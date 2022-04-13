All the Newburyport boys indoor track team did this winter was win, and T.J. Carleo was a huge reason why.
You can run down the entire list of team accomplishments for the Clippers.
CAL Kinney champions? Check.
Division 4 State Relay champions? Check.
CAL Open champions? Check.
Division 4 State champions? Check.
It was, plain and simply, a clean sweep. And all of the while, Carleo was there dominating in the 1,000-meter and in the 4x200 relay. It’s why the senior quad captain is fully deserving to be named our 2021-22 Daily News Boys Indoor Track MVP.
After winning the 1,000 in every single regular-season meet, Carleo earned All-CAL status after winning the event at the CAL Open in 2:39.57. He also earned CAL All-Star status with James Forrest-Hay, Ethan Downs and Will Acquaviva in the 4x200 after the team finished second in 3:36.22. When everything was said and done after the meet, Carleo also took home CAL Kinney Male Athlete of the Year honors.
A week later, he went on to the Division 4 State Meet and crossed the finish line first again in the 1,000 to be crowned a state champion in 2:37.63 — which, of course, helped the Clippers claim their seventh indoor track state title and first since 2016. Then at All-States, he put together his best time of the year — up to that point — 2:34.22, to place fifth and qualify for the New England Championship.
And that’s where it all culminated.
Out of the 22 entrants at New England’s, Carleo placed fourth overall with a career-best time of 2:31.45. Besides being a personal best, that also broke the school record in the 1,000 that was previously held by his older brother, Jack.
A year-round standout, Carleo has now been named a Daily News All-Star for indoor track twice and both cross country and outdoor track once. Of course, he comes from good genes, as his father, Tom, competed in the 1988 Olympic Trials and brothers Nick and Jack were All-State champions at Newburyport.
Aiden Donovan
Amesbury, Soph., shot put
Breakout shot putter got stronger as the season progressed. Helped Amesbury (4-0) win CAL Baker team title. Teamed with Jadriel Laracuente and Sean Rodgers to place 5th in shot put relay at Division 5 State Relays (110-11.25). Put it all together at CAL Open and threw an area-best 44-0 to win event and earn All-CAL honors. Went on to Division 5 State Meet and placed 9th with a throw of 41-2.75. Also a starting lineman for football team and plays first base for baseball team.
Will Acquaviva
Newburyport, Jr., 300
Quad-captain helped Clippers (4-0) win CAL Kinney title. Was on 3rd-place 1,600 SMR and 4x400 relay teams that helped Clippers win Division 4 State Relays. Earned All-CAL status after winning the 300 at league meet (36.62) and was also a CAL All-Star in the 55-meter after placing 3rd (6.88). Helped team win CAL Open. Went on to become D4 State champion in the 300 (36.10), helping Clippers win state title as well. Placed 10th at All-States (36.52). Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star last spring and Soccer All-Star this fall. High Honor Roll student.
Ean Hynes
Newburyport, Jr., sprints/hurdles
The area’s top hurdler this winter. After helping Clippers win CAL Kinney title with dominant regular season, went on to league meet and earned All-CAL status after winning the 55 hurdles (8.08). Lifted team to CAL Open title. Also helped Clippers win Division 4 State Meet after placing 2nd in the hurdles (8.08). Ran on winning shuttle hurdle team and 3rd-place 1,600 SMR team to help Clippers also win D4 State Relay title. Qualified for All-States in the hurdles and placed 9th (8.14).
Nathan Barry
Newburyport, Sr., distance
Helped Clippers win CAL Kinney title. Ran on winning 4x800 and 2nd-place DMR relay teams at Division 4 State Relays. Earned All-CAL status after winning the Mile (4:38.50) at league meet. Also earned CAL All-Star in the 2-Mile after placing 2nd (10:44.61), both helping Clippers win CAL Open. Placed 4th in the Mile at D4 States (4:36.76), helping Clippers win state title, and also ran on winning 4x800 relay team (8:27.57). Same 4x800 relay went on to place 11th at New England’s (8:21.59). Daily News Cross Country All-Star this fall. High Honor Roll student.
