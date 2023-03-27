It seemed like every week, Ean Hynes was breaking his own school record in the 55-meter hurdles.
The Newburyport senior truly dominated the event in the area, and proved once again that he’s one of the best hurdlers in all of New England. More than that, though, Hynes, our 2022-23 Daily News Boys Indoor Track MVP, was just all-around one of the best athletes.
Talk about owning an event locally, and that conversation starts and ends with Hynes.
During the regular season, the tri-captain helped lead the Clippers (4-0) to a CAL Kinney title, as well as the program’s second straight Division 4 State Relay championship. He won the 55 hurdles in every meet during the CAL schedule, and competed on both the first-place 4x50 relay and the third-place long jump relay at the D4 Relay Championship.
All told, he had around the top-20 fastest hurdle times in the area this winter.
Hynes then moved on to the postseason, where at the CAL Open he won the hurdles with — then — a school-record time of 7.83. He also competed on the 4x200 relay team that took third (1:36.35), which of course was another reason why the Clippers were able to take home their second straight CAL Open title.
Up next was the Division 4 State Meet, and this is where Hynes put up a number that probably won’t be broken by any Newburyport athlete for quite some time. The senior won the hurdles with a blazing school-record time of 7.73, helping the Clippers finish second as a team with 39 points (Old Rochester, 43). He then posted a 7.87 to take third at All-States, and came back a week later to finish 11th at the New England Championship in 7.89.
Finally, Hynes ended his terrific season by competing in the 60-meter hurdles in the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division, and he wound up reaching the podium yet again with an eighth-place finish (8.45).
Hynes exits his winter career as a two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star, and is now gearing up for the spring season where he was also an All-Star for us last year. Then after that, it’ll be off to Stonehill College where Hynes has committed to its Track & Field program.
