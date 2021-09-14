The high school cross country regular season started on Tuesday, and there are certainly a lot of storylines heading into the year.
Here are our 2021 Daily News cross country previews.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (9th year, 40-33)
2020 record: 2-4
Top returning runners: Andre Bailin, Jr.; Joe Stanton, Jr.; Drew Sanford, Jr.; Christian Mangini, Jr.; Nick Bazirgan, Soph.; Brody Tonks, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Brady Cooper Jr.; Owen Packard Soph.; Jackson Gordon Frosh.; Noah Shoukimas, Frosh.; Max White, Frosh.; Ethan Stanton, Frosh.; Antonio Pacheco, Frosh.
Captains: TBD
Asisstant: Andrew Goodwin
Georgetown
Coaches Laura Valli and Brian Taylor: (1st year)
2020 record: 0-6
Top returning runners: Grant Floyd, Sr.; Mason Behl, Jr.; Sean Hornberger, freshman
Promising newcomers: James Otowski, Ethan Deane, Colton Hayhurts, Brody Wuelfing
Captain: TBD
Odds and ends: Brian Taylor and Laura Valli will be taking over for Brian Masys, who served as Georgetown’s coach for 15 seasons. ... Valli is a 6th-grade English teacher at Penn Brook Elementary School, while Taylor teaches math at Georgetown Middle School.
Assistants: None
Newburyport
Coach Don Hennigar: (35th year)
2020 record: 5-1
Top returning runners: T.J. Carleo, Sr.; Owen Roberts, Sr.; Sam Walker, Sr.; Matt Murray, Soph.; Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Jr.; Ethan Downs, Jr.; Bradford Duchesne, Jr.; Aimon Fadil, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Nathan Barry, Sr.; Drew Cassino, Soph.; Stephen D’Ambrosio, Soph.; Ben Perron, Frosh.
Captains: Sam Walker, Owen Roberts
Odds and ends: Longtime head coach Don Hennigar (260-83 in 34 seasons) has returned for his 35th season after taking a leave of absence from the Newburyport cross country program last fall due to the risks posed by the pandemic. ... Matt Valli, who served as the team’s interim coach a year ago, is staying on as an assistant.
Assistants: Amy Haas, Meghan Malmer, Matt Valli
Pentucket
Coach Todd Ruland: (2nd year)
2020 record: 0-4
Top returning runners: Sam Attwood, Sr.; Caleb Durocher, Sr.; Zack Eckholt, Sr.; Zach Haynes, Sr.; Alex Pedersen, Sr.; Nolan Cole, Jr.; Jack Fahey, Jr.; Matt Beaulieu, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Richard DeStefano, Frosh.; Jackson Dorato, Frosh.; Colby Eckholt, Frosh.; Cam Paradis, Frosh
Captains: Sam Attwood, Caleb Durocher, Zach Haynes, Alex Pedersen
Odds and ends: Coach Todd Ruland says there is ample opportunity for his guys to step into new roles after the Sachems graduated a strong senior class.
Assistants: Keith Sherman, Lee Lentz
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (19th year)
2020 record: 6-0
Top returning runners: John Sayles, Sr.; Parker Burns, Jr.; Cole Jacobsen, Jr.; Sam Mollineaux, Jr.; Bryan Nichols, Jr.; Griffin White, Jr.; Sam O’Shea, Jr.; Zach Lyons, Soph.; Duncan MacDonald, Soph.; Bryce Martis, Soph.
Promising newcomers: John Prendergast, Soph.; Jonah Remignanti, Frosh.; Cole Sanders, Frosh.
Captains: Cole Jacobsen, Sam Mollineaux, Griffin White
Candidates: 15
Odds and ends: Returning junior Griffin White was a CAL All-Star last fall. ... The Vikings bring back almost the entire team from last year’s roster that went undefeated.
Assistants: Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (9th year, 28-45)
2020 record: 4-2
Top returning runners: Anna Bailey, Sr.; Jane McCue, Sr.; Piper Hogg, Sr.; Annica Chambers, Jr.; Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Ruby Moulton, Soph.; Julia Parsons, Frosh.; Sarah Mackie, Frosh.; Lindsey Williamson, Frosh.
Captains: TBD
Odds and ends: Returning junior Sadie Cacho-Negrete was named All-CAL last year and is poised to have another strong fall season.
Assistants: Andrew Goodwin
Georgetown
Coach Brian Taylor and Laura Valli: (15th year)
2020 record: 0-6
Newcomers: Collette Olson, Selmah Beqiraj, Abigail Porto, Sophia Phillips
Captain: TBD
Odds and ends: Brian Taylor and Laura Valli will be taking over for Brian Masys, who served as Georgetown’s coach for 15 seasons.
Assistants: None
Newburyport
Coach Don Hehhigar: (35th year)
2020 record: 5-1
Top returning runners: Olivia D’Ambrosio, Sr.; Fionia Dunphy, Sr.; Olivia Gustafson, Jr.; Hailey LaRosa, Jr.; Lizzy Boelke, Jr.; Olivia Barbera, Soph.; Abigail Kelly, Frosh.
Promising newcomers: Adella Daigle, Jr,; Hannah Gross, Jr.; Violet Moore, Soph.; Bristol Banovic, Soph.; Devon Davis, Frosh.; Maya LaRosa, Frosh.
Captains: Fionia Dunphy, Olivia D’Ambrosio
Odds and ends: Longtime head coach Don Hennigar (260-83 in 34 seasons) has returned for his 35th season after taking a leave of absence from the Newburyport cross country program last fall. ... Matt Valli, who served as the team’s interim coach a year ago, is staying on as an assistant.
Assistants: Amy Haas, Meghan Malmer, Matt Valli
Pentucket
Coach Todd Ruland: (13th year)
2020 record: 4-0
Top returning runners: Phoebe Rubio, Sr.; Emily Rubio, Sr.; Ella Edic, Sr.; Brianna Whyman, Sr.; Riley Hamel, Sr.; Audrey Conover, Jr.; Lisa Alsup, Jr.; Dianna Williamson, Jr.; Kaylie Dalgar, Soph.;
Promising newcomers: Kate Conover, Frosh.; Kylee DeAngelo, Frosh.; Kira Dolan, Frosh.; Isabella Huggins, Frosh.; Lily McIntyre, Frosh.
Captains: Ella Edic, Emma Lopata, Phoebe Rubio, Brianna Whyman
Candidates: 39
Odds and ends: Phoebe Rubio, Audrey Conover (2019) and Kaylie Dalgar are all returning Daily News All-Stars. ... The Sachems return their core group of runners from last year’s undefeated team, and are looking to make some noise on the state level this fall.
Assistants: Keith Sherman, Lee Lentz
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (19th year)
2020 record: 4-2
Top returning runners: Ella Visconti, Sr.; Robin Sanger, Jr.; Erin Wallwork, Jr.; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh.; Ava Burl, Frosh.;
Promising newcomers: None
Captains: Ella Visconti
Odds and ends: Returning junior Robin Sanger was named All-CAL last year. ... The Vikings only have eight runners, but three (Ella Visconti, Sanger and Erin Wallwork) were part of the undefeated CAL and Division 5 State Championship team in 2019. ... Ava Burl and Alexa Bonasera both earned varsity letters as 8th-graders a year ago and should make a major impact. ... Burl was a CAL All-Star in the 2-mile in both winter and spring track.
Assistants: Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.