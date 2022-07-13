Jon Groth
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
All-CAL selection finished second on the team in scoring with 43 points (23g, 20a). Tri-captain helped to lead Clippers (12-7) to second straight CAL Kinney championship and No. 8 seed in Division 3 state tournament. Scored season-high 4 goals in win over Manchester-Essex. Had 2 goals and 3 assists in win over Lynnfield to clinch league title. Also contributed in big wins over Triton (twice), Lynnfield (twice), North Reading (twice) and Pentucket. Daily News Boys Hockey MVP after scoring an area-high 17 goals and 26 assists. Will do postgrad year and play hockey at Proctor Academy.
Cole Mellett
Newburyport, Sr., Specialist
Thrived in first year taking faceoffs. Was only specialist named to All-CAL team, making him top faceoff taker in the league this spring. His skill gaining possession helped Clippers (12-7) win CAL Kinney title for second straight year and earn No. 8 seed in Division 3 state tournament. Won 59% of his faceoffs and picked up 115 ground balls. Also had 3 goals with 1 assist. Controlled faceoffs and scored a goal in CAL Kinney-clinching win over Lynnfield. “He had never taken a faceoff before but he was by far the best in the league,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge.
Will Gagnon
Newburyport, Jr., Defense
All-CAL selection was one of the top defenders in the league. Helped to lead defense that allowed just 7.8 goals per game. Key piece that paced Clippers (12-7) to second straight CAL Kinney title and No. 8 seed in the Division 3 state tournament. Had strong games in wins over Triton (twice), North Reading (twice), Lynnfield (twice) and Pentucket. Good showings against elite non-league competition in Cape Elizabeth (M.E.), Portsmouth (N.H.) Concord-Carlisle and Austin Prep. Plays club for 3D Lacrosse.
Evan Napolitano
Pentucket, Jr., LSM
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Tri-captain helped Panthers (14-6) earn No. 9 seed in Division 3 tournament and advance to Round of 16. Led defense that allowed just 7.3 goals per game. Also chipped in offensively with 7 goals and 4 assists. Helped to stifle CAL Kinney champion Newburyport in 9-4 win. Had another defensive gem in 4-2 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Plays club for HGR Lacrosse out of North Andover. Captain-elect for 2023 season.
Cam Smith
Pentucket, Jr., Goalie
Only goalie selected to All-CAL team, making him the top netminder in the league this spring. Junior tri-captain was final line of defense that allowed just 7.3 goals per game. Helped Pentucket (14-6) earn No. 9 seed in Division 3 tournament and advance to Round of 16. Had epic 16-save performance to help team close out 7-6 win over Triton. Made 16 stops in playoff-opening win over Essex Tech. Another 15 saves in win over North Reading and 12 in win over Newburyport. Plays club for the New England Twisters. Was also a quad-captain for the hockey team during the winter.
Ethan Ferrant
Pentucket, Soph., LSM
Quickly established himself as a top two-way player in the league. Earned All-CAL selection after helping Pentucket defense allow just 7.3 goals per game. Showed offensive abilty and finished fifth on the team with 20 points (10g, 10a). Helped Panthers (14-6) earn No. 9 seed in Division 3 state tournament and reach Round of 16. Spearheaded defensive effort in 9-4 win over Newburyport and two 7-6 wins over Triton. Was a CAL All-Star as a freshman last spring. Has since transferred to Governor’s Academy where he will continue to his junior year and not repeat.
Ben Turpin
Pentucket, Soph., Attack
CAL All-Star and elite goal-scorer. Groveland native finished second in area in scoring with 63 goals and 32 assists for 95 points, trailing only Triton’s Jared Leonard (98). Had massive 8-goal, 4-assist game in win over Ipswich. Helped Panthers (14-6) earn No. 9 seed in Division 3 state tournament and make Round of 16. Scored 5 goals with 2 assists in playoff-opening win over Essex Tech. Had solid 3-goal game in “Sweet 16” loss to Swampscott. Another 4-goal, 2-assist game to beat rival Triton. Plays club for HGR Lacrosse. Now has 90 goals and 41 assists (131 pts) through two seasons.
Jared Leonard
Triton, Sr., Attack
One of the top players in Triton lacrosse history. Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Led area in scoring for second straight year, tallying 66 goals and 32 assists for 98 points. Tri-captain led Vikings (10-9) to No. 10 seed in Division 3 tournament. Had 6 goals in wins over Peabody, Ipswich and Lowell. Season-high 7 goals in wins over Lynnfield and Amesbury. Division 2 St. Anselm commit. Despite missing sophomore year due to pandemic, ended career with 150 goals and 84 assists for 234 points. Three-sport star was point guard for basketball team and a captain in football as well.
Kyle Bouley
Triton, Sr., Defense
All-CAL selection and one of the best defenders in the league. Committed to play at Curry College. Led Triton defense that allowed just 7.7 goals per game. Tri-captain helped Vikings (10-9) earn No. 10 seed in Division 3 state tournament. Made key defensive plays in 12-9 win over strong Lynnfield team. Also helped team earn big wins over Bishop Fenwick (twice) and CAL Baker champion Ipswich. “Kyle is one of the best defenseman we’ve ever had,” said Triton coach Mike Rice. Plays club for Gorilla Lacrosse. Honor Roll student.
Amesbury — Ian Pelletier, Sr., midfield; Brady Cooper, Jr., midfield; Max White, Frosh., midfield
Newburyport — Ryan McHugh, Sr., attack; Zach McHugh, Jr., attack; Owen Kreuz, Soph., midfield
Pentucket — Aidan Tierney, Sr., midfield; Joe Turpin, Jr., attack; Nolan Cole, Jr., attack
Triton — Dylan Angelopolus, Sr., midfield; Dylan Slimak, Jr., defense; Thomas Cahill, Jr., midfield; J.P. Trojan, Soph., midfield
