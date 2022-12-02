Already the top distance runner in the Daily News area a year ago, all Newburyport’s Bradford Duchesne did during the offseason was get better.
And his progress showed in a big way.
Duchesne was once again the leader for the powerhouse Clippers this fall, and as a result the senior ends his decorated high school career being named our Daily News Boys Cross Country MVP for the second straight season.
“It’s been really fun,” said Duchesne after the Division 2 All-State meet, reflecting on his career. “We’ve been able to win a lot of races and have built a successful program. In the past few years, it’s been a lot of fun. We’re super lucky to be a part of this team.”
From beginning to end, Duchesne was the fastest man in the area.
After teamming with Ethan Downs and Matt Murray to take third at the popular Clipper Relays, Duchesne went on to place first and earn medalist honors at all five regular season meets. The highlight certainly came against Pentucket, when his personal-record Maudslay Park time of 15:51 (2.97 miles) earned him the ninth fastest time ever at the course. And because of Duchesne, Newburyport (5-0) was able to pick up huge wins over Triton and Lynnfield and win a CAL Kinney championship.
But could the Clippers cap the undefeated year with a CAL Open title?
Well, with Duchesne leading the way, that answer was a resounding yes. As soon as the gun sounded, Duchesne wasted little time building a comfortable lead. At last year’s CAL Open, as a junior, he was “forced” to settle for second. But this time around he made sure to earn gold, finishing in 16:10.8 to not only win the event, but make sure the Clippers won as a team as well.
Next up was the Division 2B State Meet way out in Stanley Park in Westfield. Duchesne was unfortunately dealing with an illness, but still finished in 11th in 16:48.86 to lead the Clippers to fourth as a team. A week later, still slightly feeling the affects of the illness, he was the area’s top finisher at the Division 2 All-State meet at Fort Devens. He was running alongside Triton’s Zach Lyon at the beginning of the race, but pulled ahead to finish 18th out of nearly 200 runners in 16:46.10.
Quite a way to end the career.
An Honor Roll student, Duchesne also runs indoor track during the winter and is of course one of the team’s top distance runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.