Mason Behl
Georgetown, Sr.
A two-time Daily News All-Star. Once again was the Royals’ top runner for the second straight year. Finished fourth at CAL Open in 17:02.1 to earn All-CAL honors. Improved his CAL Open time from last year, where he finished eighth, by over 10 seconds (17.12.4). Went on to Division 3B State Meet and placed seventh in 17:41.63. Ended fantastic season at Division 3 All-States at Fort Devens. Crossed finish line in 17:11.65, good for one of his best times of the year and 19th overall out of nearly 200 runners. Also runs during spring outdoor track.
Ethan Downs
Newburyport, Sr.
Co-captain helped undefeated Newburyport (5-0) to both CAL Kinney title and CAL Open title. Finished inside top-3 in each meet during regular season. Put up a solid 16:24 at Maudslay Park to finish second in win over Pentucket. Placed third at CAL Open in 16:53.6 to earn All-CAL status, helping Clippers (34 points) hold off Triton (41) to win championship. Ended season at Division 2 All-States at Fort Devens, where he placed 94th out of 185 runners in 17:59.50. Teammed with Bradford Duchesne and Matt Murray to place third at 21st annual Clipper Relays. Three-season athlete also runs both indoor and outdoor track.
Seamus Burke
Pentucket, Sr.
Quad-captain was Pentucket’s No. 1 runner for second straight year. Started season teamming with Jack Fahey and Tommy Sunkenberg for solid showing at Clipper Relays. Was Panthers’ top finisher in every race, leading team to wins over Lynnfield (where he was medalist) and Manchester-Essex. Placed seventh at CAL Open in 17:14.2 to earn All-CAL status and help Panthers finish fifth as a team. Went on to place 27th out of 167 runners at Division 2B State Meet in 17:25.10. Qualified for Division 2 All-States and finished 63rd out of 185 runners in 17:33.62.
Griffin White
Triton, Sr.
Tri-captain ends decorated career as a three-time Daily News All-Star. Led Vikings (4-1) to second at CAL Open, second at the Division 2C State Meet and eighth — the best of our local teams — at Division 2 All-States. Was a top-2 team finisher at every regular season meet. Earned All-CAL after placing fifth at CAL Open in 17:09.7. Had best day at 2C State Meet, where he finished sixth out of 138 runners in blazing time of 16:28.36. Took 38th out of 185 runners at All-States in 17:13.66. His finish led Vikings to place an impressive eighth out of 23 scoring teams at All-States.
Cole Jacobsen
Triton, Sr.
Tri-captain was a top-2 team finisher in every regular season meet. Led Vikings (4-1) to second place at CAL Open, trailing only Newburyport. Earned All-CAL honors after placing ninth at CAL Open in 17:18.1. Went on to Division 2C State Meet and finished 17th out of 138 runners in 17:29.82. That finish helped Vikings place second as a team with 74 points, trailing only Norwell (63). Qualified with team for Division 2 All-States and was Triton’s third finisher in 73rd overall out of 185 runners (17:42.48). That placing helped Vikings take an impressive eighth out of 23 scoring teams. Honor Roll student also runs indoor track.
Zach Lyon
Triton, Jr.
Helped Vikings (4-1) take second at both CAL Open and Division 2C State Meet. Had solid regular season, but stepped up big time in the postseason. Earned All-CAL after placing sixth at CAL Open in 17:09.7. Was team’s fifth finisher at 2C State Meet, placing 25th out of 138 runners in 17:47.42. Went on and was second Viking finisher at Division 2 All-States. His time of 17:38.39 was good for 69th out of 185 runners, and lifted the Vikings to an impressive eighth-place finish out of 23 scoring teams. Triton was the highest placing team out of all our lo`cal squads who qualified for All-States. Three-season athlete also runs indoor and outdoor track.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Joe Stanton, Sr.; Andre Bailin, Sr.; Drew Sanford, Sr.
Newburyport — Matt Murray, Sr.; Ben Perrone, Jr.; Drew Cassino, Jr.; Michael Mohoric, Frosh.
Pentucket — Jack Fahey, Sr.; Thomas Sunkenberg, Sr.
Triton — Sam Mollineaux, Sr.; Parker Burns, Sr.; John Prendergast, Jr.`