Sam Walker
Newburyport, Sr., distance
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Quad-captain helped Clippers win CAL Kinney and CAL Open titles. Placed 4th at CAL Open in both the Mile (4:47.88) and 2-Mile (10:52.26). Finished 2nd at Division 4 State Meet in the 2-Mile (10:16.83) to help Clippers win state title. Also ran on winning 4x800 relay team at D4 States (8:27.57). Same 4x800 team placed 8th at All-States (8:16.45). Also ran on winning 4x800 relay and 2nd-place DMR teams to help Clippers win D4 State Relays. Daily News Cross Country All-Star this fall.
Alex Bishop
Pentucket, Jr., 55 hurdles/high jump
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Division 4 State champion in the high jump (6-5). Also took 3rd at D4 States in the 55 hurdles (8.13) and ran on 4th-place 4x400 relay team (3:37.84) to help Pentucket finish fourth as a team. Cleared 6-foot-2 in the high jump at All-States to place 6th before running on same 4x400 relay team. Earned All-CAL in the high jump after clearing 6-4 to win. Also earned CAL All-Star status in both the 55 hurdles (2nd, 8.10) and the 4x400 relay (3rd, 3:45.71). Plays soccer for Pentucket during the fall.
Yanni Kakouris
Pentucket, Jr., sprints
Three-time CAL All-Star this winter. Placed 2nd in the 55-meter (6.83), 3rd in the long jump (19-8) and 3rd with the 4x400 relay team (3:45.71) at CAL Open to help Pentucket finish 3rd overall as a team. Went on to Division 4 State Meet and took 7th in the long jump (19-8) and 8th in the 55-meter (6.81). Also ran on 4th-place 4x400 relay team at D4 States (3:37.84) to help Pentucket finish 4th as a team. Same 4x400 relay squad qualified for All-States. Also does outdoor track and is hoping for a big spring.
Parker Burns
Triton, Jr., sprints/long jump
Saved best for end of season. Finished 4th in the 300 at Division 5 State Meet (37.17), and also long jumped a personal-best 19-foot-4 to place 5th. Earned CAL All-Star status after finishing second in the 4x200 relay at league meet with Josh Monroe, Peter Scangas and Eliot Lent (1:37.07). Cut nearly three seconds off his 300 time from the start of the season. Also does outdoor track for the Vikings. Daily News Honorable Mention for outdoor track last spring. Triton Honor Roll student.
Josh Monroe
Triton, Sr., sprints
Strong sprinter. Four-year athlete has cut 10-meter split time from 1.14 as a freshman to a school-record 0.98. Quad-captain. Earned CAL All-Star status at league meet in the 4x200 with Parker Burns, Peter Scangas and Eliot Lent (2nd, 1:37.07). Also placed 4th at CAL Open in both the 55-meter (6.91) and with the 4x400 relay team (3:51.64). Was primed to score at Division 5 State Meet, but got accidentally kicked and suffered concusion during prelims. CAL All-Star for the soccer team this fall.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Jadriel Laracuente, Sr., shot put; Shea Cucinotta, Sr., sprints; Michael Sanchez, Soph., sprints
Newburyport — Owen Roberts, Sr., distance; Evan Armano, Sr., hurdles; Andrew Lasson, Sr., distance; Bradford Duchesne, Jr., distance; Ethan Downs, Jr., distance; Matt Murray, Jr., distance; Aimon Fadil, Soph., distance
Pentucket — Will Roberts, Sr., distance; Frank Majewski, Sr., high jump; Stratton Seymour, Sr., distance; Ryan Plisinski, Sr., 600
Triton — John Sayles, Sr., distance; Peter Scangas, Sr., sprints; Griffin White, Jr., distance
