Jack Hadden has already built himself quite the reputation over just two years of high school lacrosse. Like prime Darrelle Revis with the Jets, the Newburyport junior and uber-talented long-stick defender puts the opposition’s top scorer on an island they rarely get off.
Time and again this spring, the story was the same.
It’s why Hadden, who after the regular season was named CAL Kinney MVP, is also being named our 2022 Daily News Boys Lacrosse MVP. In his first high school season last spring, he came in as a sophomore and immediately contended as the top defender in the league. Now after this year, that’s a title that pretty much can’t be disputed.
A junior tri-captain, Hadden routinely covered the opposing team’s top scorer, and his leadership helped the Clippers (12-7) win a CAL Kinney title for the second straight year. He picked up 64 ground balls on the year and forced an impressive 54 turnovers, spearheading a defense that allowed just 7.8 goals per game. And even as a long-pole, he showed plenty of offensive touch with 8 goals.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection, Hadden scored a crucial goal in a win over Lynnfield to clinch the league title, and he even had a hat-trick in a win over Marblehead. But his biggest contributions came defensively, and you could argue his top games were in losses to elite non-league competition in Maine state champion Cape Elizabeth and New Hampshire state champion Portsmouth.
So it should come as no surpise that Hadden is already committed to Division 1 Albany. He also just recently played in the BostonLax All-American Game — which pits the top prep school and top public school players in the state against each other — for the second straight year.
