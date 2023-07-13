For the second year in a row, our Daily News Boys Outdoor Track MVP is coming from the Amesbury throwing department.
Last spring, it was current University of New Hampshire freshman Max LaPointe breaking the school’s discus record numerous times, while also being an area leader in the shot put. This time around, however, the “main event” is reversed, but the dominance in both the shot put and the discus remain alive and well.
And Aiden Donovan, our 2023 Daily News Boys Outdoor Track MVP, provided it.
Still only a junior (well, now a rising-senior), Donovan is now a two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star, and a one-time All-Star in both Outdoor Track and Football. He was a promising baseball player at one point, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.97 ERA as a sophomore last spring, but moved on from the sport to focus solely on track.
Safe to say that decision has worked out.
As a team this spring, the Amesbury boys won the Division 6 State Relays, the CAL Baker title and, most importantly, the Division 6 State Championship. Donovan was a driving force behind all of the success, but had some strong competition to take home our MVP honors, most notably from his fellow junior teammate Michael Sanchez.
After a terrific regular season that saw him win the shot put and discus at every meet, Donovan started out his postseason run by winning the shot put at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (53-3.50), while also placing fourth in the discus (118-8).
Up next was the CAL Open, where Amesbury placed second as a team only behind Newburyport, and Donovan had one of his better performances of the year. At the end of the day he was crowned a two-event All-CAL selection after winning both the shot put (52-0.50) and the discus (146-1).
And as it turned out, he only continued to get better.
At Division 6 States, Donovan placed second in the shot put (52-5.00), and broke his personal-best in the discus to take third (157-4).
He then nearly top-10ed in two events at Meet of Champions — which would have been an impressive feat for a local athlete — reaching the podium with a fourth in the shot put (53-1.50) while finishing 12th in the discus (143-6). Up next was a 14th in the shot put at the New England Championship (50-4), and at New Balance Nationals he ended his season with a toss of 52-1.75 to take ninth in the Rising Stars Division.
A three-sport Daily News All-Star as a junior, it’ll be exciting to see what Donovan has in store for his senior athletic season next year.
Michael Sanchez
Amesbury, Jr., 100/400/relays
Helped Amesbury (4-0) win both the CAL Baker title and the Division 6 State Championship. Won both the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.50) at the Henry Sheldon Invitational. Helped the Redhawks place second at the CAL Open the following week, winning the 400 (50.41), finishing third in the 100 (11.05), and running on the winning 4x400 relay team (3:32.43). Same 4x400 relay, alongside Zach Rome, Jackson Wetherell and Max Sanchez, won at Div. 6 States (3:27.60), placed 10th at Meet of Champions (3:27.77) and broke the school record one final time at New Balance Nationals (3:26.96). Won the 400 (49.91) and was second in the 200 (22.35) at Div. 6 States. Went on to Meet of Champions and reached the podium with a sixth in the 400 (50:54). Completed a fantastic junior year where he was a three-sport Daily News All-Star in football, and both indoor and outdoor track.
Zach Rome
Amesbury, Sr., 400 hurdles/relays
A two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star (2022, 23) and one-time Indoor Track All-Star (2023). Captain led Amesbury to the CAL Baker title, second at the CAL Open and, biggest of all, the Division 6 State Championship. Main individual event was the 400 hurdles, where he ended the season by taking second at Div. 6 States (59.09) to help Redhawks claim the crown. Also was second in the 400 hurdles both at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (59.05), and the CAL Open (59.26). Was key leg on record-setting 4x400 relay alongside Jackson Wetherell, and brothers Michael and Max Sanchez. The group won the event at the CAL Open (3:32.43), and at Div. 6 States (3:27.60). Went on to place 10th at Meet of Champions (3:27.77), and broke their own school record one final time at New Balance Nationals (3:26.96) to finish 23rd in the Rising Stars Division.
Ean Hynes
Newburyport, Sr., 110 hurdles/ Long Jump
Ends sensational career as both a two-time Daily News Outdoor and Indoor Track All-Star (1x MVP, 2022-23). A top hurdler in the state, quad-captain led Newburyport to the CAL Kinney title and the CAL Open title. Stonehill College commit never lost a hurdle in league competition, both indoor and outdoor, over his final two years. Won the 110 hurdles at the CAL Open (15.35) while placing fifth in the long jump (19-8.75), and second with the 4x100 relay team. Went on to the Division 4 State Meet where he again won the hurdles (14.77) while placing seventh with the 4x100, helping the Clippers finish fifth overall as a team. Ended season by winning a bronze medal in the 110 hurdles at Meet of Champions (14.92), solidifying his spot near the top of the entire state, and finishing 27th at New Balance Nationals in the Rising Stars Division (15.33).
Bradford Duchesne
Newburyport, Sr., Mile/2-Mile
Highly-decorated distance runner ends career as a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star, one-time Indoor Track All-Star and two-time Cross Country MVP (2021, 2022). Led Newburyport to the CAL Kinney title and the CAL Open title this spring. Won both the Mile and 2-Mile to help the Clippers narrowly beat North Reading (74-71) and win CAL Kinney crown. Two-time All-CAL won both the Mile (4:27.16) and the 2-Mile (9:37.38) at the CAL Open in standout performance. Shaved time in both events the following week at Division 4 States, helping the Clippers place fifth overall as a team. Took third in the 2-Mile (9:27.79) at Div. 4 States, and fifth in the Mile (4:25.37). Qualified for Meet of Champions and took 13th in the Mile. Ended career competing at New Balance Nationals, where he took 39th in the 2-Mile (9:46.31) in the Rising Stars Division.
