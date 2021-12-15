What more can be said about the Newburyport boys soccer season other than historic?
The Clippers broke numerous program records on their way to winning the team’s first ever outright Cape Ann League championship, and capped their great regular season with a memorable run to the Division 3 state quarterfinal. That tied the farthest the program had ever advanced in a state tournament, and the Clippers certainly did it all as a team.
But Brady O’Donnell was a massive cog that kept the Newburyport engine running clean.
Our 2021 Daily News Boys Soccer MVP, O’Donnell left it all on the pitch to close out his senior season. An elite playmaker at forward, the quad-captain was the Clippers’ top point-getter with 10 goals and 8 assists. And for a Newburyport (18-2-1) team that scored a program-record 62 goals on the season, O’Donnell had a huge hand in making the offense go.
After the season concluded, he was named CAL Kinney MVP as well as an All-EMass First Teamer. That now makes him a two-time Daily News All-Star as well as a two-time All-CAL selection.
“He really had a tremendous season for us,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “You could see his talent all year. Even in the bigger games, like playing a Division 1 team like Central Catholic or Methuen, he was phenomenal in those games.”
O’Donnell played in the popular Bay State Games over the summer, and was awarded both the Games’ Male Athlete of the Year as well as the National State Male Athlete of the Year. He boasts a stellar 4.3 GPA, and is looking to study pre-med neuroscience — and hopefully play soccer — in college.
Drew Davis
Amesbury, Sr., Midfield
Now two-time Daily News All-Star. Selected to All-CAL team after making CAL All-Star as a junior. Co-captain helped fuel Amesbury’s historic season. Talented scorer led Indians (8-7-3) to first playoff appearance in 28 years. Assisted on a goal in even-more-historic playoff win over Manchester-Essex. Had hat-trick against Triton and scored twice against Rockport. Indians had 8 wins this fall after only having 4 combined from 2012-20.
Jacob Malburg
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
All-CAL and All-EMass First Team. Deadly striker was top scorer (16 goals, 5 assists) for an Amesbury team that made first state tournament appearance in 28 years. Scored penalty goal in historic 2-0 Division 4 playoff win over Manchester-Essex. Scored in season-opening win over Georgetown. Had hat-trick against Triton. Helped Indians (8-7-3) to double the amount of wins the program had combined from 2012-2020 (4).
Jake Hallinan
Amesbury, Sr., Defense
CAL All-Star. Co-captain helped lead Indians to first state tournament appearance in 28 years. Dominant back was rock solid all season. Was integral in helping secure five shutouts and five other one-goal games. Shut down CAL Baker MVP Naderson Curtis in historic 2-0 shutout win over Manchester-Essex in Division 4 first round. Scored a goal in regular-season win over M-E. Also plays basketball. Sisters Avery and McKenna are stars on the girls soccer team.
Kyle Davies
Georgetown, Jr., Goalie
All-CAL selection was a force in net. Recorded four shutouts and six other one-goal games. Helped lead Royals (5-12-2) to Division 5 playoffs. Recorded 143 total saves, good for 7.5 per game. Had massive 15-save performance in 1-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Another 19 against Newburyport and 16 against Manchester-Essex. Strong showing with 5 saves in 1-0 playoff loss to Tahanto. 6-foot-4 forward also plays basketball for the Royals.
Max Gagnon
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
Four-year starter finishes his career as a three-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL and All-EMass selection. Quad-captain. Top distributor on historic Newburyport (18-2-1) team that scored program-record 62 goals. Helped lead Clippers to program’s first ever outright CAL title. Was integral in helping Clippers advance to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. Had 4 goals and 5 assists. Father DC Gagnon is program’s all-time leading scorer. Will be one of five captains for the basketball team this winter.
Graham Smith
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time CAL All-Star. Anchored historic Newburyport (18-2-1) defense that recorded program-record 13 shutouts and allowed only 9 goals all year. Helped lead Clippers to first ever CAL outright title and to the Division 3 state quarterfinal. Only time Clippers allowed more than one goal in a game was 2-0 playoff setback to eventual state champion Norwell. Was on school’s High Honor Roll list heading into this year.
Jack Fehlner
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
CAL All-Star. Two-way midfielder and throw-in expert had team-high 12 assists for historic Newburyport (18-2-1) team that scored program-record 62 goals. Also helped lead Clipper defense that had program-record 13 shutouts. Scored 4 goals as well. Quad-captain led Clippers to program’s first ever outright CAL title and a trip to the Division 3 state quarterfinal. Dominant pitcher was our Daily News Baseball MVP last spring and is also a two-time Basketball All-Star.
Will Acquaviva
Newburyport, Jr., Forward
Junior had breakout season to earn All-CAL honors. Top athlete with great speed. Elite scorer had 10 goals with 5 assists. Helped Clippers (18-2-1) win program’s first ever outright CAL title and advance to the Division 3 state quarterfinal in historic season. Scored game-winning goal in first-round win over Excel Academy. Scored within first minute in three of Clippers’ first four games. Was Daily News All-Star in outdoor track last spring. Older brother Sam is a cross country All-American at MIT.
Tyler Correnti
Pentucket, Sr., Goalie
Three-time Daily News All-Star and three-time All-CAL. First Team All-EMass. Four-year starter was excellent in final season. Recorded six shutouts and four other one-goal games. Averaged 5.7 saves per game. Helped lead Pentucket (8-5-3) to Division 3 playoffs. Incredible 16-save performance in ALS Cup win over Newburyport in penalty kicks. Buried game-winning penalty kick to beat North Reading. Solid 6-save effort in playoff loss to East Boston. Played entire season with hairline fracture in his hip.
Max Markuns
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
Senior broke out in final season to earn All-CAL honors. His 6 goals were among the team lead. One of five team captains. Three-year starter helped Pentucket (8-5-3) reach the Division 3 playoffs. Scored in playoff loss to East Boston. Had strong game in ALS Cup win over Newburyport in penalty kicks, scoring on his PK attempt. Strong on the ball with great scoring touch. Scored in big 3-0 win over North Reading in regular season.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Charlie Mackie, Jr., goalie
Georgetown -- Graham Billington, Sr., forward; Dylan Slimak, Jr., midfield
Newburyport -- Henry Acton, Jr., midfield; James Forrest-Hay, Jr., forward; Caelan Twichell, Jr., forward; Owen Tahnk, Jr., goalie
Pentucket -- Will Roberts, Sr., forward; Liam Sullivan, Jr., forward; Alex Bishop, Jr., forward
Triton -- Josh Monroe, Sr., midfield
