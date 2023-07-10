The philosophy behind selecting our Daily News MVP for any sport is quite simple: We’re trying to find the local player who had the best overall season, and in the process helped their team achieve at least a modicum of success.
And to be transparent, playoff performance is weighted 2x more.
Having a great regular season is one thing. But backing it up in the biggest of stages when your team needs you the most is something else entirely.
Trevor Kimball, our 2023 Daily News Baseball MVP, did it all for Amesbury with both his arm and hit bat, and was his absolute best when the lights were brightest.
To start, you really have to look no further than here to find Kimball’s importance to Amesbury this spring: The Redhawks (12-11) had 12 wins, and the 6-foot-1, 195-pound lefty had eight of them. Out of all our area athletes who reached our minimum for innings pitched, Kimball ranked first in wins with an 8-4 record, first in ERA (1.48), first in strikeouts (104) and second in innings pitched (61.1). And the whole time he was again one of the better hitters in the CAL, slashing .344 (22-for-64) with 28 RBI, 22 runs scored and 3 home runs.
But lets talk about the playoffs.
For a while, it looked like Amesbury would be on the outside looking in at the Division 4 field after starting out the year a dismal 1-6. But thanks largely to improved defense, as well as the senior leadership of the tri-captain Kimball, the Redhawks experienced a massive turnaround. They not only earned the No. 13 seed and hosted a First Round game, but for the second year in a row made a great run to the Quarterfinals.
A farcry from where the season started.
And Kimball was simply unconscious over Amesbury’s three playoff games.
At the plate he went a combined 5-for-9 with 5 runs scored, all 3 of his home runs for the season and 10 RBI, and on the mound he allowed just one earned run over 11.0 innings with 19 strikeouts. In the opener against Southwick he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam while pitching five scoreless innings, and against No. 4 Bay Path RVT in the Round of 16 he went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI to lead the upset charge. Amesbury fell to Abington in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, but Kimball did all he could striking out 10 over six innings while allowing just one earned run, and also going 1-for-3 with a homer at the dish.
Truly, what more could he have done?
There were also, of course, plenty of highlights in the regular season, most notably when Kimball tossed a complete-game, one-run gem with seven Ks to beat CAL Baker champion Georgetown in the first round of the Bert Spofford Tournament. He also went the distance against a strong Triton lineup, allowing one unearned run on just three scattered hits with 13 strikeouts.
Kimball leaves as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection, but his baseball career is far from over. He’s committed to Division 3 Hobart College in upstate New York, where he’ll get to play with rival-turned-teammate Charlie Forrest of Newburyport.
Drew Scialdone
Amesbury, Jr., CF
Arguably the best hitter in the CAL. Feared righty earned All-CAL nod after making the CAL All-Star team as a sophomore. Tied for the area-high in hits (36), and finished second with a .485 average to go along with 26 runs scored, 17 RBI and a home run. Tri-captain helped Amesbury (12-11) rebound from 1-6 start to earn the No. 13 seed in the Division 4 state tournament and make the quarterfinals for the second straight year. Went 2-for-4 with two RBI to help seniors earn Senior Night win over Ipswich. Another 3-for-5 day with 2 RBI in win over Rockport, and combined to go an impressive 6-for-8 with 2 runs scored in two games against rival Newburyport. Plays club for Show Baseball New England and will be highly sought-after college prospect. Also played quarterback and running back for the football team in the fall.
Zach Gilmore
Georgetown, Sr., P
Enjoyed breakout senior season when team needed him most. The CAL Baker MVP. Left-hander turned into Georgetown’s ace and tied for the most wins in the area while having the best record (8-2). Also finished first in the area in innings pitched (64.1), second in ERA (1.52) and second in strikeouts (66). Tri-captain led Georgetown (16-7) to the CAL Baker title and the Division 5 Quarterfinals. Tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in First Round win over South Shore RVT. Started the season 4-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 27 punch-outs in 24.0 innings. Pitched twice against good Hamilton-Wenham team and combined for 14.0 scoreless innings with 16 Ks. Shut out Amesbury in 2-0 victory with 11 Ks. Wasn’t too shabby at the plate with a .273 average (12-for-44) and 9 RBI. Is looking to potentially play in college.
Jake Gilbo
Georgetown, Jr., CF
Followed up a breakout sophomore season a year ago by being even better as a junior. Rangy, lightning-quick center fielder was excellent defensively and earned himself first All-CAL nod. Right-hander hit out of the No. 3 spot for a Georgetown (16-7) team that won the CAL Baker and made it to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. Finished tops in the Daily News area batting an impressive .508 (32-for-63), with team-highs in runs scored (23), RBI (18) and home runs (1). This after batting .321 (26-for-81) last spring as a sophomore. Went 4-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 7 RBI in Div. 5 First Round win over South Shore RVT. In three playoff games, combined to go 7-for-10 with 6 runs scored and 8 RBI. Went 2-for-3 against strong Newburyport team, 4-for-5 with 4 runs scored against Pentucket and 3-for-4 with a home run in a win over Manchester-Essex. Plays travel for Cepeda Gigantes and assistant Royals coach Malcolm Cepeda.
