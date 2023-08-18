A year ago, Brindley Fisher enjoyed a breakout freshman season on the tennis courts for Newburyport. He had a few teammates over the course of the spring at first doubles, primarily Caden Eisermann, but overall went 7-5 and was named a Daily News All-Star.
Flash forward a year later, and he found himself another strong partner.
This spring, it was senior co-captain Spencer Colwell stepping into the first doubles role, and to great results. Our 2023 Daily News Boys Tennis co-MVPs, Colwell and Fisher were the duo the Clippers could rely upon to be competitve every single match.
As a first doubles team, Colwell and Fisher were the only Newburyport players to post a level record or better. The duo went 7-7 for the year, which included going a positive 7-5 in the CAL and a perfect 2-0 against River Rival opponents Pentucket and Amesbury. Against a Lynnfield team that would ultimately end up going to the Division 4 state final, Colwell and Fisher put together the Clippers’ lone match win, 6-3, 7-6. There was also two wins against North Reading (6-0, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-1), a clinching win in a team victory over Ipswich (6-1, 6-3) and the Clippers’ only match victory against Manchester-Essex (6-7, 7-6, 7-5).
Behind their first doubles team — among others — Newburyport (6-9 6-5 CAL) nearly qualified for the Division 3 state tournament, finishing just outside the playoff field at No. 33.
For Colwell, the spring tennis season wrapped up a memorable senior year in general. Of course, he was also a key member of the undefeated, Division 3 State Champion boys soccer team during the fall and was named a Daily News All-Star after the season.
Fisher, on the other hand, has put together two excellent seasons on the courts to start his high school career, and still has a chance to be named a rare four-time Daily News All-Star over the next two years.
Braedan Curran
Newburyport, Sr., Doubles
Made strong impression in first year as starter, teaming with fellow senior Jonas Kenney at second doubles. Duo went 5-8 for the season, including a solid 5-5 in the CAL and a perfect 2-0 against River Rival opponents. Helped Newburyport (6-9, 6-5 CAL) finish with a winning record in the league. Won 7-6, 6-0 to help Clippers beat North Reading. Had marathon 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback win to clinch team’s victory over Ipswich. Won 6-2, 6-0 in victories over Pentucket and Amesbury, the latter of which came while celebrating Senior Day. Also played hockey for Newburyport and had game-winning goal in overtime in Round of 16 win over Plymouth South.
Jonas Kenney
Newburyport, Sr., Doubles
Teamed with fellow senior newcomer Braedan Curran to form a strong team at second doubles. Helped Newburyport (6-9, 6-5 CAL) finish with a winning record in the league. As a second doubles team, went 5-8 for the season, which included going 5-5 in the CAL and 2-0 against River Rival opponents. Best victory was marathon 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback win to clinch team’s victory over Ipswich. Also had 7-6, 6-0 win in victory over North Reading, and two 6-2, 6-0 wins in team victories over Pentucket and Amesbury. The match, and team, win over Amesbury came while the duo was celebrating Senior Day. Also ran indoor track for the Clippers during the winter and competed in the 55-hurdles.
Aidan Davey
Pentucket, Sr., Singles
Three-year stalwart varsity player was a Daily News Honorable Mention as a junior, and finished up high school career with strong season. Won six matches at second singles for the Panthers (2-11). Had excellent match win against Newburyport (7-5, 2-6, 7-5) near end of season, and also beat his Clipper opponent earlier in the year. Helped Panthers beat Amesbury twice, and had team’s only match win (6-0, 6-2) against Ipswich. Also won his match against North Reading. Was a Pentucket High Honor Roll student who also played golf during the fall.
Bo Latham
Pentucket, Sr., Singles
Stalwart varsity player put together excellent senior season to end his high school career. Team captain. Won eight matches at third singles, including two wins to help Pentucket (2-11) beat rival Amesbury twice. Had the Panthers’ lone match win in season-opener against North Reading (5-7, 6-4, 6-1). Did it again in another marathon victory over Central Catholic (5-7, 6-2, 10-6). Beat Newburyport and North Reading (again), then had comeback 2-6, 7-5, 10-2 victory for Pentucket’s only win against a Lynnfield team that would make the Division 4 state final.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Cole LeBlanc, Jr., singles; Nicholas Bazirgan, Jr., singles; Matt Anderson, Jr., doubles
Newburyport — Andrew Long, Sr., singles; Caden Eisermann, Jr., singles; Alex Lambert, Soph., singles
Pentucket — Cosmo Lund, Frosh., singles