Jalen Wise
Newburyport, Soph., Triple Jump/400
Enjoyed breakout sophomore year both in the indoor and outdoor seasons. Won the triple jump against North Reading to help Newburyport narrowly win the meet (74-71), and with that victory claim the CAL Kinney title. Placed second in the triple jump (43-7.30) at the Henry Sheldon Invitational. Was again second in the triple jump (42-8.00) and fifth in the 400 (52.82) at the CAL Open, helping lead the Clippers to the league championship. Also ran on second-place 4x400 relay team (3:35.23) at CAL Open. Went on to the Division 4 State Meet and placed third in the triple jump (42-11.00) to help Newburyport finish fifth overall as a team. Put together one of his best performances of the spring to finish third in the triple jump at Meet of Champions (43-7.00). Rising star will be a top name to watch over the next two years.
Will Pessina
Pentucket, Sr., Discus
In opening meet of the spring, shattered the Pentucket discus record by throwing a career-best 162-4 against Ipswich. Was sign of a great season to come, which ended with the Assumption University commit placing an impressive 9th in the New Balance National Rising Stars Division with a toss of 158-4. Captain helped Pentucket surprisingly win Division 5 State Championship with a second-place finish in the discus (142-6) at the meet. Was second at the CAL Open (143-7) to help Panthers finish third as a team. Showed he was one of the top discus throwers in the entire state by reaching the podium and placing fifth at Meet of Champions (151-2). Won the discus at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (135-7). Grouped with Anthony Lee and Matt Santimore to win the discus relay at the Division 5 State Relays.
Yanni Kakouris
Pentucket, Sr., 100/200/relays
Finishes standout career as a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star (2022, 23), and one-time Indoor Track All-Star (2021-22). Team captain and elite sprinter was excellent in leading Pentucket to the Division 5 State Championship. Placed second in the 200 at Div. 5 States (22.61), while also finishing fourth in the 100 (11.16) and running on the winning 4x100 relay team (43.10). Alongside Matt Beaulieu, Kade Dennis and Joel Spaulding, that school-record-breaking 4x100 relay also won at the CAL Open (44.76), and placed 29th in the Rising Stars Division at New Balance Nationals (3:41.75). Individually, placed second in both the 100 (11.01) and 200 (22.58) at the CAL Open to help Pentucket place third as a team. Ended individual season at Meet of Champions where he finished 13th in the 100 (11.22) and 16th in the 200 (22.53).
Joel Spaulding
Pentucket, Jr., 100/relays
Exciting junior enjoyed breakout year both in indoor and outdoor to establish himself as a top sprinter in the CAL. Truly made his mark at the Division 5 State Meet to help Pentucket surprise as champions. Won the 100 in personal-record time (11.02), while also running on the winning 4x100 relay (43.10) alongside Kade Dennis, Matt Beaulieu and Yanni Kakouris. Same group also won the event a week earlier at the CAL Open (44.76). Individually, placed fourth in the 100 (11.05) and fifth in the 200 (23.04) at the CAL Open to help Panthers finish third as a team. Went on to Meet of Champions where he took an impressive ninth in the 100 (11.15). Qualified for New Balance Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania. Was also second in the 100 at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (11.03).
Parker Burns
Triton, Sr., Triple Jump
Ends terrific career as both a two-time Daily News Outdoor and Indoor Track All-Star. Helped host Triton claim the Henry Sheldon Invitational by winning the triple jump (43-8.50), while also placing second in the 400 (50.82) and with the 4x200 relay team (1:35.09). Went on to the CAL Open and again won the triple jump (43-1.50) along with a third in the 200 (22.83). Continued his postseason momentum at the Division 5 State Meet where he yet again won the triple jump (44-2.00). Added a second in the 400 at Div. 5 States (49.98), and also ran on the seventh-place 4x400 relay (3:38.94). Put together another standout performance at Meet of Champions, placing second while nearly breaking his season-best leap (44-1.00). Qualified and traveled down to New Balance Nationals where he finished 22nd in the Rising Stars Division (43-7.25). Two-sport captain was consistently a Triton Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Jackson Wetherell, Sr., 400 hurdles; Joe Stanton, Sr., distance; Max Sanchez, Jr., TJ/200; Brody Tonks, Jr., PV/relays; Ibrahim Jalloh, Jr., throws
Newburyport — Will Acquaviva, Sr., 400/PV; Dan Kolman, Sr., PV; Ryan Miles, Sr., javelin/relays; Wyatt Hastings, Sr., 110 hurdles; Ethan Downs, Sr., 800
Pentucket — Matt Beaulieu, Sr., relays; Jackson Neumann, Sr., LJ/TJ; Stratton Seymour, Sr., 400 hurdles/800; Braeden Roche, Sr., 400/relays; Kade Dennis, Jr., relays; Jackson Beauparlant, Soph., 800/relays
Triton -- Griffin White, Sr., distance; Shea McLaughlin, Sr., HJ/110 hurdles; Liam Kneeland, Jr., discus; Zach Lyon, Jr., distance; Duncan MacDonald, Jr., distance; John Prendergast, Jr., distance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.