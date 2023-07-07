It’s one thing to have your opponents fear you heading into a game. But it’s something else entirely to provide them with some hope, only to crush it with a quick flick of the wrist.
And there are few things more demoralizing in lacrosse than seeing the opposing goalie make a great save.
Unfortunately for the rest of the CAL, they’ve been denied by Pentucket’s Cam Smith more times than they can count over the last few years. The senior quad-captain was yet again the very best goalie in the league, and was a logical choice to be named our 2023 Daily News Boys Lacrosse MVP.
The reflexes: Cat-like.
The hand-eye: Impeccable.
The instincts: Off the charts.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection to end his high school career, Smith routinely made stopping 80-plus MPH projectiles headed straight for his face look easy. For the second year in a row he was the only goalie to be named to the All-CAL team — by default making him the best goalie in the league — and this year he was also selected as Kinney co-MVP along with his teammate, Evan Napolitano.
A well-deserved honor.
Behind Smith, Pentucket (18-3, 12-0 CAL) went undefeated in the CAL while allowing only a league-best 5.6 goals per game. There were a total of 12 times during the season that Smith and the Panthers held their opponent to five goals or less, which is an impressive accomplishment at this level.
Then, you add on the team accolades.
Pentucket was by far the best team in the Daily News area and the CAL this spring, and won its first Kinney championship in at least 11 years. The Panthers followed that by making a run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals, needing just 4 saves from Smith in a routine victory over Lennox in the First Round, and getting 9 in a much closer Round of 16 win over Wayland — at least in the first half before Smith was pulled in the fourth quarter.
In two wins over rival Newburyport during the regular season, Smith made a combined 29 saves. Many of which came when the Clippers were trying to make comeback efforts, and each a dagger to the heart when the Clippers were moving the ball well offensively, but just couldn’t break through Smith. There was also a 12-save performance against a strong Lynnfield team, and another 12 in a non-league win over Swampscott.
But while one chapter closes, another opens.
The lacrosse career is only beginning, as Smith has long been committed and will continue to play the sport at Keene State College.
Smith was also a captain for the hockey team this winter, and was instrumental in leading a program resurgence that saw Pentucket claim a share of the CAL Baker title this winter.
Max White
Amesbury, Soph., Midfield
Led Amesbury (7-11) to the program’s greatest season in its third year as a varsity sport. Is the first Redhawk ever to earn an All-CAL selection after being named a CAL All-Star as a freshman. Finished fourth in the Daily News area in points (64), scoring 50 goals with 14 assists. Scored five goals with an assist in an 8-7 win over Hamilton-Wenham, which was Amesbury’s first ever CAL victory. Had four goals with an assist in a win over Whittier to punctuate Redhawks’ first ever three-game winning streak. Best game was 7-goal, 2-assist performance in victory over Lynn Tech. Nearly led team to first ever playoff appearance as Amesbury finished just outside the field at No. 33 in Division 4. Also took faceoffs for the team. Father, George, is the coach, and the whole family, Max included, have been active in helping grow the sport in the community.
Will Gagnon
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Tall, 6-foot-2 defenseman routinely shut down opposing team’s top scorer. Ends excellent career as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Tri-captain helped Newburyport (15-6) make a run to the Division 3 Semifinals. Lynchpin of Clipper defense that surrendered just 6.0 goals per game, which was second-best in the CAL. Committed to continue the sport at St. Lawrence University. Held Division 1 Merrimack College commit Conor Noone to just one assist in Div. 3 Round of 16 win over Foxborough. Followed by helping hold No. 6 Dracut to just one goal over the entire second half in epic comeback victory in Div. 3 Quarterfinals. Put together gritty performance in massive non-league win against Maine powerhouse Cape Elizabeth. Played in the Agganis All-Star game.
Jack Hadden
Newburyport, Sr., Specialist
Division 1 University of Albany commit. Ended sensational career as a three-time Daily News All-Star (1x MVP, 2022), and three-time All-CAL selection (1x MVP, 2022). Standing 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, physical defenseman who was never afraid to dish out a big hit. Tri-captain led Newburyport (15-6) on a run to the Division 3 Semifinals. Long-pole helped to fuel a Clipper defense that surrendered just 6.0 goals per game, which was second-best in the CAL. Also had best season offensively with 14 goals and 2 assists. Scored a goal in all four playoff games, which included wins over Ashland (10-4), Foxboro (7-6) and Dracut (11-8). Besides scoring a key tally in that quarterfinal win, also helped to hold Dracut to just one goal over the entire second half to lead Clippers’ epic comeback. Was also a captain and Daily News All-Star linebacker for the football team this fall.
Evan Napolitano
Pentucket, Sr., Defense
A truly dominant presence on the back end with a motor that never stops. Will now finish as a highly-esteemed three-time Daily News All-Star and three-time All-CAL selection. Was CAL Kinney co-MVP this spring along with teammate Cam Smith. Quad-captain led Pentucket (18-3, 12-0 CAL) to its first CAL Kinney title in at least 11 years, as well as on a great run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Leader of Pentucket defense that surrendered only a league-best 5.6 goals per game. Long-pole also found time to chip in offensively with 12 goals and 5 assists. Will continue his lacrosse career at Division 2 Limestone University in South Carolina. Scored a goal in Round of 16 win (13-2) while also fueling defense that held Wayland scoreless in the second half. Helped Panthers beat rival Newburyport twice. Was also a captain for the soccer team during the fall.
