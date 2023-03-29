It’s not hyperbole to say that Grant Lyon literally did just about everything for Georgetown on the court this winter.
The 6-foot-4 big man captained a Royals team that made it to the Division 4 Round of 16, averaged an area-high 19.0 points per game, routinely posted double-doubles with his rebounds, could basically guard anyone 1-through-5 on defense, and get this, he even brought the ball up the court when the team was running its press break.
If the “Point-5” is truly becoming a movement — as seen by two-time MVP Nikola Jokić in the NBA — then Lyon was by far the closest in the Cape Ann League to fitting that mold.
That’s why this year, it was an easy choice to name Lyon our 2022-23 Daily News Boys Basketball MVP.
“He’s had one of the best seasons I think I can remember a high school kid having,” said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty after the team’s playoff win over Nantucket. “Just in terms of what he’s able to do. He can play down low, he can handle the ball, he can guard 1-through-5, he rebounds like an animal. I mean, he’s the MVP of this league and you can see why. He’s so, so important for us.”
The stats speak for themselves, of course.
But what separated Lyon from the rest of the pack this year was a motor that never stopped, and a competitiveness to bury an opponent the second they were down. If you threw a punch at Lyon and Georgetown this year — both metaphorically and literally — expect to be hit twice as hard back. In that Division 4 playoff win over Nantucket, Lyon led the way with 21 points and 19 boards, but made the play of the game when he came away with a steal in the closing seconds to seal it.
That was just his game, though: Strong, physical, fearless.
The Royals (16-6) would bow out to No. 5 Bourne in the Round of 16, but Lyon still led the way in that game with 17 points. This of course came after a dominant regular season that saw Lyon be named the CAL Baker co-MVP along with Cade Furse of Manchester-Essex. He scored in double figures in every game he played, posted nine 20-point games and had season-highs of 28 against Triton, 27 against Wakefield and 25 against CAL Kinney-champion Newburyport.
For his high school career, Lyon leaves as a two-time Daily News All-Star and All-CAL selection (1x MVP). Over the past two years combined, he scored 658 points and averaged 16.5 ppg for a Georgetown program that won 31 games, two playoff games and shared a CAL Baker title.
Cory Walsh
Georgetown, Sr., Guard
Tri-captain was once again one of the top shooters in the area. Averaged 8.9 ppg and was second in the area with 50 3s to earn himself a CAL All-Star nod. This after he hit 38 3s and averaged 6.2 ppg last winter as a junior. Helped Georgetown (16-6) finish second in the CAL Baker and make a run to the Division 4 Round of 16. Hit a pair of 3s in playoff win over Nantucket and had 15 points on five 3s in Sweet 16 loss to Bourne. Best game came against CAL Kinney-champion Newburyport, when he hit six 3s and finished with season-high 21 points in a 73-61 win. Also had 15 on three 3s in a win over Pentucket and 12 on three 3s in a win over Billerica.
Jackson Lasquade
Georgetown, Jr., Guard
After playing in only two games last year due to an injury, junior point guard made up for the lost time in a big way this winter. Second on team averaging 11.6 ppg and was named to the 12-person All-CAL team. Helped Georgetown (16-6) finish second in the CAL Baker and make a run to the Division 4 Round of 16. Athletic point guard with crazy bounce did most of his damage on floaters and strong drives to the basket, but also hit 8 3s. Consistently got the Royals into their offensive sets. Poured in a season-high 23 points against both Amesbury and Rockport. Also had 19 points in a win over Pentucket, 17 in a win over North Reading, 16 in a win over Triton and 15 in a win over CAL Kinney-champion Newburyport. Scored a team-high 13 goals for the soccer team this fall.
Marcos Yones
Georgetown, Soph., Forward
Exciting young sophomore may already be the most athletic player in the CAL. Burst onto the scene this winter averaging 9.1 ppg while also being a team leader in rebounding. Crafty finisher around the basket can also step out and hit 3s (7 on the season). Received his first honor by being named a CAL All-Star after the season. Played tough defense mainly against other team’s top scorer. Helped Georgetown (16-6) finish second in the CAL Baker and make a run to the Division 4 Round of 16. Dazzled in varsity debut with 10 points on two 3s in season-opening win over Pentucket. Scored season-high 22 points in a win over Rockport. Also had 19 points in a win over Amesbury, 14 in a win over North Reading, 13 against Manchester-Essex and Lynnfield, and 12 in second game against Pentucket.
