three runs in win over rival Newburyport. Blasted two home runs with 5 RBI in win over Georgetown.
Carter Lucido
Georgetown, Soph., P/OF
Talented lefty enjoyed breakout season both on the mound and at the plate. All-CAL selection. Team ace led Georgetown (13-11) to the Division 5 state semifinals. Posted a 6-1 record with a 1.52 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched. Tossed a complete-game 3-hitter in playoff-opening win over McCann (5-1). Came back six days later in state quarterfinals and threw complete-game shutout of Bourne with 7 strikeouts in 1-0 win. Also hit .366 with 26 hits, 18 runs scored, 22 RBI and a home run. Three-sport athlete also plays football and basketball. Comes from well-known Lucido athletic family.
Charlie Forrest
Newburyport, Jr., P
Righty enjoyed breakout season on the mound. Named All-CAL and formed dynamic 1-2 duo with Jack Fehlner. Posted a 9-3 record with a 1.98 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched. Helped Newburyport (18-7) claim share of CAL Kinney title and make magical run to the Division 3 state title game. Tossed complete-game shutout with 7 strikeouts in 5-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth in state semifinals. Another complete-game performance with 5 Ks in 5-1 Round of 16 win over Hudson. Threw complete-game 1-hitter in 10-0 win over North Reading. Daily News Golf All-Star this fall. Also plays hockey.
Ethan Hunt
Pentucket, Sr., P/SS
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Hard-throwing righty went 5-4 on the mound with a 1.89 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 59.0 innings pitched. Captain helped to lead Pentucket (11-11) to a share of the CAL Kinney title. Had gritty performance in tossing a complete game with 7 strikeouts in near-upset of top-ranked and eventual Division 3 state champion Austin Prep in Round of 16 (a 2-1 loss). Also hit .281 with a team-high 18 RBI and 2 home runs. Threw a complete game with 9 Ks while also blasting a 3-run home run to beat Triton. Went 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA as a junior. Committed to play baseball at UMass Boston.
Chase Dwight
Pentucket, Sr., P/INF
All-CAL. Captain helped lead Pentucket (11-11) to share of CAL Kinney title. Batted a team-high .333 with 22 hits and 16 RBI. Also went 5-1 on the mound with a 1.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched. Threw a complete-game 3-hitter with 5 strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout of Newburyport. Tossed 3.2 innings with 5 Ks in playoff-opening win over Groton-Dunstable. Helped team pick up big wins over Newburyport (twice), Triton, North Reading and Hamilton-Wenham. Hit .352 with 17 RBI as a junior. Daily News Football MVP this fall. Averaged 5.0 ppg for the basketball team.
Joe Abt
Triton, Sr., SS
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Committed to play baseball at Endicott. Power-hitting lefty led team with .446 average, 25 hits, 17 RBI and a home run. Helped lead Vikings (11-10) to share of CAL Kinney title. Went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in win over North Reading, and 3-for-4 with 2 RBI in win over Manchester-Essex. Had a hit in 15 of 18 games played and four 3-hit games. Went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI in playoff loss to Southeastern. Launched his home run against rival Newburyport. Clutch triple late scored Dylan Watson to clinch win over Lynnfiel. Also led team as a junior with .400 average. Agganis All-Star game MVP this summer.
Dylan Watson
Triton, Sr., P/OF
Team’s lone captain named All-CAL. Helped Vikings (11-10) claim share of CAL Kinney title. Two-way player and tough lefty posted a 4-3 record on the mound with a 2.77 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43.0 innings pitched. Also hit .381 with 24 hits, 8 RBI and a team-high 25 runs scored. Tossed final two innings to close out 4-1 win over rival Newburyport while also going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Threw complete-game three-hitter with 11 Ks in win over North Reading while also going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Committed to play baseball at Colby-Sawyer. Top receiver for the football team during the fall. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Drew MacDonald, Sr., P/OF; Cam Stanley, Sr., OF; Drew Scialdone, Soph., P/INF
Georgetown — Ty Girouard, Sr., P/INF; Jake Gilbo, Soph., OF
Newburyport — Lucas Stallard, Sr., SS; Owen Tahnk, Jr., 3B; Connor Stick, Soph., 2B
Pentucket — Trevor Kamuda, Jr., OF/P; Kyle Ventola, Jr., C
Triton — Cole Daniels, Sr., CF; Andrew Johnson, Jr., C; Tyler Egan, Jr., P/INF
