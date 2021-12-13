There was simply no one faster than Phoebe Rubio this fall.
The Pentucket senior wrapped up her stellar cross country career in absolute style, and was a clear choice to be named our 2021 Daily News MVP. She leaves as a rare four-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star, and is also a two-time MVP after winning it as a sophomore as well.
But her sendoff season was arguably her best yet.
It started in the dual-meet season when Rubio finished first in all but one race — the season opener when she was one second behind teammate Kaylie Dalgar — to help Pentucket (5-0) win the league for the second straight year. At the popular Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational early on, she placed 12th with a 5K time of 18:58.8.
And things only got better in the postseason.
After an epic race during the regular season where she edged Newburyport’s talented Hailey LaRosa, Rubio was able to out-pace her again down the stretch to win the CAL league meet in 19:19.2. That time led Pentucket to the CAL title, and earned her league MVP honors as well.
Two weeks later, Rubio was the top local placer at the Division 2B Sectional. She finished fifth in 19:34.5, which helped the Green and White finish second as a team. Then the following week at Division 2 All-States, she ran one of her fastest times of the year when she placed 12th in 19:08.5. That earned her a medal for finishing inside the top-15, and also helped Pentucket tie for second as a team.
Rubio, a University of Richmond commit, capped her terrific season at Nike Nationals in upstate New York a week after All-States when she placed 14th overall (19:57.2) in a loaded field.
Rubio is now an eight-time Daily News All-Star overall (twice indoor track, twice outdoor track), with the possibility of making it 10 by the time her high school career is over.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Jr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL. Elite runner was top finisher for Newburyport in each meet. Placed 18th at Division 2 State Meet in 19:21.1. Was 6th a week prior at Division 2B Sectional (19:41.2). Took second at CAL league meet in blazing 19:21.3. Her 18:47 at the 2.97-mile Maudslay Park course in the regular season is one of the fastest female times ever over the past 35 years. Daily News All-Star in outdoor track as well.
Kaylie Dalgar
Pentucket, Soph.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Finished 17th at Division 2 State Meet (19:20.2) to help Pentucket tie for second as a team. Was 9th at Division 2B Sectional the week prior (20:37.0). Placed 5th in 19:53.6 to help team win CAL Championship. Routinely No. 2 runner on undefeated Pentucket team during regular season. Beat out teammate Phoebe Rubio by a second in season-opening meet. Also plays basketball.
Audrey Conover
Pentucket, Jr.
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Took 33rd at Division 2 State Meet in 19:48.3 to help Pentucket tie for second. A week prior, ran 20:53.0 at Division 2B Sectional to finish 14th and help Green and White place second. Consistently third runner for undefeated and CAL-champion Pentucket. Placed 25th at Bob McIntyre Invitational in 19:52. Three-sport athlete was Daily News lacrosse All-Star last spring (44 goals). Also plays basketball.
Libby Murphy
Pentucket, Jr.
Talented junior had breakout year, making All-CAL team. Ran best race at Division 2 State Meet, finishing 46th in 19:58.3. Took 17th a week prior at Division 2B Sectional in 20:59.0. Ran a 20:09.7 at CAL league meet to take 6th overall and help Pentucket win. Finished top-5 in each of undefeated Pentucket’s (5-0) regular season meets. Also runs outdoor track for the Green and White.
Ella Edic
Pentucket, Sr.
Rounded out Pentucket’s stellar top five runners. Ran a strong 19:59.7 at Division 2 All-States to place 47th and help Pentucket tie for second as a team. Her time of 21:00.8 a week prior was good for 18th at the Division 2B Sectional. Took 10th (20:31.2) at league meet to earn All-CAL selection and help Green and White win title. Helped Pentucket to undefeated regular season. Is an indoor track captain.
Ava Burl
Triton, Frosh.
Talented freshman burst onto scene with fantastic year. Finished 12th at league meet in 20:42.9 to earn All-CAL honors and help Vikings take third. Followed by being Triton’s top finisher at Division 2C Sectional, placing 24th in 21:11.7. Ran a 20:17.6 to finish 69th at Division 2 All-States. Triton’s top finisher in every regular-season meet, earning medalist honors twice. Was Daily News All-Star in outdoor track as an 8th grader last spring.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Piper Hogg, Sr.; Julia Parsons, Frosh.
Georgetown -- Collette Olson, 7th; Abigail Porto, 7th
Newburyport -- Olivia D'Ambrosio, Sr.; Annabel Murray, Jr.
Pentucket -- Emily Rubio, Sr.
Triton -- Robin Sanger, Jr.; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.