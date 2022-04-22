Nobody in the Daily News area brought as much speed and physicality to the ice as Jon Groth did this winter. The Newburyport senior co-captain could bruise you into the boards with a vicious hit, or just as likely weave through two defenders for a highlight-reel goal.
And the Clippers (12-7-2) saw plenty of both.
It's why Groth was an easy selection to be named our 2021-22 Daily News Boys Hockey MVP. A high-level scorer, he led the Daily News area in both goals (17) and assists (26) for, of course, an area-high 43 points. He ends his excellent high school career as a three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL selection (Jr. and Sr.) and a one-time CAL All-Star as a sophomore.
“He’s just a very competitive kid,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen on Groth after he scored a game-winning goal to beat Andover. “He’s been in this program four years and he’s been a great player for us. He’s leading a young team, you know, we only have three seniors on this team. So Jon has really taken these guys under his wing and shown them the way."
Indeed, under Groth's leadership, Newburyport advanced to the Division 2 Round of 16 where it lost a double-OT heartbreaker to Norwood. Still, it was a successful season, and in the Clippers' playoff opener he scored twice to lift the team to a 3-0 win over Wilmington. And as noted in the quote above, it was Groth who deked through two defenders to score what was dubbed a "SportsCenter Top-10 worthy" goal with under two minutes left to beat Andover in the Newburyport Bank Classic Finals.
Newburyport also swept archrival Triton this winter, and it was Groth who netted the game winner in a 2-1 win during the two team's first matchup. He had a goal in a win over Shrewsbury in the Newburyport Bank Classic first round, a goal and three assists in a win over Needham and a goal and five assists in two combined wins over a talented North Reading team. He also scored twice against St. John's Prep -- the best team in the state and the eventual Division 1 state champions -- in the Derek Hines Memorial Game.
Groth finished with 85 career points (32 goals, 53 assists). He is currently playing for the Newburyport lacrosse team this spring.
