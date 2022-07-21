It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that seniors Finn Sullivan and James Scali were a dynamite doubles team for Newburyport this spring. After dominating together on the basketball court a few months prior, the chemistry was already there.
And as it turns out, whether it was basketball or tennis, the duo just knew where the other was on the court at all times.
It’s why both Sullivan and Scali have been named our Daily News Boys Tennis co-MVPs for the 2022 season. It’s pretty much impossible to just pick one from a doubles team when the sport requires so much synergy. And after going a team-best 8-5 on the year between first and second doubles, the duo were also named Newburyport’s team MVPs as well.
Their biggest win of the year arguably came in a non-league match against Haverhill, when a 6-1, 6-2 victory helped Newburyport (7-7) win the match and clinch the program’s first state tournament berth in eight years. They also won a marathon game 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to help the Clippers earn a 3-2 win over Pentucket on Senior Night. Other wins on the year came against North Reading (twice), Ipswich, Amesbury and a strong Manchester-Essex team (6-4, 7-6).
Their success in the spring capped tremendous senior years athletically for both.
Sullivan, a Curry College football commit, was a Daily News All-Star as an electric dual-threat quarterback and was also named CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year. And Scali enjoyed a breakout basketball season where he averaged a team-high 14.4 ppg with an area-high 64 3s on his way to earning a Daily News All-Star nod.
Brindley Fisher
Newburyport, Frosh., Doubles
Exciting young freshman enjoyed breakout year. Paired mostly with Caden Eisermann at first doubles, but played with a few different teammates. Overall, went 7-5 on the year. Helped Newburyport (7-7) make state tournament for first time in eight years. Earned big 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win to help beat Haverhill and qualify Clippers for states. Also scored wins against North Reading (twice), Pentucket, Ipswich, Amesbury and a strong Rockport team. High Honor Roll student.
Austin Yim
Newburyport, Frosh., Singles
Two-year starter moved up to first singles after playing doubles last year as an eighth grader. Held his own against the top competition in the CAL. Finished 5-9 on the year. Helped Newburyport (7-7) qualify for first state tournament in eight years. Earned massive 6-4, 6-4 win to clich 3-2 match victory over Pentucket on Senior Night. Beat Ipswich’s No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1, and earned two wins over Amesbury. Honor Roll Student. Older sister, Sydney, is a Division 1 volleyball player at Purdue.
Caden Eiserman
Newburyport, Soph., Doubles
Paired mostly with Brindley Fisher to form exciting young duo at first doubles. Individually, went an even 5-5 on the year. Earned 6-3, 6-2 victory with Fisher at first doubles to help clinch match win over Haverhill and qualify Newburyport (7-7) for first state tournament appearance in eight years. Beat North Reading 6-4, 7-5. Also beat Pentucket, Ipswich and Amesbury. Promising young defenseman in hockey.
Ben Brookhart
Pentucket, Sr., Singles
Senior ended his career in positive fashion. Played second singles for second straight year and went 7-7. Only Pentucket (3-12) player to finish with a .500 record or better. Beat Newburyport twice, the second time a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win. Also beat Ipswich twice and had a win to help team beat Amesbury. Had a 6-2, 6-1 win over strong Rockport team. Best win arguably came against Manchester-Essex (16-4) when he beat its second singles player 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Mike Adams, Sr., singles; David Roberts, Sr., singles; Ryan Roberts, Sr., singles
Newburyport — Will Smith, Sr., singles
Pentucket — Aidan Davey, Jr., doubles; Cashman Smith, Jr., doubles
