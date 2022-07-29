Max LaPointe wasted no time letting everyone in the area know this was going to be a special spring for him.
In Amesbury’s first meet of the year against Triton, while most athletes were still shaking off the offseason rust, the senior broke the school’s discus record with a throw of 156-9. It was a resounding welcome back to spring sports, but one thing LaPointe wasn’t going to do this year was settle for “good enough.”
It’s why LaPointe is being named our 2022 Daily News Boys Outdoor Track MVP.
Graduating now as a two-time Daily News All-Star, LaPointe went on to have one of the best seasons in school history. He ended up breaking the Amesbury discus record a remarkable four times, and he also had plenty of success throwing the shot put.
“He’s done a tremendous job,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “We’ve had some great throwers come through here, but we’ve never seen someone as consistent as him. Max all along has been pretty consistent in the 150s and 160s all year. Even in practice he’s doing it. It’s kind of amazing to watch, he just steps in there and launches one in the mid 140s basically every time.”
After a dominant regular season, LaPointe won the discus by over 25 feet (156-4) and the shot put by over four feet (47-10.3) at the CAL Open to earn All-CAL status in both events. He then went on to Division 6 State Meet and won the discus again (162-2) while also placing second in the shot put (46-7).
But his best was still yet to come.
At the Meet of Champions a week after States, LaPointe broke the Amesbury discus record for a final time with a second-place throw of 167-7. It was his crowning achievement, but for good measure he traveled to New England’s not too long after and placed fifth to earn All-New Englad status with a throw of 163-6.
A fitting end to a strong senior campaign.
LaPointe is committed to continue his throwing career at Division 1 University of New Hampshire. He beat out some strong competition to be named our Daily News MVP, most notably in Meet of Champions pentathlon winner Alex Bishop of Pentucket.
