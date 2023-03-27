Michael Sanchez
Amesbury, Jr., 55-meter/300/Relays
Had the area’s two fastest times in both the 55-meter (6.69, 6.71) and the 300 (35.68, 35.83). Member of school-record 4x400 relay team that placed first at the CAL Open (3:34.90), fourth at Division 5 States (3:34.41), fourth at All-States (3:28.62), fourth at New England’s (3:27.60) and 13th at Nationals (3:27.02). Helped Amesbury win second straight CAL Baker title as well as first ever Division 5 State Relay title. Placed second at the CAL Open in the dash (6.69) and fourth in the 300 (36.07), leading Red Hawks to second place. Went on to Division 5 States and finished third in the 300 (35.68). Daily News Football All-Star this fall rushed for area-high 760 yards on just 81 carries (9.4 per) with three TDs.
Aiden Donovan
Amesbury, Jr., Shot Put
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. The area’s top thrower the past two years. Had the area’s 10 best throws in the shot put this winter. Helped Amesbury win its second straight CAL Baker title and first ever Division 5 State Relay championship. Won the shot put at the CAL Open for the second straight year with a toss of 49-0.50, earning All-CAL again. Threw a season-best 50-7.00 to take second at the Division 5 State Meet, helping Red Hawks finish third. Went on to All-States and placed 10th (47-6.50), then ended season by winning heat in New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division to finish 14th (48-3.25). Daily News All-Star offensive lineman in football this spring. Also a starting first basemen/pitcher for the baseball team.
Zach Rome
Amesbury, Sr., 600/Relays
Senior tri-captain led Amesbury to second straight CAL Baker title and first ever Division 5 State Relay championship. Was on winning 4x50 shuttle hurdle relay (28.31) and second-place 4x200 relay (1:34.78) at Div. 5 Relays. Placed sixth at CAL Open in the 600 (1:27.61) to help Red Hawks finish second as a team. Also ran on second-place and school-record-breaking 4x200 relay (1:33.62) and first-place 4x400 relay (3:34.90) at CAL Open. Member of school-record 4x400 relay team that also placed fourth at Division 5 States (3:34.41), fourth at All-States (3:28.62), fourth at New England’s (3:27.60) and 13th at Nationals (3:27.02). Added an eighth in the 600 at Division 5 States (1:27.75) to help Amesbury place third as a team. A Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star in the 400 hurdles last spring.
Max Sanchez
Amesbury, Jr., 55-meter/Relays
One of the area’s top sprinters along with his twin brother, Michael. Member of school-record 4x400 relay team that placed first at the CAL Open (3:34.90), fourth at Division 5 States (3:34.41), fourth at All-States (3:28.62), fourth at New England’s (3:27.60) and 13th at Nationals (3:27.02). Also ran on school-record 4x200 relay that took second at the CAL Open (1:33.62) and won at Division 5 States (1:33.36). Added a fourth in the 55-meter (6.77) at CAL Open to help Amesbury take second as a team. Also helped Amesbury win second straight CAL Baker title and first ever Division 5 State Relay. Had third-fastest 55-meter time in the area this winter (6.77), behind only his brother. Plays football and projects to be key running back next fall.
Jackson Wetherell
Amesbury, Sr., 300/Relays
Enjoyed breakout senior indoor track season. Helped Amesbury (4-0) go undefeated, and win both the program’s second straight CAL Baker title and first ever Division 5 State Relay title. Member of school-record 4x400 relay team that placed first at the CAL Open (3:34.90), fourth at Division 5 States (3:34.41), fourth at All-States (3:28.62), fourth at New England’s (3:27.60) and 13th at Nationals (3:27.02). Also ran on school-record 4x200 relay that took second at the CAL Open (1:33.62) and won at Division 5 States (1:33.36). Behind those finishes, helped Red Hawks finish second at CAL Open and third at Div. 5 States. Was also a defenseman in soccer during the fall.
Ethan Downs
Newburyport, Sr., 1000/Relays
Tri-captain led Newburyport to CAL Kinney title, CAL Open title and Division 4 State Relay title. Had the three-fastest times in the area in the 1000 this winter (2:36.33, pr). That season-best in the 1000 came at Division 4 States, where he won the event to be crowned a state champion while helping the Clippers finish second as a team. Also ran on third-place 4x400 relay team at Div. 4 States (3:36.27). Won the 1000 at CAL Open (2:37.28) to earn All-CAL status while also running on fourth-place 4x400 relay team (3:42.82). Went on to All-States and finished 18th in the 1000 (2:46.80). Qualified for New Balance Nationals in the 800 and took 51st in Rising Stars Division (2:06.93). A Daily News Cross Country All-Star and team captain this fall. Honor Roll student.
Bradford Duchesne
Newburyport, Sr., Mile/2-Mile
Long one of the top distance runners in the entire state. Now a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star while already being an Outdoor Track All-Star and two-time Cross Country MVP. Had the four-fastest times in the area in the Mile (4:27.67, pr), and the three-fastest times in the 2-Mile (9:56.12, pr). Helped Newburyport win CAL Kinney title, CAL Open title and Division 4 State Relay title. The CAL Open champion in the 2-Mile (10:18.16) while also placing second in the Mile (4:39.93). Went on to the Division 4 State Meet and placed second in the 2-Mile with his season-best (9:56.12) to help Clippers finish second as a team. Ended terrific season at All-States by finishing 16th in the Mile with his second-best time (4:30.49).
Braeden Roche
Pentucket, Sr., 600/Relays
Enjoyed breakout senior indoor track season after solid cross country campaign this fall. Posted the fastest 600 time in the area this winter (1:26.56) and had another top-5 run in the event. That personal-best in the 600 came at the CAL Open, where he won the event to earn All-CAL status. Also ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay team at CAL Open (3:43.57). Went on to Division 4 State Meet and placed third in the 600 (1:26.84), then qualified for All-States where he finished 19th in the event (1:28.09). Ended season running on school-record Sprint Medley Relay team in New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division (3:44.14). Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Parker Burns
Triton, Sr., 300/Long Jump
Now a two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star and one-time Outdoor Track All-Star. The CAL Kinney Athlete of the Year. Tri-captain helped Triton place fifth at CAL Open and 11th at Division 5 States. A three-time CAL All-Star after placing third in the 300 (35.97), long jump (20-1.00) and with the 4x400 relay team (3:36.90). Had the fourth-fastest 300 time in the area this winter (35.91) while also having the two best jumps in the long jump (20-6.00, pr). Went on to Division 5 States and placed fourth in the 300 (35.91), sixth in the long jump (19-9.25) and fifth with the 4x400 relay (3:35.28). Ended season qualifying for All-States and placing 20th in the 300 (36.13).
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Joe Stanton, Sr., distance; Andre Bailin, Sr., distance; Drew Sanford, Sr., distance; Brody Tonks, Jr., relays
Newburyport — Will Acquaviva, Sr., 300/relays; Ryan Miles, Sr., sprints; Niko Silverio, Sr., throws; Jack Hadden, Sr., throws; Jalen Wise, Soph., 600/relays;
Pentucket — Yanni Kakouris, Sr., sprints/relays; Matt Beaulieu, Sr., relays/jumps; Jackson Beauparlant, Soph., 1000/relays;
Triton -- Bryan Nichols, Sr., distance; Shea McLaughlin, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Griffin White, Sr., distance; Zach Lyon, Jr., distance;