Joe Turpin
Pentucket, Sr., Attack
Finished his high school career with best ever season. Was second in the Daily News area in both goals (66) and points (92), behind only his younger brother, Ben. Picked up All-CAL nod after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior. Quad-captain helped lead Pentucket (18-3, 12-0) to its first CAL Kinney title in at least 11 years, as well as on a great run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Had 4 goals and 2 assists in playoff-opening win over Lennox, and 2 goals and an assist in Round of 16 win over Wayland. Combined for 6 goals and 2 assists in two wins over rival Newburyport. Scored 5 goals with 2 assists in non-league win over Wilmington. Committed to continue the sport at Nichols College. Only played three years after missing freshman season with the pandemic, but still ended career with 124 goals and 66 assists for 190 points.
Nolan Cole
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
Ended career with first ever All-CAL nod. Quad-captain helped Pentucket (18-3, 12-0) win first CAL Kinney title in at least 11 years, and go on a great run to the Division 3 Quarterfinals. Often used big, strong frame to bully his way to the front of the net, helping him finish season with 52 goals and 8 assists. Had team-high three goals with an assist in Div. 3 Round of 16 win over Wayland. Combined for 4 goals and 2 assists in two wins over rival Newburyport. Scored 3 goals against strong Lynnfield team, and 4 in First Round win over Lennox. Didn’t get a freshman season with the pandemic, but in three years still finished career with 96 goals and 18 assists. A three-sport captain in cross country, hockey and lacrosse as a senior. Was a Daily News Boys Hockey All-Star this winter with 14 goals and 6 assists, helping Pentucket earn a share of the CAL Baker title.
Ben Turpin
Pentucket, Jr., Attack
If lacrosse is in his future, will be top college prospect to watch as the summer and next year play out. Electric scorer led the Daily News area this spring in goals (87), assists (54) and, of course, points (141). Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and one-time All-CAL selection after being named a CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Offensive catalyst that led Pentucket (18-3, 12-0) to its first CAL Kinney title in at least 11 years, as well as on a run to the Division 3 Semifinals. Had massive 5-goal, 6-assist game in First Round win over Lennox. Followed with 2 goals and 2 assists in Round of 16 win over Wayland. Scored five goals against rival Newburyport twice, combining for 10 goals and 4 assists over two wins. Poured in 6 goals in win over Wilmington, and 5 each in wins over Swampscott, North Reading and Lynnfield. Will head into his senior season already with 177 goals and 95 assists for 272 career points. Consistently a Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Thomas Cahill
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Finished standout career earning an All-CAL nod. Co-captain and Georgetown resident led Triton (9-9) on a massive turnaround for the season, that ended by hosting a Division 3 playoff game after the team started the year 2-7. High-level scorer is committed to continue the sport at Division 2 St. Michael’s College next year. Missed some time with injury, but in just 14 games still was second on the Vikings in goals (29) while leading the team in points (49), of course adding 20 assists. Had four assists in Div. 3 First Round game against Wayland. Had 3 goals in win over Ipswich, and broke out with season-high 5 goals in wins over North Reading and Amesbury. Played in Agganis All-Star game. Was a Daily News Football All-Star this fall after leading the Royals in rushing yards (459), receiving yards (226) and total touchdowns (8).
JP Trojan
Triton, Jr., Midfield
Hard-working, top-level scorer gives all-out effort every second he’s on the field. Has been consistent since entering high school, but broke out this spring as a junior to earn first All-CAL nod. Missed a little time with injury, but still finished with 27 goals and 19 assists in just 14 games. Elite faceoff taker won the majority of his tries. Won 14 of 20 faceoffs against CAL Kinney champion Pentucket. Catalyst behind massive turnaround that saw Triton (9-9) start the season 2-7, but eventually host a Division 3 First Round playoff game. Had three goals and an assist in win over Swampscott. Another 3 goals against strong Lynnfield team, 2 goals and 2 assists against North Reading, 3 goals and 3 assists against Amesbury, 3 goals against Bishop Fenwick and 4 goals and 2 assists against Hamilton-Wenham — all wins. Will head into senior season with 55 goals and 46 assists for career. Routinely a Triton Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Brynn Zellen, Sr., defense; Brady Cooper, Sr., midfield
Newburyport — Oliver Pons, Sr., attack; Zach McHugh, Sr., attack; Duncan Coir, Jr., midfield; Owen Kreuz, Jr., midfield/attack; Colin Fuller, Soph., midfield; Brian Lucy, Soph., defense
Pentucket — Liam Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Henry Hartford, Sr., specialist
Triton — Charlie Clare, Jr., goalie; Shawn Twomey, Soph., attack; Michael Taylor, Frosh., attack
