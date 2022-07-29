Zach Rome
Amesbury, Jr., 400 hurdles/400
Won the 400 hurdles in all but one meet during the regular season, posting a season-best 60.9 against North Reading. Went on to take second at CAL Open (61.0) to earn league All-Star status. At CAL Open, also ran on second-place 4x400 relay (3:35.95) and fifth-place 4x100 relay (46.65) teams. Took second with 4x100 relay team (44.88) and fourth with 4x400 relay team (3:34.22) at Division 6 State Meet to help Amesbury finish fourth overall. His 4x100 team qualified for All-States and took 15th (45.71). Also won the 400 in three meets with a season-best 54.6 against Newburyport.
TJ Carleo
Newburyport, Sr., 800/relays
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Daily News Indoor Track MVP this winter. Was a two-time state champion to help Newburyport claim Division 4 title. Won the 800 at D4 States with a personal-best time of 1:56.89, and also ran on winning 4x800 relay team (8:12.73). Earned All-CAL status after winning both the 800 (1:57.86) at the league meet as well as running on the first-place 4x400 relay team (3:35.67). Both results helped Clippers win CAL Open championship in convincing fashion after team went undefeated during the regular season. Also a Daily News Cross Country All-Star in the fall, helping Clippers win state titles in all three seasons.
Ean Hynes
Newburyport, Jr., 110 hurdles/long jump
Top 110 hurdler in the league. Won the event at the CAL Open with a time of 15.48 to earn All-CAL honors. Also placed fourth in the long jump (19-11) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay team (45.84) to help Clippers win CAL Open title. This coming after team had undefeated regular season to win first CAL Kinney title since 2012. Went on to place third in the 110 hurdles at the Division 4 State Meet (15.63), helping Clippers win a state championship. Led 4x100 hurdles team to second place at Division 4 State Relays. Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter.
Sam Walker
Newburyport, Sr., mile/distance
Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star adds Outdoor honor. Was CAL Open champion in the mile (4:38.60). Captain also took third in the 2-mile (10:11.53) to earn CAL All-Star nod and help Clippers win CAL Open. Went on to take sixth in the 2-mile at the Division 4 State Meet, helping team win a state championship. Led team to undefeated regular season and first CAL Kinney title since 2012. Added a second in the 800 at the Henry Sheldon Invitational. Three-season Daily News All-Star this year after earning honor in cross country as well. Newburyport High’s first ever Nichols Park Scholarship Fund winner.
Bradford Duchesne
Newburyport, Jr., 2-mile/relays
One of the top distance runners in the league. Helped Clippers (7-0) win first CAL Kinney title since 2012. Placed second at the CAL Open in the 2-mile (10:04.26) to help team win championship. Also took third in the mile (4:40.13) to earn two-event CAL All-Star status. Went on to State Meet and took fifth in the 2-mile (9:50.29), helping Clippers win Division 4 state championship. Also ran on first-place 4x800 relay team at States with Aimon Fadil, Ethan Downs and TJ Carleo (8:12.73). Daily News Cross Country MVP this fall. Honor Roll student.
Zach Rosa
Newburyport, Jr., 100/sprints
CAL Open champion in the 100 meters. His winning time of 11.42 helped Clippers win league title. Also ran on third-place 4x100 relay team with Ean Hynes, Sean Miles and Jamie Brooks (45.84) to earn CAL All-Star status in that event. Elite sprinter ran on third-place 4x100 relay team at Division 4 State Relays. Helped Clippers win first CAL Kinney title since 2012 as well as the Division 4 state championship. Frequently ran the 200 as well, switching with teammate Will Acquaviva. Was a key player for the soccer team in the fall.
Alex Bishop
Pentucket, Jr., pentathlon
One of the best all-around athletes in the state. Meet of Champions winner in the pentathlon with a school-record 3,305 points. MOC win was propelled by firsts in the long jump (21-5.75) and high jump (6-1.5). Also achieved personal-bests in the shot put (34-1), 1500 (4:47.41) and 110 hurdles (15.71) at MOC. Won the pentathlon a week prior at Division 5 State Meet with 3,041 points. His 6-0 high jump at D5 States was good for second. Also ran on second-place 4x100 relay team at States (43.83), which broke the school record. One of the Boston Globe’s two Athletes of the Year. A Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter and a top soccer player during the fall.
Yanni Kakouris
Pentucket, Jr., 200/sprints
Elite sprinter shined in the biggest moments. Earned CAL All-Star status after finishing second at the league meet in both the 100 (11.50) and 200 (22.98). Also earned All-CAL in the 4x100 relay after winning it with teammates Alex Bishop, Kade Dennis and Brandon Lee (44.91). Ran a season-best 11.42 to take third in the 100 at the Division 5 State Meet and qualify for All-States. Same 4x100 team took second at D5 States (43.83), breaking the school record, to also qualify for All-States. Was a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter where he sprinted and long jumped.
Brandon Lee
Pentucket, Sr., long jump/relays
Quad-captain ended high school career on a high note. Was a triple-placer at the Division 5 State Meet, finishing fifth in both the pole vault (11-0) and long jump (21-4.50). Also ran on second-place 4x100 relay team with Alex Bishop, Yanni Kakouris and Kade Dennis (43.83) that broke school record and qualified for All-States. Took second in the long jump at CAL Open (20-6) while also running on winning 4x100 relay team (44.91). Won pole vault and long jump in all but two meets during the regular season. Daily News Football All-Star this fall. Also had strong indoor track season.
Parker Burns
Triton, Jr., triple jump/200
Two-time All-CAL after winning both the triple jump (42-7.3) and the 200 meter (22.98) at the CAL Open, helping the Vikings take third as a team. Also ran on second-place 4x100 relay team with Shea McLaughlin, Josh Monroe and Eliot Lent (45.46). Went on to Division 5 State Meet and placed fifth in the 200 (23.49) and 7th in the triple jump (42-5.0), while his 4x100 relay team took 10th (45.25). Won the 400 (52.07) and took third in the long jump (19-0.50) to help host Triton win the Henry Sheldon Invitational. Daily News Indoor Track All-Star. Honor Roll student.
Eliot Lent
Triton, Sr., javelin/relays
Three-sport captain as a senior in football and indoor and outdoor track. Placed second in the javelin at CAL Open (145-9) to earn CAL All-Star status and help Vikings take third as a team. Also placed sixth in the 100 (11.85) and ran on second-place 4x100 relay team with Josh Monroe, Parker Burns and Shea McLaughlin (45.46). Same relay team placed third in 4x200 (1:36.16) at Henry Sheldon Invitational to help Vikings win meet. Went on to place 10th in the javelin at Division 5 State Meet (139-9). MIAA Student Athlete of the Month for April. High Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Jacob Malburg, Sr., hurdles/relays; Jadriel Laracuente, Sr., shot put; Henry O’Neill, Jr., throws/relays; Michael Sanchez, Soph., 200/sprints;
Newburyport — Patrick Walker, Sr., pentathlon; Eamonn Sullivan, Sr., shot put; Grayson Fowler, Sr., high jump; Ethan Downs, Jr., distance; Aimon Fadil, Soph., distance
Pentucket — Will Pessina, Jr., throws; Jackson Neumann, Jr., jumps; Kade Dennis, Soph., sprints/relays;
Triton -- Josh Monroe, Sr., sprints/relays; John Sayles, Sr., distance; Griffin White, Jr., 2-mile; Ethan Tate, Jr., high jump
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.