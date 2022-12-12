It’s immensely tough to pick out a singular individual from a group of athletes that all came together to achieve something perfect. Of course, we’re talking about the Newburyport boys soccer team, which went an undefeated 23-0-0 on its way to winning the Division 3 state title — the program’s first.
How do you choose one player from an historic team like that?
Take away one person and the end result might have been the same. But how they got there, and the different hiccups they may have faced along the way, will have changed the equation.
In the end, though, when Newburyport needed it most, Caelan Twichell was always there to make a play. Our 2022 Daily News Boys Soccer MVP, Twichell’s record-breaking season with his school-record 21 goals was a major catalyst behind the Clippers’ success.
But it’s not just the goals that finds the senior earning our MVP nod.
It’s the timing of those goals.
Specifically, it’s because Twichell’s postseason run was quite simply the stuff of legends. After recording three hat-tricks and three other two-goal games during the regular season, helping the Clippers win the ALS Cup and the CAL Kinney title, the forward continued to find an extra gear as the playoff lights got brighter.
It started in a tight game against a scrappy Old Rochester team in the first round. The Clippers were only up 1-0 late in the second half and were trying to hold on, but with eight minutes left Twichell was in the right spot and buried a chance for some much-needed insurance. He then scored twice against defending champion Norwell in the Round of 16 to lead the Clippers to a 2-1 victory, setting up a heavyweight battle against fellow unbeatan Pembroke in the quarterfinals.
In that game, Newburyport trailed 1-0 late in the first half when Twichell headed in a free kick from Luke O’Brien to tie it up. The Clippers went on to win 2-1, which punched their ticket to the program’s first ever state semifinal. Up next was a defensive-minded Stoneham team that really dug in on the back end, stifling the Clippers for the game’s first 79 minutes. But with just over a minute to go, Twichell took a feed from James Forrest-Hay and unleashed a rocket with his left foot that found the upper left corner of the net from 20 yards out. That clinched the team’s dramatic 1-0 victory, and cemented Twichell’s hero status.
The moment just never got too big.
So all told, Twichell had five goals with an assist over five playoff games.
Charlie Mackie
Amesbury, Sr., Goalie
Four-year starter ended fantastic career with All-CAL selection. One of just two goalies to earn All-CAL nod, along with Georgetown’s Kyle Davies. After helping Amesbury break a 28-year playoff drought a year ago, returned for senior season and lead program back to the postseason. Co-captain posted three shutouts and three other one-goal games. Put up clean sheet in 3-0 Division 4 playoff win over New Mission. Let up just two goals in following round to top-seeded South Hadley, which went on to win the state championship. Had impressive 17-save performance against Newburyport.
Kyle Davies
Georgetown, Sr., Goalie
Ends career as a two-time Daily-News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. One of just two goalies to earn All-CAL nod along with Amesbury’s Charlie Mackie. Made 145 total saves over 20 games for a 7.3 save-per-match average. Posted five shutouts with five other one-goal games. Helped Georgetown (8-7-5) finish on big run and earn a home game in the Division 5 state tournament. Made eight saves in Div. 5 First Round win over North High. Had season-high 12 saves to lead team to 0-0 draw against Hamilton-Wenham. Another nine saves in 2-0 Round of 16 loss to top-seeded Bromfield School. Also plays basketball for Royals during winter season.
Jason Gioia
Georgetown, Jr., Midfield
CAL All-Star junior emerged as major offensive threat. Led Georgetown in scoring with 8 goals and 8 assists. Helped Royals (8-7-5) make run to the Division 5 Round of 16. Had assist in playoff win over North High. Scored with less than two minutes left to get 2-2 draw against Triton. Had two goals in win over Mystic Valley and two assists in tie against Ipswich. Netted game-winning goal in 2-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham and scored another massive goal in 2-1 win over Rockport. His scoring touch helped Royals finish regular season on a 5-0-2 run to earn a home playoff game. Also plays baseball.
