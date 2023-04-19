In his Daily News All-Decade Team write-up close to three years ago now, we said of legendary local goalie Kenny Hodge: “He was Newburyport’s heart and soul throughout his tenure.” In truth, words that will always ring true about the All-Decade First-Teamer, who was both Daily News and CAL MVP as a senior when he led the Clippers to the Division 1 North semifinals.
He simply set the gold standard for goalie play in Newburyport history.
Now, just a few years later, someone else has joined Hodge among those gold standard goalies.
Jamie Brooks, our 2022-23 Daily News Boys Hockey MVP, just wrapped up one of the greatest netminding careers in Clipper lore. He leaves with what is strongly believed to be a Newburyport record in 15 career shutouts, and for his senior season he went out with a bang.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star (1x MVP) and two-time All-CAL selection, Brooks posted a 1.92 Goals Against Average this winter with six shutouts. Last year as a junior, his seven shutout were the most the program had seen in 25 years, and the captain almost went out this season and matched it. More importantly, though, Brooks’ success in net translated to wins, as the Clippers (11-10-3) leaned on him for big save after big save on their way to the Division 2 Quarterfinals.
Brooks shut out Melrose in the opening round of the Division 2 tournament, then recorded 16 saves to beat Plymouth South in the Round of 16. But true to his big-game form, he put together an unbelievable performance — arguably his best of the season — against eventual state champion Canton in the Quarterfinals, stopping 32 shots to keep the Clippers firmly in what ended up being an eventual 2-0 loss.
There was also a 19-save shutout of archrival Triton, along with another one-goal effort to help the Clippers sweep the Vikings for the second straight year, as well as a 28-save performance in a tie against a strong St. Mary’s team. He then ended the regular season by being named to the Newburyport Bank Classic Bresnahan Division All-Tournament team after two solid showings against North Andover and Andover.
Brooks leaves Newburyport both as a leader, and a winner.
Besides his success in net during hockey season, he was also a key member of the soccer team that went a perfect 23-0-0 and won the Division 3 state championship this fall. Sports will recreationally be in Brooks’ future, as will warmer weather as he will attend college at the University of Miami next year.
Hunter Belisle
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
Exploded for memorable senior season on the ice. Finished as the area’s point leader (29) after scoring 17 goals with 12 assists. Named the CAL Baker MVP after the regular season. Led Amesbury (11-11-0) to a share of the CAL Baker title as well as on an epic run to the Division 4 Quarterfinals as the tournament’s No. 19 seed. Before this year, Amesbury hadn’t had more than eight wins since the 2013-14 season. Lit it up in the playoffs. Had terrific two-goal, three-assist game in First Round win over Assabet Valley on the road. Followed with another two-goal game to upset No. 3 Winthrop in the Round of 16. Scored twice, including the OT game-winner, to lead team to win over North Reading. Three-sport athlete also plays football and baseball.
Bodie Marcotte
Amesbury, Soph., Forward
Already now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Fast-skating, 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward finished with 11 goals while also dishing out team-high 14 assists. Helped Amesbury (11-11-0) to best season and most wins since 2013-14 campaign (8 wins). Led Redhawks to a share of CAL Baker title along with a memorable run to the Division 4 Quarterfinals. Newburyport Bank Classic Gulazian Division All-Tournament Team. Had a goal and an assist in wins over Hamilton-Wenham and Beverly. Now has 20 goals and 24 assists through two seasons. Grandfather, Don, won two Stanley Cups with the Boston Bruins (1970, 72). Father, Dan, played at UMaine, and older brother Trey is senior goaltender on the team.
Matt Venturi
Amesbury, Jr., Forward
Right-shot winger enjoyed breakout junior season to earn All-CAL nod. Second on team with 12 goals and also added 10 assists. Helped Amesbury (11-11-0) to one of program’s greatest seasons ever, finishing with epic run to the Division 4 Quarterfinals as the tournament’s No. 19 seed. Redhawks won program’s most games since the 2013-14 season (8), and also claimed share of CAL Baker title along with Pentucket. Stepped up most during playoffs. Had two goals in Div. 4 First Round win over Assabet Valley. Followed with another goal and an assist in Round of 16 upset win over No. 3 Winthrop. Had a goal and two assists in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Also had goals against Beverly and Haverhill.
Nolan Cole
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Was a massive part of Pentucket’s resurgence as a program. Tri-captain helped Panthers (10-11) claim share of CAL Baker title along with Amesbury and reach the Division 3 postseason. As a program, Pentucket hadn’t had more than five wins with no playoff appearances since 2018-19. Finished with 14 goals and 6 assists to earn nod on 20-person All-CAL team. Newburyport Bank Classic Gulazian Division All-Tournament Team selection. Scored twice in wins over Rockport and Lynn Classical. Had another goal in huge league win over Amesbury. Has committed to play junior hockey for the Islanders Hockey Club in the USPHL. Also plays lacrosse for Pentucket and had 34 goals last spring. Already up to 13 goals through five games this spring. Honor Roll student.