Jason Gioia
Georgetown, Jr., LF
Enjoyed breakout junior year where he developed into one of the better hitters in the league. Slashed .303 (23-for-76) with 12 runs scored, 12 RBI and a home run to earn a spot on the CAL All-Star team. Outfielder with great reaction time was excellent defensively and tracked down many deep fly balls in left field. With his plus bat and glove, helped Georgetown (16-7) win the CAL Baker title, earn the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 5 tournament and make a run to the quarterfinals. Despite playoff loss to Hopkins Academy, went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a game-tying home run in the fourth inning. Went 2-for-4 against strong Newburyport team, 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI in win over Ipswich, and 2-for-3 with an RBI in win over Amesbury. Was also a Daily News All-Star for the soccer team in the fall who posted a team-high 8 goals and 8 assists.
Owen Tahnk
Newburyport, Sr., P/1B
Ended high school career with All-CAL nod after making the CAL All-Star team as a junior. Hard-throwing righty posted a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. Two-way star also finished fourth in the Daily News area batting .456 (36-for-79), while adding an area-high 30 RBI to go along with 21 runs scored and 2 home runs. This after hitting .384 (28-for-73) as a junior. Co-captain helped Newburyport (16-8) make a great run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Over four playoff games, went a combined 7-for-13 with 6 RBI. Also pitched a complete game with seven Ks in First Round upset of No. 10 Hanover. Was MVP of Bert Spofford Tournament after going 4-for-6 at the plate with 5 runs scored a 4 RBI, while pitching 4.0 scoreless innings with 8 Ks in title game victory over Amesbury. Will do post-grad year at Phillips Exeter before heading off to Harvard. Was Daily News All-Star goalie of the undefeated, Div. 3 state champion soccer team in the fall.
Jack Sullivan
Newburyport, Jr., SS
Arguably the best glove in the CAL playing at the toughest position. Leadoff hitter slashed .351 (26-for-74) with 13 RBI and an area-high 27 runs scored to earn All-CAL nod. Built off of sophomore season where he hit .317 (19-for-60) with 25 runs scored. His bat and glove helped Newburyport (16-8) make a memorable run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored in win over CAL Baker-champion Georgetown, and 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in win over North Reading. Added a 2-for-3 day against Lynnfield, and had game-winning 2-run single to lead Clippers to walkoff win over Hamilton-Wenham. Also helped Newburyport win Bert Spofford Tournament. Is looking to play in college. Three-sport athlete had 365 rushing yards, 293 passing yards and 9 total TDs for the football team in the fall, and 3 goals and 4 assists for the hockey team in the winter.
Trevor Kamuda
Pentucket, Sr., CF/P
Endicott College commit finished high school career with best ever season, hitting .373 (22-for-59) out of the leadoff spot with 17 runs scored, 10 RBI and 2 home runs. Earned a spot on the All-CAL team after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior, when he hit .314 (16-for-51) with 12 RBI. Tri-captain was one of three great senior leaders along with Kyle Ventola and Alex Robertson that helped guide young Pentucket team to some quality wins. Went 3-for-8 with a run scored over two games to help Panthers (5-15) reach the finals of the Dick Scanlon Memorial Tournament to end the season. Went 1-for-3 with a home run in a non-league game against Bishop Fenwick, then followed with a 2-for-3 day with his second home run and 3 RBI in a win over Ipswich. Helped team earn huge win over Newburyport. Three-sport star was a three-time Daily News Wrestling All-Star (1x MVP), and was also a key member of the soccer team.
Griffin Dupuis
Triton, Sr., 3B/P
Developed into a two-way star for Triton (12-9) this spring. Finished career with an All-CAL nod, doing his most damage on the mound where he posted a 5-4 record with a 2.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched. Also excellent at the plate hitting .375 (21-for-56) with 9 runs scored and 9 RBI. Out-dueled Georgetown ace and CAL Baker MVP Zach Gilmore, tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 win. Punched out eight in a 3-0 shutout of Whittier, and went the distance with no earned runs and five Ks in a win over archrival Newburyport. Went 3-for-4 at the plate against North Reading, and a combined 2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI in two Bert Spofford Tournament games. Tri-captain helped Vikings reach the Division 3 playoffs for the second straight year. Was a Daily News Basketball All-Star this winter who averaged 12.6 ppg with 24 3s.
Tyler Egan
Triton, Sr., 1B/P
Was a CAL All-Star for the second straight year. Hit a team-best .443 (27-for-61) with 20 RBI and 11 runs scored, and on the mound finished with a 3-2 record, a 2.94 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched. Built off strong junior season where he went 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA while batting .305 (18-for-59). Tri-captain helped Triton (12-9) reach the Division 3 postseason for the second consecutive year. Went a combined 4-for-6 with 3 RBI in two Bert Spofford Tournament games. Had game-winning 2-run single in victory over CAL Baker-champion Georgetown. Went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI in a win over Salem, 2-for-3 with an RBI in a win over Masconomet and 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored in a win over Pentucket. Tossed six strong innings with 5 Ks in that win over the Chieftains. Was a Daily News Hockey All-Star this winter after scoring 9 goals with 8 assists to lead the Vikings to the Division 3 Semifinals.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Josh Roberts, Sr., 3B; Will Arsenault, Jr., C
Georgetown — Jake Thompson, Sr., 3B/P; Jake Gilstein, Jr., C; Ethan Lee, Jr., P/3B; Hayden Ruth, Soph., RF/P
Newburyport — Charlie Forrest, Sr., P/1B; Max Puleo, Sr., DH; Connor Stick, Jr., 2B; Evan Luekens, Soph., P
Pentucket — Kyle Ventola, Sr., C; Nicholas Kutcher, Jr., SS/P; Julien Powers, Frosh., OF
Triton -- Cole Piaseczynski, Jr., RF; Connor Rumph, Soph., SS; Josh Penney, Soph., INF