Henry Acton
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
The CAL Kinney MVP. All-EMass First Team. Captain helped Clippers (23-0-0) complete perfect season and win the Division 3 state title. Dominant two-way midfielder finished with 4 goals and 4 assists. Huge reason why Clippers had best season in program history and broke school records with 66 goals for and only 6 goals allowed. While falling, made miraculous pass back to Nolan Smith to get secondary assist on Grady Conly’s game-winning goal in the 1-0 state title win over Dedham. Scored in 3-0 win over Ipswich and also had assist in win over rival Pentucket. Also plays basketball and averaged 4.4 ppg last winter.
James Forrest-Hay
Newburyport, Sr., Forward
Elite scorer named All-CAL and All-EMass First Team. Finished second on team with 15 goals while adding 6 assists. Helped Clippers (23-0-0) complete perfect season and win the Division 3 state championship. Was huge reason why Newburyport broke program record for goals scored in a season (66). Had goal in 2-1 win over Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic. Scored in 10 straight games during regular season. Netted game-winning goals against North Reading (twice), Lynnfield and Hamilton-Wenham. In Div. 3 semifinals, sent pass over to Caelan Twichell for winning goal with a minute left in 1-0 victory over Stoneham.
Luke O’Brien
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Defensive leader named All-CAL and All-EMass Second Team. Captain helped Clippers (23-0-0) achieve perfect season and win the program’s first Division 3 state championship. Anchored defense that registered a school-record 17 shutouts and allowed just 6 goals all year. Clippers never conceded more than one goal in a single match. Scored in non-league win over Beverly and had an assist in another huge win over Division 1 Central Catholic. Sent in beautiful free kick cross from opposite 45-yard-line for assist in Div. 3 quarterfinal win over Pembroke. Consistently shut down opponent’s top striker.
Owen Tahnk
Newburyport, Sr., Goalie
Two-year starter named a CAL All-Star. One of five team captains. Posted a school-record 17 shutouts while allowing just 6 goals all year. Never conceded more than one goal in a single match. Dominant keeper led Clippers (23-0-0) to a perfect season and the program’s first ever state title. Made two saves in the 1-0 Division 3 title win over Dedham. Another five saves in quarterfinal win over fellow-undefeated Pembroke. Helped team earn solid regular season wins over Excel Academy, Central Catholic and Pembroke while also winning ALS Cup over rival Pentucket. Committed to play baseball (pitcher) at Division 1 Harvard.
Spencer Colwell
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Defensive standout was also Newburyport’s assist leader with 14, mainly due to his skill taking set pieces. Stalwart on back line that registered school-record 17 shutouts and allowed just 6 goals all year. Helped Clippers (23-0-0) win Division 3 state championship while completing perfect season. Sent in free kick that led to game-winning goal in 1-0 Div. 3 title win over Dedham. Also had an assist in Round of 16 win over Norwell. Helped Clippers earn big non-league wins over Beverly, Central Catholic and Excel Academy while also winning CAL Kinney title and ALS Cup over rival Pentucket.
Liam Sullivan
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
One of the top scoring threats in the area. Finished with 4 goals and 8 assists. Named All-CAL and All-EMass Second Team after the season. One of five team captains. Scored twice in win over Triton. Had another goal with a pair of assists in a win over Ipswich. Had a strong game controlling the ball in 2-1 win over Danvers. Was named a CAL All-Star as a junior after helping the Panthers reach the Division 3 postseason. Also plays as a midfielder in lacrosse and had 4 goals and 6 assists last spring.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Othmane Massaoui, Jr., midfield;
Georgetown — Evan Philbrook, Sr., midfield; Dylan van Galen, Sr., defense; Jackson Lasquade, Jr., midfield
Newburyport — Adam Bovee, Sr., midfield; Zach Rosa, Sr., defense; Kellen McDermott, Sr., defense; Jamie Brooks, Sr., midfield
Pentucket — Owen Tedeshci, Sr., defense; Stratton Seymour, Sr., midfield
Triton — Nick Hubbard-Brucher, Sr., midfield; Grant Schroeder, Sr., midfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.