Finn Brennan
Newburyport, Soph., Forward
Named All-CAL after making the CAL All-Star team as a freshman. Skilled forward under the basket with growing list of post moves averaged 11.8 ppg while also being a leader in rebounds. Also showed he can step out and shoot with six 3s. Helped Newburyport (13-9) claim program’s fifth straight CAL Kinney title. Had 10 points in Division 2 preliminary round win over Grafton. Dropped season-high 25 points against Georgetown. Added 23 points against a strong Lowell team, 21 in a win over Rockport and 11 (twice) against a North Andover team that made the Division 1 semifinals. Averaged 10.0 ppg as a freshman. Now has 423 career points over first two seasons. Is key part of strong young Clipper core moving forward to next winter.
Carson Gretz
Newburyport, Soph., Forward
Sophomore enjoyed breakout year in first winter fully on varsity. Averaged a team-high 12.7 ppg and was named to the 12-person All-CAL team after the regular season. Talented 6-foot-4 forward helped Newburyport (13-9) win fifth straight CAL Kinney title. Had a team-high 11 points in Division 2 preliminary round win over Grafton. Poured in a season-high 24 points and fueled team’s late comeback to beat St. John’s Prep, 61-55, in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic tournament. Scored 24 points again in a win over North Reading, had 21 in a win over Amesbury, 16 in a win over Ipswich and 15 to help team beat archrival Triton. Plays AAU for Mass Elite Basketball.
Henry Acton
Newburyport, Sr., Forward
Co-captain ended high school basketball career by earning CAL All-Star nod. Elite defender and top-notch athlete routinely guarded opposing team’s top scorer. Crafty lefty averaged 6.4 ppg and had strong finishing touch around the basketball. Led Newburyport (13-9) to fifth straight CAL Kinney title and to the Division 2 postseason. Helped Clippers beat archrival Triton twice to extend rivalry winning streak to 16 games. Scored season-high 13 points in a win over Amesbury. Also had 11 points in a win over Rockport. Averaged 4.4 ppg as a junior. Was a Daily News Soccer All-Star, the CAL Kinney MVP and an All-EMass First Team selection this fall in helping undefeated Newburyport (23-0-0) win the Division 3 state championship.
Cole Vuylsteke
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Quad-captain was the epitome of a leader on and off the court for the Panthers (7-13). Averaged a team-high 14.0 ppg and was one of the area’s top shooters with 31 3s. Was always talking on defense and making sure teammates were in the right position. Named to the 12-person All-CAL team after the season. Poured in a season-high 27 points on three 3s in a win over Amesbury. Started winter by hitting five 3s and finishing with 25 points against Gloucester. Added 16 points in a win over Triton and 13 in a win over Hamilton-Wenham. Averaged 5.7 ppg last winter as a junior. Is a Pentucket High Honor Roll student.
Ethan Tate
Triton, Sr., Forward
Skilled 6-foot-3 forward improved drastically as a senior. Can score from anywhere on the court and finished second in the area averaging 17.3 ppg. Strong driving to the basket, pulling up from midrange and also from behind the arc where he hit 10 3s. Named to the 12-person All-CAL team after the season. Had area’s only two 30-point games (for boys) while also having five other 20-point games. Scored season-high 31 points in opening win over Rockport, and 30 in a win over Ipswich. Also poured in 27 points against Saugus, 25 against Dracut and 21 against Greater Lawrence. Averaged 5.6 ppg last winter as a junior. Was a leading wide receiver in the area this fall who caught 29 passes for 471 yards and 5 TDs.
Griffin Dupuis
Triton, Sr., Guard
Point guard was the lone captain this winter for Triton (7-13). Ended high school basketball career by earning CAL All-Star nod. Was second on the team averaging 12.6 ppg while also being an area leader with 24 3s. Pumped in season-high 24 points against a talented Georgetown team. Had a game-high 21 points and scored five in overtime to lead Vikings to win over Pentucket. Added another 20 points in a win over Amesbury, 18 on three 3s in a win over Greater Lawrence and 16 in a win over Lynnfield. Averaged 8.5 ppg with 30 3s last winter as a junior. Projects to be one of the top pitchers for the baseball team this spring. Had a 2.97 ERA last year while also driving in 11 RBI with a home run at the plate.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Othmane Missaoui, Jr., guard; Justin Dube, Frosh., guard
Georgetown — Jack Duggan, Soph., guard; Brady Kent, Soph., guard
Newburyport — Adam Bovee, Sr., guard; Connor Spinney, Jr., guard; Ben Corneau, Soph., guard
Pentucket — Augustine Gagnon, Sr., guard; Matthew Pipan, Soph., guard
Triton — Luke O’Leary, Sr., forward; John Prendergast, Jr., forward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.