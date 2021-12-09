By all accounts, it was truly a team effort that led the Pentucket field hockey team to the historic season that it had this fall.
The offense generated a solid 2.7 goals per game, the suffocating defense and goaltending led to an impressive 15 shutouts and whenever someone was having a little bit of an off-game, someone else was there to pick up the slack.
There’s a long list of reasons why the Green and White (19-2-1) had the program’s best ever season and made it to the Division 3 state semifinal. But while the case could be made for a handful of Pentucket’s athletes to be named our 2021 Daily News field hockey MVP, Lana Mickelson is certainly deserving.
The senior was simply unstoppable all season.
After being named CAL Kinney MVP, Mickelson is taking home Daily News MVP honors as well. She led the area with 18 goals, and was a force controlling the midfield all fall.
She scored in both the D3 Round of 16 and quarterfinal wins, and had the lone tally in Pentucket’s 1-0 win against eventual-Division 4 runner-up Ipswich. And that victory played a huge role in helping the Green and White claim the program’s first ever CAL championship.
Whenever Pentucket needed a big goal, Mickelson was there.
“You can’t say enough good things about Lana,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. “She’s just a phenomenal athlete and an even better kid on top of it. She had a fantastic season.”
That sentiment was echoed by opposing coaches.
“I couldn’t think of a more deserving person to be named our league MVP,” said Amesbury coach Kerri Doherty. “After we played them, she would come up to the girls on my team and talk to them about the game. She would go up to my goalie and tell her how many great saves she made.
“I can’t remember another athlete anywhere doing that.”
Mickelson will now get ready for lacrosse season in the spring. She is a returning Daily News All-Star there as well, having scored an area-high 70 goals with 28 assists last spring, and is committed to play the sport at Iona.
Yaya Levassuer
Amesbury, Sr., Midfield
All-CAL. Co-captain helped lead the Indians (3-10-4) to the state tournament for the first time in 11 years. Team-high 6 assists. Two-way midfielder always guarded opponents top scorer, which helped the Indians secure surprising draws against Newburyport and Triton. “She was just a leader through and through. She set the tone every game for us,” said coach Kerri Doherty.
Ella Bezanson
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
CAL All-Star. Scored team-high 7 goals. Top offensive threat for an Amesbury (3-10-4) team that made the state tournament for the first time in 11 years and won as many games as the program had over the past three years combined. Scored twice against Hamilton-Wenham. Didn’t miss a game after breaking her hand. Also a Daily News softball All-Star.
Vivian Burr
Georgetown, Sr., Midfield
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL as well. Moved from forward to right center midfield to help the team. Scored 2 goals and 2 assists. Led Georgetown (8-10-2) to first playoff berth since 2011, and first playoff win since 2010. Starred defensively in new role. Scored 9 goals as a junior. “She was our playmaker,” said coach Meagan Hildebrand “She was always involved in every goal that we had.” Looking to play in college.
Gianna Gaeta
Georgetown, Jr., Midfield
CAL All-Star. Do-it-all player for a Georgetown (8-10-2) team that made first state tourney appearance in a decade. Had 3 goals, 7 assists and 8 defensive saves. Scored twice in a win over Division 1 Methuen. Helped Royals earn first postseason win since 2010. Plays field hockey year-round. “She was just all-around tremendous for us,” said coach Meagan Hildebrand. “It’s been a ton of fun watching her grow as a player.”
Lilly Ragusa
Newburyport, Jr., Forward
Tri-captain. All-CAL. Second on team with 6 goals and 3 assists. Scored twice against Hamilton-Wenham. Helped lead Clippers (5-8-3) to second-half surge to clinch Division 3 playoff spot. Top scorer had 6 goals and 5 assists as a sophomore. CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Three-sport athlete runs track in the winter and plays lacrosse in the spring.
Delaney Woekel
Newburyport, Soph., Forward
Top scorer for strong Newburyport team. Had team-high 8 goals and 4 assists. Scored twice in win over Georgetown. Had hat-trick against Rockport. Helped Clippers (5-8-3) finish regular season with five wins and two draws in last nine games to clinch playoff spot. Two-year starter. Made Newburyport High Honor Roll as a freshman.
Meg Freiermuth
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain. Two-time All-CAL. Now a three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-way midfielder had 6 goals and 7 assists while being part of corner kill group. Helped lead Pentucket (19-2-1) to first ever CAL title, the Division 3 state semifinal and the best season in program history. Scored in playoff opener against Norwell and quarterfinal win over Foxborough. Senior standout comes from legendary athletic family.
Haley Dwight
Pentucket, Jr., Midfield
Top point-getter for first-time CAL champion Pentucket (19-2-1). Scored 10 goals with team-high 15 assists. All-CAL. Notched a goal in playoff opener against Norwell and Division 3 quarterfinal win over Foxborough. Helped the Green and White achieve greatest season in program history. Had 6 goals and 4 assists as a sophomore. Plays club for the Seacoast United U19 team. Older brother Chase was standout QB of Pentucket football team.
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Jr., Forward
Another top point-getter for first-time CAL champion Pentucket (19-2-1). Second on team with 12 goals while adding 4 assists. Helped lead Green and White to Division 3 state semifinal. CAL All-Star. Had hat-trick in win over Division 1 Central Catholic. Scored penalty stroke in D3 Round of 16 win over Bishop Stang. Was also Daily News All-Star in Indoor Track (55m) as a sophomore.
Charlene Basque
Pentucket, Sr., Goalie
Quad-captain. CAL All-Star. Goalie was rock-solid in helping Pentucket (19-2-1) have its best season ever and advance to the Division 3 semifinals. Had impressive 15 shutouts. Was excellent in 1-0 semis loss to eventual state champion Watertown, making 16 saves. Had 6 saves to beat Division 1 Central Catholic. Talented lacrosse player had 28 goals last spring.
Maddie Hillick
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Top goal-scorer for a Triton (14-4-3) team that made a run to the Division 3 state quarterfinal. All-CAL. Had 16 goals with 11 assists. Came alive in the postseason with four goals in three playoff games. Assisted on the goal and played strong overall game in 1-0 win over Pentucket. Scored twice in season-opening win over Newburyport. CAL All-Star as a junior. Lacrosse player had 8 goals and 11 assists for the Vikings last spring.
Natalie Indingaro
Triton, Jr., Defense
Two-time CAL All-Star. Now a two-time Daily News All-Star as well. Anchored a strong Triton (14-4-3) defense that had 11 shutouts in front of goalie Sophia Chapman. Helped lead back line that carried the Vikings to the Division 3 state quarterfinal. Shut down elite Pentucket offense in 1-0 win. Also helped to orchestrate two shutouts of rival Newburyport. Softball player hit .419 for the Vikings last spring.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Julia Mitchell, Sr., midfield; Nuala Arsenault, Sr., goalie
Georgetown — Beth Kennan, Sr., defense
Newburyport — Meghan Murray, Sr., midfield; Jane Mettling, Jr., goalie; Rita Cahalane, Soph., forward
Pentucket — Gabby Cloutier, Sr., defense; Bailey Stock, Sr., midfield; Katherine Flaherty, Frosh., defense
Triton — Sammy Kelly, Jr., midfield; Neila Jones, Jr., back; Sophia Chapman, Frosh., goalie