Jack Stewart
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Dynamic forward with a nose for the net. Finished as the area’s leader in goals with 18 while also adding 4 assists. Scored OT game-winner to beat Beverly. Had four goals and an assist over two Newburyport Bank Classic games to make Gulazian Division All-Tournament team. Helped Pentucket (10-11-0) claim share of CAL Baker title along with Amesbury and make the Division 3 postseason. As a program, Pentucket hadn’t won more than five games with no playoff appearances since 2018-19. Another two goals and two assists each in wins over Rockport and Hamilton-Wenham. Scored against strong Amesbury and Triton teams. Combined for four goals over two games against archrival Haverhill. Looking to play at the next level.
Zach McHugh
Newburyport, Sr., Forward
Hard-hitting forward with non-stop motor plays all 200 feet of the ice. Never afraid to lay out and make a massive check. Team captain helped Newburyport (11-10-3) make a run to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Finished with 7 goals and 7 assists and was named to the 20-person All-CAL team after the regular season. Scored twice in win over North Reading. Helped Clippers beat archrival Triton twice to extend rivalry winning streak to five games. Had strong showings against both North Andover and Andover in Newburyport Bank Classic, as well as in playoffs against Melrose, Plymouth South and eventual Div. 2-champion Canton. Had 13 goals with 6 assists as a junior last winter. Also plays lacrosse for the Clippers and had 25 goals last spring. Already has seven goals through five games this spring.
Max Puleo
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Arguably the best defensman in the entire CAL. Ends fantastic career as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Left-handed shot known for putting his body on the line to either block a shot or disrupt a pass on odd-man rushes. Displayed growing offensive game with 5 goals and 9 assists. Captain helped to lead Newburyport (11-10-3) to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Had a goal in First Round playoff win over Melrose and an assist in Round of 16 win over Plymouth South. Leader of Clipper defense that allowed just 2.1 goals per game with five shutouts. Is looking to continue playing the game at the junior hockey level. Also plays baseball and hit .343 last spring (23-for-67). Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Tyler Egan
Triton, Sr., Forward
Talented 6-foot-3 forward with plenty of touch around the net. Finished with 9 goals and 8 assists and was named to the 20-person All-CAL team after the regular season. Led Triton (14-8-2) on a memorable run to the Division 3 Semifinals, as well as to the Lion’s Cup championship early in the season. This after the program won just five games and lost in the first round last winter. Assisted on massive late goal to help stun No. 2 Lynnfield, 5-2, in Div. 3 Quarterfinals. Named to the Newburyport Bank Classic Fournier Division All-Tournament team. Had three goals and two assists in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Scored another goal to beat Pentucket during regular season. Also a top pitcher in baseball who had a 3-1 record with a 2.80 ERA last spring. Triton Honor Roll student.
Jack Lindholm
Triton, Jr., Defense
Elite defenseman already a two-time Daily News All-Star as a junior. Was a co-captain this winter and has already been selected as a captain-elect for the 2023-24 season. Tall, 6-foot-2 defenseman arguably has the best vision in the entire CAL. Led the area with an impressive 18 assists while also adding 3 goals. Was named to the 20-person All-CAL team after the regular season. Captain led Triton (14-8-2) on an epic run to the Division 3 Semifinals as well as to the Lion’s Cup championship early in the season. Dished out two assists in Div. 3 First Round win over Danvers. Followed with three-assist game to help Vikings stun No. 2 Lynnfield, 5-2, in the Quarterfinals. Spearheaded Viking defense that allowed just 1.8 goals per game with six shutouts. Also plays baseball and is an Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Tyler Bartniski, Sr., goalie; Kaden Bedard, Sr., defense; Joey Duggan, Jr., forward
Pentucket — Ben Guertin, Sr., goalie; Cam Smith, Sr., forward; Nolan Gorski, Sr., forward; Aaron Wirwicz, Soph., forward; Chase Pelletier, Frosh., forward
Newburyport — Ryan Philbin, Sr., defense; Cam Caponigro, Sr., defense; Charlie Forrest, Sr., forward; Kane Brennan, Jr., forward
Triton — Braeden McDonald, Sr., defense; Andrew Johnson, Sr., defense; Callan Wardwell, Sr., forward; Lucas Sullivan, Soph., forward; Michael Taylor, Frosh., defense
