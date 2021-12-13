Results-wise, everything was still business as usual for the powerhouse Newburyport boys cross country program this fall. It’s just, how the team reached those high levels of success were a tad different than the norm.
There was no superstar. In fact, it felt like someone different stepped up to lead the pack every single race.
But throughout the entire season, the Clippers could always rely on Bradford Duchesne.
Our 2021 Daily News Boys Cross Country MVP, the junior was as consistent as the come for a Newburyport team that won both the Cape Ann League regular season and postseason title, as well as its fifth-straight Division 2B Sectional crown with a third-place finish at All-States.
Starting in the regular season, Duchesne placed first in a team-high three meets while placing second in another. He was also the Clippers’ top finisher at the Bay State Invitational when he took 15th in 16:44.
The postseason only brought more of the same.
At the league meet, Duchesne was the top Clipper and finished second overall in 16:42 to earn All-CAL honors. A couple of weeks later at the Division 2B Sectional, he was Newburyport’s second finisher in 9th overall with a time of 17:20.3. And at Division 2 All-States, he put up one of his fastest times of the season (16:45.1) which was third-fastest on the team and good for 34th overall.
Duchesne is now a two-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star.
He also runs track during the spring season, and is hoping for another big year there as well.
Mason Behl
Georgetown, Jr.
Top runner for Royals. Finished 8th at league meet in 17:12.4 to earn All-CAL honors. Ran as individual at Division 3 All-States and placed 58th in 17:39.0. Placed second overall in season-opener against Manchester Essex in 18:17. Another second-place finish (17:50) against Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown’s new 2.9-mile home course Also runs on a relay team during the outdoor track season.
Nathan Barry
Newburyport, Sr.
Was nursing injury early on, but made up for lost time with phenomenal postseason. Team’s top placer at Division 2 State Meet, finishing 16th overall in 16:22.4 to help Clippers take third as a team. Also the team’s top placer the week prior at the Division 2B Sectional, where he took 6th in 17:13.7 to led Clippers to fifth-straight title. Was also 10th at league meet (17:13.5) to earn ALL-CAL honors and help Clippers win league crown.
Sam Walker
Newburyport, Sr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Co-captain. Top-3 Newburyport finisher in every regular-season meet. Team’s top finisher (17th, 17:10) at Ocean State Meet. All-CAL. Placed 3rd at CAL meet (16:46.9) to help Clippers clinch crown. Followed with 10th-place finish at Division 2B Sectional (17:27.3) to help Clippers win fifth-straight title. Ended with season-best 16:45.9 to take 35th at Division 2 All-States, helping Clippers take third. Also Daily News All-Star in indoor track.
TJ Carleo
Newburyport, Sr.
Three-season standout runner is now a Daily News All-Star in cross country, and both indoor and outdoor track. Placed 7th at league meet (17:08) to earn All-CAL honors and help Clippers win league crown. Helped Clippers claim fifth-straight Division 2B Sectional title by finishing 22nd (17:55.1). Finished strong at Division 2 All-States as Newburyport’s second placer in 23rd overall (16:32.3). Newburyport’s top finisher in two regular-season meets.
Andrew Lasson
Newburyport, Sr.
Breakout senior season for dominant Newburyport squad. Consistently in Clippers’ top-5. Placed 50th at Division 2 All-States (16:59.0) to help team take third. Was 19th overall (17:47) the week prior to help Clippers win fifth-straight Division 2B Sectional title. Took 9th at league meet in 17:13.3 to earn All-CAL honors and help team clinch CAL crown. Solid 45th-place finish at Bay State Invitational during regular season (17:29).
Griffin White
Triton, Jr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Top Triton finisher in every race. Took 5th at league meet in 17:01.6 to help Vikings finish second. Placed 14th at the Division 2B Sectional in 17:41.9 to lead Vikings to fourth overall. Ran season-best 16:55.2 at Division 2 All-States to finish 45th. Was medalist in meets against Lynnfield, Pentucket and Amesbury during regular season. Also runs outdoor track.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Drew Sanford, Jr.; Joe Stanton, Jr.; Andre Bailin, Jr.
Georgetown -- Ethan Deane, Jr.; Colton Hayhurts, Soph.
Newburyport -- Matt Murray, Jr.; Aimon Fadil, Soph.
Pentucket -- Seamus Burke, Jr.
Triton -- John Sayles, Sr.; Cole Jacobsen, Jr.; Bryce Martis, Soph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.